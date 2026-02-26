Supreme Court Strikes Down Administration’s IEEPA Tariffs in Landmark Ruling
Thursday, February 26, 2026
Today, February 20, 2026, the US Supreme Court issued its long-awaited and historic decision in the tariff case of Learning Resources, Inc. vs. Trump. The Court ruled against the Trump Administration, 6-3, striking down the Administration’s attempt to impose so-called reciprocal tariffs on nearly every country on earth, as well as “fentanyl” tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. The Administration had justified its attempt to impose these tariffs by virtue of the powers granted to the President by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (“IEEPA”). To the extent that clients may have paid IEEPA tariffs during the past year, our firm’s Tariff Response Team is ready, willing and able to file suit on their behalf in the Court of International Trade, requesting a refund of these tariffs.

Copyright ©2026 Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

