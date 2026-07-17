Supreme Court Upholds State Laws Limiting Participation in Women’s and Girls’ Sports

On June 30, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in West Virginia v. B. P. J., a consolidated opinion resolving challenges to laws enacted by West Virginia and Idaho limiting participation on women’s and girls’ athletic teams to students born as females. In its decision, the Court held that such laws do not violate Title IX (9-0 decision) or the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment (6-3 decision).

The decision represents the Supreme Court’s first direct consideration of whether Title IX permits the prohibition of a student’s participation on women’s and girls’ sports teams based on biological sex notwithstanding the student’s gender identity. For K-12 schools and institutions of higher education, the ruling provides important guidance regarding the legality of sex-based athletic eligibility rules while also making clear that the decision does not itself require states or institutions to adopt any particular policy.

As a reminder, K-12 interscholastic athletics and collegiate athletics both remain subject to a variety of overlapping legal obligations, including Title IX, state law, athletic association requirements, and institutional policies. Accordingly, although the Court addressed an important question regarding athletic participation, institutions should evaluate the decision within the broader legal and regulatory framework governing their operations.

The Supreme Court’s Decision

The Court considered two cases challenging state laws that restricted participation on women’s and girls’ athletic teams to students born as females. One case arose from a K-12 student in West Virginia and included claims under both Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause. The second case arose from a college student in Idaho and involved only constitutional claims.

The Court held that neither Title IX nor the Equal Protection Clause prohibits states from limiting participation on women’s and girls’ athletic teams based on biological sex. Footnote 1, clarifies that the decision addresses whether schools may “determine eligibility for women’s and girls’ sports teams based on biological sex” and not whether “schools may allow biological males who identify as female to participate on girls’ and, women’s sports teams” (emphasis in original).

Analysis under Title IX – A 9-0 Decision

The Court’s Title IX analysis focused on the meaning of the statutory term “sex.” According to the opinion, when Congress enacted Title IX in 1972, the ordinary meaning of “sex” referred to biological sex rather than gender identity. The Court therefore concluded that Title IX’s authorization of separate athletic teams for the sexes contemplates classifications based on biological sex.

The Court also relied heavily on Title IX’s implementing regulations, which expressly permit separate teams for members of each sex in certain athletic programs. In the Court’s view, those regulations reflect Congress’s recognition of the physiological differences between males and females and the corresponding interests in safety and competitive fairness.

The plaintiff (BPJ) had argued that. because she had undergone gender-affirming medical treatment before puberty, exclusion from girls’ athletics effectively prevented meaningful athletic participation. The Court rejected that argument, explaining that Title IX guarantees equal athletic opportunity, not participation on a particular team.

The Court likewise declined to extend its reasoning from Bostock v. Clayton County, a case in which the Court held that Title VII protects employees from discrimination based on transgender status. The majority emphasized that Title VII and Title IX differ materially in both statutory language and regulatory context and therefore viewed Bostock as inapplicable to the question presented.

Analysis under the Equal Protection Clause – A 6-3 Decision

The Court also rejected the constitutional challenges. The majority concluded that the state laws at issue, which limit participation on girls’ and women’s sports teams to students born as females, constitute sex-based classifications and therefore are evaluated under intermediate scrutiny. Applying that standard, the Court held that the challenged laws were substantially related to important governmental interests, including:

protecting the safety of female athletes;

preserving fair athletic competition; and

maintaining athletic opportunities for women and girls.

The Court further concluded that state legislatures may adopt general eligibility rules without creating individualized exceptions for transgender athletes receiving puberty blockers or hormone therapy. According to the majority, the Equal Protection Clause permits legislatures to rely on generalizations about groups or classes to satisfy intermediate scrutiny, even if individual circumstances may vary.

The Court declined to decide whether classifications based expressly on transgender status would receive heightened constitutional scrutiny in future cases.

Separate Opinions

Justice Thomas filed a concurring opinion arguing that classifications based on gender identity should not receive heightened constitutional protection because “‘gender dysphoria’ is a mutable mental state” as opposed to an immutable characteristic that would trigger heightened scrutiny. Justice Gorsuch wrote separately to emphasize how the Court’s decision can be harmonized with Bostock: even if excluding a transgender female from a girls’ athletics team is discrimination “because of sex” under Bostock’s logic, that form of sex classification in athletics is allowed by Title IX.

Justice Sotomayor, joined by Justices Kagan and Jackson, concurred in part and dissented in part. While agreeing that the Title IX claim failed on narrower grounds, the dissent criticized the majority’s Equal Protection Clause analysis, arguing that additional factual development is necessary before determining whether the challenged laws satisfy constitutional scrutiny. Justice Jackson separately questioned the majority’s interpretation of “sex” under Title IX and suggested that a broader interpretation of the statute could support a different result.

What the Decision Means for Colleges and Universities

Although the decision resolves an important legal question, it does not establish a nationwide requirement governing athletic participation. Instead, the Court held that Title IX and the U.S. Constitution permit states and educational institutions to limit participation on women’s and girls’ athletic teams based on biological sex. The decision does not require states and educational institutions to adopt such restrictions.

For K-12 interscholastic athletics and collegiate athletics, the practical implications of the Court’s decision will depend on several factors, including applicable state law, school or district policies, conference or athletic association requirements, and institutional priorities. Public schools and public institutions of higher education should also recognize that constitutional considerations may differ from those applicable to private schools and private colleges and universities, although state law may impose similar requirements on both.

Institutions located in states with legislation governing athletic eligibility should generally continue to follow those statutory requirements. Institutions in jurisdictions without comparable legislation may have greater discretion, subject to other applicable legal obligations. For colleges and universities in particular, the decision empowers organizations like the NCAA to make rules related to participation on the basis of biological sex but also may raise concerns for institutions located in states whose laws require participation to be determined on the basis of gender identity. Current NCAA rules, which allow only individuals assigned female at birth to participate in women’s sports competitions, are permissible under the Court’s decision and as a result are unlikely to change.

The decision is also significant because it distinguishes athletic participation from other Title IX issues involving transgender students, such as access to bathrooms and locker rooms based on gender identity and harassment based on gender identity or transgender status. The Court’s analysis focused specifically on sex-separated athletic competition and does not purport to resolve every question concerning gender identity and transgender students under federal or state law.

Accordingly, institutions should continue to recognize other obligations that may arise under Title IX, state nondiscrimination laws, contractual commitments, accreditation standards, and athletic association rules, which extend beyond the specific issues addressed by the Court.

Practical Considerations

In light of the Court’s decision, K-12 schools and colleges and universities should consider:

Reviewing athletics participation policies for consistency with applicable state law, NCAA and athletic conference rules and regulations (as applicable), and institutional policies.

Evaluating whether current policies and public-facing communications accurately describe athlete eligibility standards.

Coordinating among athletics, student affairs, Title IX, general counsel, and senior leadership before implementing or revising participation policies.

Assessing whether related policies, such as nondiscrimination and Title IX, student conduct, housing, and access policies, remain consistent with applicable legal requirements.

Monitoring future developments, including additional litigation, federal agency guidance, state legislation, and evolving athletic association policies.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. B. P. J. provides significant guidance regarding the legality of sex-based athletic eligibility rules under Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause. At the same time, the decision leaves substantial authority with states and educational institutions to determine how athletic participation policies will be implemented within the bounds of applicable law. Colleges and universities should continue to monitor legal developments and periodically evaluate their athletics policies to ensure they remain consistent with evolving legal requirements and institutional objectives.