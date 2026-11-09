Takedowns - Enforcing Your IP at Marketplace Speed
Monday, November 9, 2026
Summary
A cheaper lookalike of your product can divert sales and undermine your brand’s marketplace visibility. Don’t assume the only answer is a lawsuit. With the right intellectual property, you can often use takedown procedures to have major online platforms remove infringing listings quickly.
The Upshot
- Trademark, copyright, and patent rights can be used as the bases for takedown notices to have infringing marketplace listings removed, often within weeks.
- Takedowns have limits and risks, including no damages award, the prospect of repeat offenders, and possible challenges to the asserted patent or related patents.
- Companies that prepare their intellectual property and records before a knockoff appears are best positioned to act quickly.
The Bottom Line
Trademark, copyright, and patent rights can often be enforced at marketplace speed and cost; companies that prepare early are best positioned to benefit. For a takedown-readiness review, or for help with a suspected infringing listing, please reach out to our Intellectual Property attorneys.
Takedown vs. Lawsuit
- A takedown can often be resolved in weeks to a few months, at a cost that is modest relative to litigation and generally predictable.
- Takedowns have limits: they usually do not yield damages, discovery, or binding precedent, and repeat offenders can turn enforcement into whack-a-mole. Takedowns may complement litigation rather than replace it.
- Copyright takedowns may be reversed. Under the DMCA, a valid counter-notice can lead to restoration of the material 10–14 business days after the platform receives it, unless the rights holder timely notifies the platform that it has filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the infringement.
- Trademark takedowns have limits too. Resale of genuine goods is generally lawful, and platforms may penalize overbroad or repeatedly unsupported complaints.
- Patent takedowns may carry risks. These include: a suit in the accused seller’s home forum, a declaratory judgment action or a challenge at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and the terms of Amazon’s utility patent program, Amazon Patent Evaluation Express (APEX), including a covenant not to sue Amazon.
Use All Three: Trademark, Copyright, and Patent
- Each right may reach a different part of the problem. Trademark complaints can address counterfeits and brand misuse; copyright notices can address copied photos, videos, and original listing text; and patent complaints can address the product itself (how it works and how it looks).
- Copycats often take more than one thing, so consider every right that applies; together they may close gaps a single complaint could leave open, such as a knockoff that uses its own brand and photos but falls within a patent’s claims.
How It Works on Amazon
- Amazon’s standard process covers patents, trademarks, and copyrights:
- The rights owner reports the listing, Amazon notifies the accused seller, and the listing may be removed before the seller responds.
- The seller can dispute or negotiate; silence often means the listing stays down.
- Design patent complaints can be relatively straightforward: the reviewer compares the claimed design and the accused product under the ordinary-observer standard.
- Utility patent owners may instead use APEX. The accused seller has a limited time to opt in, settle, or sue (filing suit typically pauses APEX). If the seller does nothing, its listing may be removed. If the seller opts in, a neutral evaluator decides in roughly two months from the start of the evaluation (the full timeline, measured from the initial complaint, runs longer). Under Amazon’s current rules, each side deposits $4,000 (this fee is subject to change), which is refunded to the winner (the deposit only; attorneys’ fees and other preparation costs vary depending on complexity and are not refunded), and a win may be applied to “materially the same” products from other sellers.
Be Ready Before the Knockoff Appears
- Take stock of your IP and fill in gaps: key trademark registrations, records of original photos and listing content, and patents on products worth protecting. Secure protection early: patent-based enforcement generally requires an issued patent, and registration requirements for other rights vary by platform and procedure.
- Build a clear infringement story (for a patent, ideally one claim and clear visuals), and keep good records (screenshots, test buys, order IDs).
- Consider enrolling in platform programs, such as Amazon Brand Registry, before a problem arises.
- Before asserting a patent, check its validity and the portfolio behind it. The APEX evaluator generally assumes validity, but a court or the USPTO may not, and asserting one patent may draw challenges to related patents.
On the Receiving End of a Takedown?
- Move quickly. Your listing may be removed before you respond, and silence likely keeps it down. Options include disputing through the platform (for copyright claims, a DMCA counter-notice), opting in to APEX, negotiating, appealing, or seeking a declaratory judgment.
- Use these options in good faith, and on either side, write every submission as if a judge may read it. Statements made in a takedown proceeding can resurface in later litigation. Seeking a declaratory judgment may preserve marketplace access, but it can also lead to infringement counterclaims and substantial litigation expense. Evaluate the merits and potential exposure before choosing that route.
Trademark, copyright, and patent rights can often be enforced at marketplace speed and cost; companies that prepare early are best positioned to benefit. For a takedown-readiness review, or for help with a suspected infringing listing, please contact us.
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