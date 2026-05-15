Supreme Court Turns Away First Wave of Negotiation Program Challenges
Thursday, May 21, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

What Happened?

On May 18, the Supreme Court denied all six petitions for certiorari filed by drug manufacturers challenging the IRA’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program, bringing much of the first wave of constitutional challenges to a close.

As we have covered extensively in prior updates, manufacturers began filing suit even before the first ten negotiation-eligible drugs were published in late August 2023. They pressed a wide range of constitutional and statutory theories, including challenges under the Due Process Clause, the Takings Clause, the First Amendment, the Eighth Amendment's Excessive Fines Clause, and the Administrative Procedure Act.

To date, the government has won every battle on the merits in both the trial and appellate courts. Last May, the Third Circuit issued the first appellate decision on the merits, affirming the district court’s rejection of AstraZeneca’s procedural-due-process challenge and holding that manufacturers have no property right to sell their products or demand government reimbursement at specific prices. The Second Circuit followed suit, affirming the dismissal of Boehringer Ingelheim’s claims — Takings Clause, First Amendment compelled-speech, and unconstitutional-conditions theories — on the same voluntariness rationale. The Third Circuit later followed on with opinions in four more cases, rejecting each and every theory advanced by Janssen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk, and Novartis, though generating a dissent in some of the cases.

Each manufacturer petitioned to the Supreme Court for review. But none got traction, with their petitions denied after the first conference at which they were considered. The manufacturers did not secure the four votes needed for certiorari, one fewer than they would have needed to prevail at First Street.

Why Does It Matter?

This is effectively the end of the road for the first wave of challenges. There remain just two cases from the first wave pending, one in the Fifth Circuit and one in D.C. federal court. There have also been recent filings as the second and third waves of Negotiation Program drugs have been identified, with one already on appeal in the D.C. Circuit. A ruling in the manufacturers’ favor in either circuit would create a live circuit split and could give the Supreme Court a reason to step in. 

©1994-2026 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Mintz

DOL’s Proposed PBM Fee Disclosure Rule: Key Themes from the Public Comments
by: Theresa C. Carnegie , Hassan Shaikh
Maine Expands Health Care Transaction Oversight Through Dual Legislative Actions
by: Deborah A. Daccord , Jean D. Mancheno
Sixth Circuit Holds ERISA Preempts Tennessee’s Pharmacy Anti-Steering Laws
by: Theresa C. Carnegie , Michelle L. Caton
States Continue to Advance New PBM and Drug Pricing Legislation in 2026
by: Theresa C. Carnegie
Federal and State Policymakers Push Forward with PBM and Drug Pricing Reform Even in the Wake of Sweeping Actions Earlier this Year
by: Theresa C. Carnegie
Washington Broadens Health Care Transaction Oversight: Key Changes Under HB 2548
by: Deborah A. Daccord , Jean D. Mancheno
FTC’s Launch of Healthcare Task Force: Expanded Enforcement and Policy Advocacy
by: Alexandra G. Gallo-Cook , Hope S. Foster
Should Investors Demand Better Liquidation Terms for SAFEs?
by: Daniel I. DeWolf , Jacob Z. Neumark
Ensuring Compliance with the Part 2 Final Rule: Required Updates for SUD Treatment Providers
by: Jenna M. Stewart , Cassandra L. Paolillo
What PBMs and Group Health Plans Need to Know About the Department of Labor’s Proposed PBM Fee Disclosure Rule
by: Theresa C. Carnegie , Hassan Shaikh
Congress Passes Landmark PBM Reform in 2026 Spending Bill
by: Theresa C. Carnegie , Bridgette A. Keller
DOJ Criminal Fraud Section 2025 Year in Review – Health Care Fraud Is Front and Center
by: Karen S. Lovitch , Eoin P. Beirne
Unfavorable OIG Advisory Opinion on Sign-On Bonuses Shows Limitations to the Employment Safe Harbor
by: Rachel E. Yount , Samantha Hawkins

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 