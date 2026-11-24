New industry initiative follows FDIC’s consideration of a standard-setting organization and banking agencies’ proposed revisions to third-party risk management guidance.

The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), American Fintech Council (AFC), and Financial Technology Association (FTA) have joined forces to establish the Third-Party Assessments and Standards Council (T-PASC), a voluntary nonprofit organization that will develop common standards for evaluating third-party technology service providers used by insured depository institutions.

Announced today, T-PASC seeks to address a persistent problem for banks and fintech companies: multiple banks independently conducting substantially similar due diligence reviews of the same service providers. This process can be expensive and time-consuming, particularly for community banks and smaller fintech companies.

Under T-PASC’s proposed approach, a technology provider would undergo a common assessment that could be used by multiple financial institutions, with reassessment triggered by a material change in the provider’s business or operations. T-PASC intends to develop standards aligned with supervisory expectations while preserving rigorous safety-and-soundness and compliance standards.

Kayce Seifert, whose experience includes serving as an FDIC attorney and holding legal positions at Mercury, Block, and Discover Financial Services, has been named Interim CEO.

A regulatory backdrop for the initiative

T-PASC’s formation follows two important developments in federal banking regulation.

First, as we discussed in our August 17, 2026 blog, the FDIC was considering working with banking and fintech industry groups to establish a Banking Industry Standards Development Organization (BISDO). Based on a reported FDIC term sheet, BISDO would develop industry standards and certifications for third-party service providers that work with banks. The contemplated standards could address third-party risk management, governance, cybersecurity, operational resilience, consumer compliance, BSA/AML compliance, and ongoing monitoring.

Second, on September 11, 2026, the FDIC, OCC, Federal Reserve, and NCUA proposed revised interagency third-party risk management guidance. As discussed in our September 17 blog, the proposal emphasizes tailoring risk management to the particular third-party relationship and the risks it presents, rather than applying unnecessarily broad, check-the-box requirements. It addresses risk identification and assessment, due diligence, contracting, ongoing monitoring, termination, and governance. The proposed guidance is nonbinding and would replace existing guidance if finalized.

These developments are related but distinct. The agencies’ proposal addresses what financial institutions should consider in managing third-party relationships, while the FDIC’s BISDO concept contemplated developing common standards and certifications for the providers themselves. T-PASC now appears to be pursuing a similar industry standard-setting approach, although the announcement does not establish that it is the same organization contemplated by the FDIC or that the FDIC has endorsed it.

The agencies’ July 25, 2024 joint statement concerning banks’ arrangements with third parties to deliver deposit products and services provides additional context. The statement identified operational, compliance, consumer protection, and other risks associated with bank-fintech arrangements, while emphasizing that banks remain responsible for managing those risks. It also recognized the importance of responsible innovation and did not discourage banks from entering these arrangements.

Potential benefits and important limitations

A common assessment framework could reduce the repetitive due diligence burden imposed on fintech companies serving multiple banks and make it easier for community banks to evaluate technology providers. It could also promote more consistent expectations and provide banks with access to independent assessments that they might otherwise lack the resources to conduct themselves.

But an important limitation remains: neither an industry certification nor a standardized assessment can eliminate a bank’s responsibility for managing its particular third-party relationships. The risks depend not only on the provider but also on the services performed, the structure of the relationship, the information involved, and the bank’s own risk profile.

T-PASC will therefore need to develop credible and independent assessment procedures, transparent standards, and meaningful reassessment requirements that are acceptable to the FDIC and the other federal and state depository institution regulators. Its announcement indicates that its standards will be publicly available and that independent evaluations will be conducted of participating providers. It also indicates that T-PASC is engaging federal and state regulatory observers to promote alignment with supervisory expectations. It does not indicate that regulators have formally endorsed the initiative or that a T-PASC assessment will provide a regulatory safe harbor.

Looking ahead

T-PASC is seeking participation from financial institutions and technology service providers of varying sizes, with additional announcements expected in 2027.

The initiative is worth watching. Taken together, the FDIC’s consideration of BISDO, the banking agencies’ proposed revised guidance, and T-PASC’s formation suggest growing recognition that effective third-party risk management need not require every bank to reinvent the due diligence process for every provider.

The challenge will be to achieve greater standardization and efficiency without compromising the responsibility of individual banks to manage the risks of their third-party relationships. If T-PASC succeeds, it could become an important part of the evolving framework governing bank-fintech partnerships.