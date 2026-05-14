Sweet Victory in ‘Nutritional Drink’ Labeling Suit
Thursday, May 14, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In a sweet win for food-and-beverage defendants, the Eastern District of California dismissed, with prejudice, a putative class action challenging the labeling of Carnation Breakfast Essentials Nutritional Drink products in Eric Testori v. Nestle Health Science US Holdings Inc. The plaintiff alleged that defendant misled consumers by marketing the product as a “nutritional drink” and emphasizing “10g protein” on the product’s front label, while failing to disclose with equal prominence that the product’s first two ingredients were water and sugar and that it contained 11 grams of sugar per serving. According to the plaintiff, those front-label statements created the misleading impression that the product was a balanced, healthful breakfast option, even though it was allegedly a sweetened beverage “primarily made of water and sugar.”

The court rejected that theory at the pleadings stage. First, the court held that all of the plaintiff’s state-law claims were preempted because the case turned on allegedly misleading “health” and “nutritional” messages arising from the product’s sugar content. The court emphasized that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not treated sugar as a disqualifying nutrient in this context, and it adopted the view that state-law claims premised solely on the theory that high sugar content makes health or implied nutrient-content claims misleading are preempted. Relying heavily on the Ninth Circuit’s decision in Clark v. Perfect Bar, the court reasoned that allowing a California misbranding claim based on sugar-level content would indirectly impose a sugar-labeling requirement different from federal law.

The court also found the complaint independently deficient under the reasonable consumer standard. The front label identified specific nutrients, including “10g protein,” “21 vitamins + minerals,” “3x vitamin vs. milk,” and “2x calcium vs. Greek Yogurt,” but it did not make an overall claim that the product was “healthy” or part of a “balanced” diet. The court concluded that the plaintiff had not plausibly alleged that an ordinary consumer would view “Breakfast Essentials” or “Nutritional Drink” as an unambiguous representation that the product was nutritionally balanced or low in sugar. Because the front label did not mention sugar and the back label disclosed the amount of added sugar, the court held that a reasonable consumer would not be misled into believing that the product contained low amounts of added sugar.

The decision is a useful reminder that “health halo” complaints may be susceptible to early challenge based on (1) federal preemption and (2) plausible deception. Where a plaintiff’s theory is that disclosed sugar content undermines otherwise accurate nutrient or nutrition-related statements, courts may treat the claim as an impermissible attempt to impose state-law labeling obligations beyond federal requirements. And under the Ninth Circuit’s recent packaging cases, plaintiffs must plausibly allege that the front label is unambiguously deceptive before they can prevent courts from considering clarifying information elsewhere on the package.

For food and beverage manufacturers, the key takeaway is straightforward: accurate nutrient statements, clear Nutrition Facts disclosures, and the absence of an unambiguous front-label promise can be powerful tools to minimize litigation risk. Here, those tools helped the beverage manufacturer defendant secure dismissal of California Consumers Legal Remedies Act, False Advertising Law, Unfair Competition Law, fraud, and unjust enrichment claims with prejudice.

© 2026 Foley & Lardner LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: B2B Cloud Software Business
Published: 5 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Foley & Lardner LLP

Downstream Purchasers Can Face Criminal Exposure for Buying Goods They Know Were Imported Through Duty Evasion
by: David W. Simon , John E. Turlais
Digital Twin Technology and Predictive Analytics in Manufacturing Supply Chains: Preventing Data-Driven Supply Chain Disputes
by: Vanessa L. Miller , Raymond J. McVeigh
Avoiding Class Action Exposure Through Early Issue Anticipation
by: Kelsey C. Boehm , Kristin McGaver Sikora
Private Equity’s AI Bet: Strategic Hedge or Structural Conflict?
by: Louis Lehot , Mark C. Grundvig
The Clock Is Already Running on Your Right to Get Paid
by: Scott D. Ellis
Late-Stage Deals Dominate Latin American Funding in Q1
by: André Thiollier
“Joint” at the Hip? The DOL's New Proposal Could Reshape Joint Employer Liability
by: Jared Collins
New Criteria for Tax Audits and Refunds-Greater Tax Certainty for Your Business
by: Aldo Cain Mendoza Rodriguez , Patricio Sandoval
Check the Arbitral Organization’s Rules Before Agreeing to Arbitrate
by: Max B. Chester
DOJ Fraud Section Launches West Coast Strike Force to Target Health Care Fraud in Arizona, California, Nevada and other Western States
by: Lawrence M. Kraus , Lauren P. Carboni
FINRA Enhancing Enforcement
by: James G. Lundy , Nicholas Wendland
David Woodcock Appointed as SEC Enforcement Director
by: Thomas J. Krysa
Key Takeaways from the SEC Division of Enforcement’s FY2025 Results
by: William McCaughey

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 