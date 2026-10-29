"Synthetic" Representations and Warranties Insurance in M&A Transactions

The rapid growth in representations and warranties (R&W) insurance utilization in the Israeli market has paved the way for more "synthetic" coverage frameworks, redefining post-closing recourse in complex transactions.

Representations and warranties (R&W) insurance, known in some jurisdictions as warranty and indemnity insurance, is a transactional risk insurance product designed to allocate financial exposure arising from breaches of representations and warranties in mergers and acquisitions.

Over the past few years, the use of R&W insurance has significantly increased in Israeli mergers and acquisitions as a risk allocation tool, with a growing number of policies used on various types of Israeli M&A and investment transactions. As such, R&W insurance has evolved from being a niche solution available on the Israeli market to an increasingly commonplace tool. One of the impacts of this growth is that insurance markets are becoming better acquainted with Israeli companies and the way that Israeli M&A deals are conducted. There is significantly more insurer appetite to support less-standard structures of Israeli M&A or investment transactions than before.

The mechanics of R&W insurance

R&W insurance is designed to protect against financial losses arising from a breach of any of the sellers’ representations given in the underlying purchase agreement. R&W insurance benefits both the buyer and the seller as it typically allows for losses to be shifted from the deal parties to third-party insurance providers.

In a conventional acquisition, the seller provides a series of contractual representations regarding the condition of the target company. These representations typically address the accuracy of shares ownership and title, financial statements, tax compliance, ownership of assets, intellectual property rights, material contracts, regulatory compliance, litigation status, employment matters, and environmental exposure, among others. The purpose of these representations is to allocate pre-closing risk. If a representation proves inaccurate and results in a financial loss for the buyer, the buyer may assert a claim under the indemnification provisions of the purchase agreement.

The indemnity framework in a standard transaction is heavily negotiated. It includes survival periods, caps on liability or deductibles, materiality qualifiers, and knowledge qualifiers. These provisions reflect the tension between a buyer seeking protection from unknown liabilities and a seller seeking to limit post-closing exposure. The negotiation of indemnity terms often becomes one of the most time-consuming and contentious aspects of transaction documentation.

R&W insurance materially alters this dynamic. Under a buyer-side policy, the dominant structure in today’s market, the insurer agrees to indemnify the buyer directly for covered losses resulting from breaches of the representations contained in the acquisition agreement. The seller’s liability is correspondingly reduced to a retention amount or limited exclusively to cases of fraud. This has numerous benefits for the seller; it (i) allows the seller to achieve a cleaner exit while providing the buyer with recourse against a creditworthy insurer; (ii) provides an alternative risk allocation solution to escrows, guarantees, and holdbacks; (iii) expedites and eases the negotiation of the representations package between the parties; and (iv) protects key relationships where management or former shareholders remain involved in the business or retain holdings in the company post-closing. On the back of such trends, it is becoming increasingly common to see transactions where the seller's liability is capped at nil or US$1.

The underwriting process for an R&W policy is diligence-driven. Insurers review the transaction documents, diligence reports (legal, financial, tax, technical, and environmental, as applicable), and disclosure schedules. They assess both the substance of the target’s business and the materiality level of the buyer’s diligence. The insurer’s risk assessment is not theoretical; it is grounded in the quality and completeness of the diligence performed.

On most transactions, policy limits generally range between 10% and 30% of enterprise value or the transaction value, with additional capacity available through layered placements. Over time, this product has become an integral component of modern M&A structuring, embedded directly into deal architecture and treated as a standard workstream alongside legal, financial, and tax diligence in both private equity and strategic acquisitions.

Yet the traditional model requires that the seller has provided material representations in the acquisition agreement. In certain deal environments, that assumption does not hold. Where sellers are unwilling or unable to provide meaningful business warranties, a more advanced structure becomes necessary. That structure is synthetic representations and warranties insurance.

For which types of M&A transactions or deal structures would synthetic R&W insurance be appropriate?

Although representations are a material element of most private M&A transactions, there are circumstances in which sellers provide minimal or no operational representations. These situations arise not as anomalies, but as predictable outcomes of specific commercial pressures and structural realities.

Distressed transactions are perhaps the most prominent example. When assets are sold by a court-appointed administrator, receiver, or liquidator, the seller is often unwilling or legally unable to provide business representations beyond title and authority representations, which confirm that the seller legally owns the shares or assets being sold and has the proper corporate power and approvals to validly enter into and complete a transaction.

The fiduciary’s mandate of such a position is to maximize value for creditors, not to assume liabilities that may survive closing. In such contexts, comprehensive representations are commercially unrealistic and are usually not provided.

Public M&A transactions present a different dynamic. In public-to-private acquisitions, representations may be constrained because target shareholders are numerous and dispersed. The buyer relies primarily on publicly available disclosures, audited financial statements, and securities filings. The mechanics of shareholder approval and disclosure obligations limit the scope of indemnification frameworks typically seen in private transactions, up to the point of no indemnification at all.

Private equity fund wind-down scenarios create another context in which representations may be limited. As funds approach the end of their lifecycle, general partners seek to distribute proceeds and close out the vehicle. Long-tail indemnity exposure complicates distribution waterfalls and may require reserve mechanisms inconsistent with fund economics.

Competitive auction processes can also result in minimal seller representations. Where multiple bidders compete for a high-quality asset, sellers may leverage market dynamics to demand “no indemnity” or “zero recourse” structures. Buyers seeking to remain competitive may accept limited representations as part of their bid strategy.

The commercial motivations underlying these scenarios are consistent. Sellers seek to eliminate liability, preserve capital efficiency, and avoid contingent exposures. Buyers, conversely, remain exposed to unknown pre-closing risks. Without representations, the buyer lacks a contractual hook for post-closing claims. This imbalance may give rise to a fundamental risk allocation challenge. We argue that synthetic R&W insurance is precisely designed to address this challenge.

The mechanics of synthetic structures

Synthetic R&W insurance represents a structural innovation within the broader transactional risk market. Unlike traditional R&W policies, which insure representations contained in the acquisition agreement, synthetic coverage introduces an independent schedule of representations directly into the insurance policy.

Under a synthetic structure, the acquisition agreement may contain only fundamental representations, such as title, authority, and capacity. Operational and financial representations are either limited or entirely excluded. The insurance policy then defines a set of synthetic representations that mirror market-standard representations. These representations are negotiated between the insured and the insurer, rather than between buyer and seller.

This shift fundamentally alters the architecture of risk allocation. The policy becomes the primary instrument for transferring pre-closing business risk.

The drafting of synthetic representations requires precision. Because these representations are not tied to negotiated disclosure schedules in the purchase agreement, insurers must rely heavily on the quality and scope of buyer diligence. The language of each representation is scrutinized carefully to determine whether it aligns with diligenced areas and avoids forward-looking or speculative formulations. Insurers typically resist broad, undefined statements and instead require carefully circumscribed language tied to objective standards.

Underwriting in synthetic transactions is materially more rigorous than in traditional placements. In a conventional policy, the seller retains some liability exposure, which serves as a structural alignment mechanism. Disclosure schedules provide additional context and help identify risks. In synthetic placements, these safeguards are diminished or absent. The insurer’s underwriting discipline must therefore compensate for this structural difference.

Diligence quality becomes dominant. Insurers evaluate not only the conclusions of diligence reports but also the methodology employed. They assess whether financial diligence included a comprehensive quality-of-earnings analysis, whether tax diligence addressed historical compliance, and whether legal diligence covered material contracts and regulatory permits in detail. Areas lacking substantive diligence may be excluded from coverage or subject to narrowed representations.

Management engagement plays a significant role in underwriting comfort. Insurers often require direct access to management during underwriting calls to evaluate internal controls, financial reporting systems, compliance culture, and historical dispute history. These qualitative assessments influence both pricing and scope of coverage.

The absence of seller alignment may also affect retention structures. In synthetic placements, insurers may impose higher retentions, reflecting the fact that they are assuming primary economic exposure above the deductible layer. The policy’s retention becomes the sole buffer before insurer liability attaches.

Synthetic coverage is particularly valuable in distressed and insolvency contexts. In such transactions, the seller’s inability to provide meaningful representations would otherwise leave the buyer exposed. By inserting synthetic representations into the policy, the buyer can obtain protection that would not be available under the contract. The availability of synthetic coverage can be decisive in enabling the transaction to proceed.

In public M&A, synthetic structures allow acquirers to secure recourse beyond publicly available disclosures. Insurers focus on audited financial statements, securities filings, and litigation history. The policy effectively supplements public disclosure with insured protection against inaccuracies. For many buyers in take-private scenarios, this could be a game-changer: a move from nil recourse transactions to transactions where recourse is attainable.

Carve-out transactions present another fertile ground for providing synthetic representations. Operational separation risk, standalone financial statement reliability, and transitional service dependencies create uncertainty. Synthetic representations can be tailored to address these exposures, subject to the depth of diligence performed.

Synthetic R&W insurance often interacts with other transactional risk products. Tax liability insurance may address identified tax exposures that may potentially be excluded from synthetic coverage. Contingent liability policies may insure discrete known legal risks. Environmental impairment coverage may supplement environmental representations. In complex transactions, an integrated insurance program may allocate distinct risk categories across multiple policies.

From a strategic perspective, synthetic R&W insurance is not merely a substitute for absent seller representations. It is an independent risk allocation mechanism capable of reshaping transaction dynamics. In competitive auctions, buyers armed with synthetic solutions can accept limited indemnity structures without sacrificing protection. In cross-border transactions, buyers can rely on insurer solvency and policy law rather than uncertain enforcement regimes.

The broker’s role in synthetic placements is significant. The broker structures the representation framework, aligns diligence workstreams with underwriting expectations, negotiates policy language and exclusions, and manages competitive insurer processes under compressed timelines. Given the absence of seller alignment, technical precision in drafting and placement strategy is critical. An experienced broker effectively bridges legal, financial, and underwriting disciplines to secure optimal coverage architecture.

The growth of synthetic placements reflects both market sophistication and evolving transaction realities. Insurers have developed dedicated underwriting teams with sector expertise, enabling more nuanced risk assessment.

Implementation considerations

Synthetic R&W insurance represents a significant evolution in transactional risk transfer. Where traditional R&W insurance supplements negotiated contractual protections, synthetic coverage replaces them, positioning the insurer as the primary bearer of unknown pre-closing business risk.

Synthetic structures provide a mechanism to bridge structural gaps in indemnity frameworks in distressed transactions, public acquisitions, take-private structures, competitive auctions, fund wind-down scenarios, and cross-border deals with enforcement uncertainty. Although synthetic placements involve heightened underwriting scrutiny, elevated pricing, and careful drafting discipline, they may enable transactions that might otherwise stall due to risk allocation constraints.

When structured thoughtfully and supported by strict diligence, synthetic R&W insurance is not a compromise solution. It is a strategic instrument capable of delivering transaction certainty, capital efficiency, and meaningful downside protection in complex deal environments.