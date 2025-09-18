Swedish Researcher Spotlights the Crisis of European Neglect for Whistleblowers
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Amidst Europe’s pushback on whistleblower laws, Theo Nyreröd, PhD, is one of the leading researchers exhorting their enforcement.  

In contrast to the United States’ pioneering role in whistleblower protection, with cases resulting in rewards of millions of dollars, European initiatives are largely absent. In an article entitled  “Myths and Numbers on Whistleblower Rewards,” Nyreröd delineates the reward programs  extensively exercised in the U.S., all of which “appear unwelcome in Europe.” While awareness has heightened in recent years, financial awards for whistleblowers have yet to be materialized.  

If the U.S. has repeatedly demonstrated the instrumental role of whistleblowers in combating corruption, what hinders Europe from following suit? In his article “Rewarding Whistleblowers to Fight Corruption?” Nyreröd puts forth two commonly voiced concerns permeating the continent: rewards promote false accusations and dissuade those with non-financial incentives. In his thesis, Nyreröd concedes that while whistleblowing appears as a “commercial transaction,”  both of these concerns, however, are “overstated” as very few such cases have been reported in the United States. There is “no evidence” that an adverse effect has arisen. The benefits ultimately outweigh the risks. 

European hesitation toward whistleblowers, Nyreröd theorizes, can instead be traced to deeply instilled cultural preconceptions. The qui tam provisions in the U.S. were originally derived from the United Kingdom, where, in the 7th century, informants received half the fine of those they reported working on Sundays. Informing became sort of a profession, Nyreröd explains. In turn,  however, civilians grew increasingly frustrated, leading to the abolition of informants in 1951  with the passing of the Common Informers Act.  

The perception of informants as a pestering annoyance has only been exacerbated. In addition to their pervasiveness throughout authoritarian regimes such as the Soviet Union and Nazi  Germany, during World War II, an informant’s exposure often resulted in the death of those accused. It is thus understandable, given the continent’s bloody history, why whistleblowers  acquired the unsympathetic title of “snitches.” It is important to note, however, that conflating whistleblowers with informants unjustly overlooks how the two differ. Unlike informants who serve as a tool to, often illicitly, gain information, whistleblowers work decisively to tackle corruption. Nevertheless, apprehension toward whistleblowers prevails.  

Paired with public skepticism, politicians themselves fear the implications that empowering whistleblowers entails. Nyreröd interprets Europe’s political climate as one that does not encourage risk-taking, and arming whistleblowers would pose a great risk when they point the finger at the very institutions that finance politicians.

Despite speculations of the various underpinnings, Europe’s failure to employ adequate support for whistleblowers “remains somewhat of a mystery,” Nyreröd contends. Countries around the world are adopting reward programs, except Europe. While motivations may vary, we inevitably  convene in our answer to the question Nyreröd poses: “Do we really want corrupt societies?” 

Nyreröd proposes that the next steps must be to emphasize corruption scandals and amplify public consciousness of the solution, namely bolstering whistleblowers through protection and incentives. While politicians and policymakers may be reluctant, many are simply unaware.  

Ultimately, Nyreröd’s research aims to dismantle such ignorance in an effort to combat the corruption polluting Europe.

This article was authored by Agnes Jonsson

Copyright Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto, LLP 2025. All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: National Supplier of Home Furnishings
Published: 16 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Sky Gate, LLC
Published: 15 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: FF&E in Presidio 183, LLC
Published: 15 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Interest in 315 Lake LLC and Madskye LLC
Published: 9 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Gizmo Medical, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Harrisburg Hotel, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Superplastic, Inc.
Published: 4 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Bison Hardwood, LLC
Published: 28 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Shoreview Holding LLC
Published: 25 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Vertify, Inc
Published: 20 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: BMD-III CHT Mezz, LLC
Published: 18 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Membership Interests in RINO 17 LLC
Published: 11 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: LCP Hollywood Lender LLC
Published: 8 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNMENT: Common Cents Distributors, LLC
Published: 26 June, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto

Dead Witnesses, Disengagement, and Apathy: The State of Anticorruption Efforts in Colombia
by: Jacob Rusting , Alice Wanamaker
Life Without (Most Of) The FCPA: Six Months In
by: Alice Wanamaker
OECD Report Details Absolute Failings in Türkiye’s Anticorruption Efforts
by: Jacob Rusting
OECD Exposes Netherlands’ Apathetic Anti-Corruption Efforts
by: Anabelle Taylor
Common Issues with Appealing Dodd-Frank Whistleblower Award Denials
by: Jacob Rusting , Alice Wanamaker
DOJ and Postal Service Announce Breakthrough Antitrust Whistleblower Award Program
by: Geoff Schweller
Sweden’s Anti-Corruption Shortcomings Exposed by Scathing OECD Report
by: Anabelle Taylor
A Shift In Global Leadership: Impacts of the DOJ’s New FCPA Enforcement Guidelines
by: Alice Wanamaker
DOJ-HHS False Claims Act Working Group Outlines Healthcare Fraud Priorities
by: Mary Jane Wilmoth
Ninth Circuit Ruling Bolsters Ability of Whistleblowers to Combat Customs and Tariff Fraud
by: Geoff Schweller
Congress Should Use Budget Bill to Strengthen IRS Whistleblower Program
by: Mary Jane Wilmoth
DOJ Releases New Guidelines for FCPA Enforcement
by: Geoff Schweller
Attempts to Silence VA Scientists Would Violate the First Amendment
by: Stephen M. Kohn , Jeana Lee

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 