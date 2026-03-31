SWING AND MISS- MLB Defeats Petitioners’ Bid to Compel Arbitration Based on Sparse Declarations
Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Ian Mooreet al., v. MLB Advance Media, L.P., No. 25 CIV. 3121 (AT), 2026 WL 851343, at *1 (S.D.N.Y. Mar. 27, 2026).

Typically, we see defendants wanting to compel arbitration.

But this case, flips the script.

Here, 5,628 individuals sought to compel their claims arising under the Video Privacy Protection Act, the California Information Privacy Protection Act, and various other consumer protection laws to arbitration against MLB.

At the center of the dispute: allegations that MLB Advanced Media (MLBAM) embedded “the Facebook Tracking Pixel” on MLB.TV and MLB.com, transmitting users’ personally identifiable information and viewing history to Facebook.

Petitioners filed 5,746 arbitration demands with the American Arbitration Association. But when MLB didn’t pay the initiation fees, the AAA closed the cases.

So the petitioners sought to compel arbitration.

As a reminder, to determine whether the parties have agreed to arbitrate, courts consider: “(1) whether the parties have entered into a valid agreement to arbitrate, and, if so, (2) whether the dispute at issue comes within the scope of the arbitration agreement.” In re Am. Express Fin. Advisors Sec. Litig., 672 F.3d 113, 128 (2d Cir. 2011).

We don’t even need to get to the second element because the petitioners couldn’t even clear step one.

What happened?

Well, all of the petitioners submitted nearly identical declarations in support of the motion – which is not the bad part. BUT, the declarations were “sparse” and didn’t even identify the steps each took to create an MLB account and agree to the Terms of Use, which contained the arbitration provision.

Meanwhile, MLBAM submitted evidence of a 2024 Terms of Use which stated that “any dispute or claim related to alleged violation of [a user’s] privacy rights or interests … including but not limited to [ ] claims under the [VPPA] and corresponding state video privacy laws” is non-arbitrable. According to MLBAM, notice was provided to all consumers of the updated Terms of Use via email AND a banner was provided on MLBAM’s websites that hyperlinked to the updated Terms of Use.

Critically, the petitioners declarations didn’t even address the 2024 Terms of Use at all! They didn’t even disclaim agreeing to it. Huge miss here.

MLBAM also provided further evidence that a vast majority of petitioners accessed an MLB digital property after February 6, 2024, which the court found “supports a finding that they assented to the 2024 TOU.”

The petitioners also failed to demonstrate that the 2024 Terms of Use was otherwise enforceable.

As such, the Court denied the petitioners motion to compel arbitration. However, graciously, it is allowing the parties to conduct limited discovery on this issue.

For all of you out there that are wanting to compel arbitration, you need solid, specific evidence of assent. Vague declarations that don’t even specifically demonstrate how you agreed to the terms simply won’t cut it.

© 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ILFM LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Pilgrim House, LLC
Published: 16 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Troutman Amin, LLP

RABBIT HOLE- Illinois Federal Judge Holds SMS Messages are Calls Subject to the TCPA’s DNC Rules and Tumbling Down We Go
by: Eric J. Troutman
CLASS IS STILL OUT: Court Again Affirms Denial of Class Certification in TCPA Lawsuit
by: Oliver Shapiro
NOT GOOD: Second Court Holds Private Right of Action Exists for SMS Caller ID Failures and this is Getting Out of Hand
by: Eric J. Troutman
Seven Years in the Making: Oklahoma Enacting Comprehensive Consumer Privacy Law
by: TCPA Practice Group
CREDIT ONE WINS AGAIN- TCPA Case by a Pro Se Litigant Compelled to Arbitration– But There’s a Twist
by: Eric J. Troutman
PRESS PLAY, TRIGGER LITIGATION: $2.72M VPPA Pixel Settlement Approved
by: Keerti Jaya
MASSIVE WIN FOR PLAINTIFFS: Federal Court Keeps Wiretap and FCRA Claims Alive in Allstate/Arity Software Development Kit Tracking Class Action—Right on the Heels of the Texas AG Lawsuit
by: Tori Guidry
EIGHT CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS COMPELS ARBITRATION- Text Messages Sent Years After Service Still Tied to Customer Relationship and Broad Service Agreement
by: Puja J. Amin
SCOREBOARD - Here is the Latest Status of the Texts vs. Calls Argument Under the TCPA
by: Eric J. Troutman
POURING IN- ANOTHER New Case Holds SMS Messages Are Not “Telephone Calls” and Its Time For A Scoreboard
by: Eric J. Troutman
THE TCPA TEXTS SPLIT GROWS!- Ohio Court Holds Text Messages Are Not “Telephone Calls”
by: Blake Landis
GAME DAY IN COURT: Dick’s Sporting Goods Secures Confirmed Arbitration Win
by: Keerti Jaya
A PAINFUL PREMIUM: Insurance Brokerage Firm Hit with a Class Action Lawsuit Alleging Violations of the TCPA
by: Oliver Shapiro

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 