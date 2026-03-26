All Things Chemical - The Surge in Microplastics Regulation — A Conversation with Catherina D. Narigon and L. Claire Hansen [Podcast]
Thursday, March 26, 2026
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This week, I had the pleasure of speaking with my colleagues, Catherina D. Narigon and L. Claire Hansen, both Associates with B&C and Regulatory Consultants with The Acta Group (Acta®), B&C’s consulting affiliate, about the complex world of end-of-life product management. We discuss extended producer responsibility (EPR), recyclability labeling requirements, and plastics and microplastics regulation and liability concerns. End-of-life product management is increasingly regulated by a growing number of states, often pursuing unique management approaches that can inspire significant commercial cost and disruption. We dive into these topics and explain what they are and why our listeners may wish to monitor these initiatives as they are complex, growing in number, and consequential.

©2026 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

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