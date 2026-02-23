Supreme Court Strikes Down IEEPA Tariffs: What Construction Industry Stakeholders Need to Know

On Friday, February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court held 6–3 in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorize the President to impose tariffs. The ruling invalidates every tariff imposed under IEEPA since early 2025 — including the reciprocal tariffs on virtually all trading partners and the tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China that have driven up costs on imported steel, aluminum, lumber, equipment, and other construction materials for the past year.

The decision does not end tariff uncertainty for the construction industry. The administration has signaled it will reimpose duties under other statutory authorities (Sections 232, 301, 201, and 122), and existing Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum are unaffected. But the ruling has immediate implications for active projects, pending bids, and disputes.

What Construction Stakeholders Should Do Now