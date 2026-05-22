Take Time to Enjoy a Fun Summer Vacation, But Consider Creating or Revising Key Company Agreements

The warm summer months are almost here, and many business owners will be spending some time relaxing away from the office. Before or after that well-deserved summer vacation, however, owners may want to tackle important issues concerning the company’s key agreements that have not kept pace with the growth of the business. Changes in these agreements may be necessary due to the expansion of the company’s intellectual property (IP) assets, the larger size of its workforce, and/or the growth in the appreciated value of the business.

While growth is generally positive in a business, the company’s agreements with its employees and third parties may no longer adequately protect its interests, and the company may need to implement new practices to preserve the confidentiality of its sensitive information. This post focuses on changes the majority owner can make that are designed to (i) provide enhanced protection for the company’s confidential information, (ii) limit the scope of the fiduciary duties that apply to the company’s management team, and (iii) create buy-sell agreements that permit the owner to redeem ownership interests that are held by minority investors in the company.

Protecting the Company’s Confidential Information

The company’s continued success may be due, in part, to the growth of its IP, including its confidential information and trade secrets. The company’s IP may have grown through acquiring new patents, securing exclusive licenses or further developing its own trade secrets. As the company’s IP assets have expanded, the majority owner will want to assess whether the legal agreements that protect the company’s IP have kept pace with its impressive growth.

The specific questions the majority owner will want to consider regarding the growth of the company’s IP are (1) does the company need to bolster its confidentiality agreements with both employees and third parties, (2) do the company’s current employment and/independent contractor agreements sufficiently protect the company’s IP, and (3) should the company create or change the protocols it has in place to protect confidential information? These changes are each discussed below.

To protect the company’s IP from misuse by insiders, the company will want to secure confidentiality agreements with its officers, employees and agents. These agreements should describe the IP in meaningful detail (without revealing any confidential information of course), because courts generally give more weight to specific descriptions of confidential information in a legal proceeding. The training that the company provides to employees regarding its confidential information should also be referenced, because offering this type of training confirms that the company intentionally disclosed its confidential information to its employees to enable them to perform their duties for the company.

The more extensive the company’s IP becomes, the greater the likelihood that it will be shared with third parties. As a result, the company also needs to secure confidentiality agreements or non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) from third parties, including vendors, advisors and clients, if these third parties are provided with access to the company’s confidential information. Once the company’s confidential information has been disclosed to third parties without protections in place, this type of unprotected disclosure waives the company’s claim that the information is confidential.

Disclosing IP to employees also provides the company with a legal basis to require them to be bound by noncompete provisions and similar restrictions in their employment agreements. For current employees who have already worked for the business without any noncompete restrictions in place, however, it may not be possible to bind them to enforceable restrictive covenants on an after-the-fact basis. Instead, the company will need to require these employees to sign confidentiality agreements or NDAs that prevent their unauthorized use of the company’s IP.

Finally, securing NDAs and confidentiality agreements with employees and third parties is just one part of the process that the company needs to undertake to protect its valuable IP. In addition to these agreements, the company will also want to implement specific protocols that are designed to maintain the secrecy of its IP. The process required for a company to maintain the confidentiality of its IP goes beyond the scope of this blog, but these steps include (i) limiting access to confidential information solely to those with a need to be privy to the information, (ii) marking the information as confidential on the actual document so that its protected status is clear, and (iii) regularly training employees on how to protect and maintain the confidentiality of business-sensitive information.

Analyzing the Fiduciary Duties That Apply to Those Governing Private Companies

In a recent post, we discussed the scope of fiduciary duties that apply in Texas to directors, officers, and managers of private companies. As noted in that discussion, the Texas Legislature made important amendments during 2025 to the Texas Business Organizations Code (TBOC), which will potentially have major impacts on the fiduciary duties owed by governing persons (see TBOC Section 101.401).

The owners of existing private Texas companies now have the opportunity to opt into to the changes the legislature made last year to the TBOC, which permit owners to restrict or even eliminate the fiduciary duties that apply to those who run the business, and/or to limit the liability of the members of their management team. Whether or not to accept any of these changes for the protection of the company’s management team is an important analysis that majority owners will want to consider.

On the one hand, limiting the scope of fiduciary duties may provide the company’s directors, officers and managers with more freedom and flexibility in the way that they operate the business. For example, business managers may be able to more freely enter into transactions with affiliated companies that will benefit the company but also provide returns for the managers who have interests in both companies. On the other hand, potential investors may be more reluctant to provide investment capital for the business if these changes are implemented. Understandably, investors may be leery of providing growth capital to the business when they perceive that the members of the management team are no longer subject to the fiduciary duties that had traditionally applied under common law to those charged with running the company. In this situation, sophisticated investors will almost certainly insist that fiduciary duties apply to all company directors, officers and managers before they will agree to make a substantial investment in the company.

Creating or Revising Buy-Sell Agreements

We have written extensively about buy-sell agreements (BSAs), which serve the interests of both majority owners and minority investors, and they can be created after the fact, even if these provisions were not adopted by the parties at the time the investment was made. For majority owners, BSAs provide them with a redemption right that allows them to acquire the interest of a minority partner if the owner wants to consolidate the interests held by minority partners, or if the minority partner becomes disruptive to the business. For minority investors, the BSA ensures that the investor will have the right to monetize its minority ownership interest in the business at the time that the investor decides to exit from the company. In short, a BSA allows either party to secure a business divorce in the future when it becomes necessary or desired.

As the company grows, the majority owner will want to review the terms of the BSA to ensure that the formula used in the agreement to determine the value of the minority owner’s interest will continue to accurately reflect its fair market value. This assessment is necessary because, depending on the language that is used in the BSA, the valuation formula may produce a result that varies widely from the actual value of the minority owners’ interest. If the BSA is not updated, there is a risk that the original formula could result in a valuation of the minority interest that is unfavorable for the majority owner, which is not fully consistent with the actual market value of the interest.

Conclusion

Majority owners who have guided their companies to achieve growth deserve to celebrate that success with a relaxing summer getaway. The long days of summer are also a good time for business owners to consider whether they need to upgrade their company agreements to better protect the business in light of substantial growth that has taken place within the business.

Majority owners may want to (i) strengthen agreements that guard the company’s confidential information and create/revamp protocols that provide enhanced protection of this information, (ii) revise their governance documents to limit their exposure and liability to fiduciary duty claims from minority investors, and (iii) adopt or improve their buy-sell agreements to ensure they accurately determine the fair market value of the minority owner’s interests. These changes will better position both the company and the majority owner as the company continues its growth curve, and they also will offer more protection if storms arise in the future.