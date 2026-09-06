T-Mobile v DAIFI: Patent Settlements Need Objective Triggers for Post-PTP Payments

Patent settlements are supposed to convert litigation uncertainty into contractual certainty. The precedential Federal Circuit decision of T-Mobile US, Inc. v. KAIFI LLC, issued August 28, 2026, illustrates what can happen when a settlement resolves the infringement case but leaves the economic consequences of a pending Patent Office proceeding insufficiently defined.

The dispute arose from a settlement and patent license that required T-Mobile to make an additional payment if an asserted patent claim “survives” an ex parte reexamination. Several claims were later confirmed as patentable without amendment, yet the parties disagreed about whether they had actually “survived” within the meaning of their agreement. That disagreement produced new litigation and, ultimately, a Federal Circuit decision holding that the case did not arise under patent law at all.

The jurisdictional holding is important, but the broader transactional lesson may be more useful. When the economics of a patent settlement depend on future Patent Office action, the agreement should translate possible agency outcomes into specific contractual consequences. Familiar patent terminology is not a substitute for defining the bargain.

The Settlement Ended the Infringement Case, but Not the Patent Risk

KAIFI sued T-Mobile in the Eastern District of Texas for infringement of U.S. Patent No. 6,922,728, which concerned Wi-Fi calling technology. While the infringement litigation was pending, T-Mobile requested ex parte reexamination of the patent.

Before the Patent Office completed that proceeding, the parties settled. Their January 2022 Settlement and Patent License Agreement provided T-Mobile with a license, required an initial payment, and established a second contingent payment, called the “EPR Payment,” if any identified “Asserted Claim survives the EPR.” The agreement also generally prohibited T-Mobile from challenging validity or enforceability, while carving out the reexamination that T-Mobile had already initiated.

The Patent Office eventually confirmed seven of the eight asserted claims without amendment and found the eighth patentable as amended. T-Mobile nevertheless refused to make the additional payment.

Its position was not simply that the Patent Office had canceled the claims. Instead, T-Mobile argued that KAIFI had taken positions during reexamination that materially altered claim scope from the positions it had advanced in the infringement litigation. T-Mobile also alleged inequitable conduct based on KAIFI’s handling of allegedly inconsistent claim-construction positions.

The district court rejected that approach. It interpreted “survives” by reference to the formal outcome of the reexamination and concluded that claims confirmed as patentable without amendment had survived. It therefore entered summary judgment for KAIFI.

Patent Issues in the Dispute Did Not Make It a Patent Case

The resulting appeal presented an unusual jurisdictional problem because both sides maintained that the Federal Circuit should hear the case. The Federal Circuit disagreed.

Under 28 U.S.C. § 1295(a)(1), the Federal Circuit has exclusive appellate jurisdiction over specified district court cases arising under federal patent law. Under Christianson v. Colt Industries Operating Corp. and the Supreme Court’s federal-question framework in Gunn v. Minton, that category includes claims created by patent law and a limited class of state-law claims that necessarily raise a disputed and substantial federal issue.

Because T-Mobile had initiated the case through a declaratory-judgment complaint, the court applied the approach reflected in ABB Inc. v. Cooper Industries, LLC: it considered the claim the declaratory defendant would have brought in a hypothetical well-pleaded complaint. Here, that claim was essentially KAIFI’s actual counterclaim for breach of contract under Texas law.

That reframing proved decisive. The question was not whether patent doctrines appeared somewhere in T-Mobile’s arguments. They plainly did. The question was whether KAIFI had to establish a proposition of patent law in order to recover the contingent payment.

The Federal Circuit concluded that it did not. Under 35 U.S.C. § 307(a), an ex parte reexamination concludes through formal Patent Office action canceling claims determined to be unpatentable, confirming patentable claims, and incorporating patentable amended or new claims. Seven asserted claims here had been confirmed without amendment. A court could therefore interpret the contract and the Reexamination Certificate and conclude that a claim had “survived” without deciding prosecution disclaimer or inequitable conduct.

That alternative path was enough to defeat the requirement under Gunn that a federal issue be necessarily raised.

Jang Shows How Contract Drafting Can Put Patent Law at the Center of the Case

The contrast with Jang v. Boston Scientific Corp. helps define the jurisdictional boundary.

In Jang, a contract required additional compensation for sales of products covered by specified patents. Determining whether payment was due therefore required deciding whether the products infringed the patent claims. Patent infringement was not merely a defense or one possible interpretation of the dispute. It was embedded in the contractual liability determination itself.

T-Mobile involved a different type of performance trigger. The agreement referred to whether an asserted claim “survives” a Patent Office proceeding. Because that language could plausibly be applied to the agency’s formal disposition of the claims, patent infringement, prosecution disclaimer, and inequitable conduct were not indispensable elements of the contract claim. The Federal Circuit transferred the appeal to the Fifth Circuit.

The comparison matters beyond appellate procedure. Contract provisions can assign commercial significance to patent-law determinations in very different ways. A royalty tied expressly to whether a product practices or infringes a patent may require a court to decide substantive patent law. A payment tied to an objectively identified administrative event may instead present an ordinary question of contract interpretation.

“Survival” Was Commercial Shorthand, Not a Defined Allocation of Risk

KAIFI separately argued that “survives” had become a patent-law term of art because courts routinely refer to patent claims as surviving reexamination or inter partes review. The Federal Circuit rejected that contention, concluding that those decisions used the word in its ordinary sense rather than as a specialized statutory or regulatory term.

That conclusion carries a useful drafting lesson. Terminology can be common among patent lawyers without having a sufficiently precise legal meaning to allocate millions of dollars of contractual risk.

The problem was particularly visible here because the parties had anticipated at least one source of uncertainty. During negotiations, they disagreed about whether an amended claim would count as having survived reexamination. Instead of resolving that issue, they memorialized the disagreement in a footnote. The dispute ultimately centered elsewhere because several claims were confirmed without amendment, but the drafting history exposes the larger problem: recognizing a contingency is not the same as allocating it.

For settlements involving IPR, reexamination, post-grant review, or similar proceedings, the parties can often define the consequences directly. The agreement can distinguish claims confirmed without amendment, amended or substitute claims, canceled claims, and newly issued claims. It can address whether statements made during Patent Office proceedings that affect claim scope have contractual consequences. It can also specify when an agency determination becomes operative, including whether rehearing or appellate review must be exhausted.

The same coordination is important for no-challenge provisions. T-Mobile sought to rely on alleged inequitable conduct even though the settlement contained a covenant restricting challenges to validity and enforceability. The Federal Circuit did not resolve the ultimate effect of that tension, but it illustrates why reservations concerning Patent Office conduct, enforceability, validity, or claim scope should be reconciled expressly with any no-challenge covenant.

The Better Settlement Converts Patent Uncertainty Into Contract Certainty

The Federal Circuit did not decide whether T-Mobile ultimately owes the contingent payment. That merits question now belongs to the Fifth Circuit under Texas contract law. Nor did the court hold that patent-related contractual disputes categorically fall outside Federal Circuit jurisdiction.

Its holding is narrower: patent questions do not create Federal Circuit jurisdiction merely because they are important to a party’s preferred theory of a contract dispute. They must be necessary to resolving the claim and sufficiently substantial to the federal system.

For technology companies, licensors, licensees, and others resolving patent disputes, the decision points to a broader objective. A settlement should not merely identify the future event on which the economics depend. It should define what each reasonably foreseeable outcome means.

Patent litigation inevitably contains uncertainty. A well-designed settlement should allocate that uncertainty rather than preserve it in shorthand and send the parties back to court to determine what they agreed to.