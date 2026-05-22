Supreme Court Says Last-Mile Delivery Drivers May Be Exempt from FAA
Friday, May 29, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On May 28, 2026, the Supreme Court of the United States held that workers who locally deliver goods that originate from other states may qualify for exemption from the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) for transportation workers “engaged in … interstate commerce,” even if they do not cross state lines or interact with vehicles that do.

Quick Hits

  • The Supreme Court held that delivery drivers who deliver goods originating from out of state may fall under the FAA’s exemption for certain transportation workers “engaged in … interstate commerce,” even if they do not cross state lines or interact with vehicles that do.
  • The decision is the latest in a series of Supreme Court rulings in recent years interpreting the transportation worker exemption in the FAA.
  • While a transportation worker is exempt from the FAA, an arbitration agreement with such a worker nonetheless may be enforceable under state law.
  • Employers may want to review (1) the extent to which they have workers who might be considered “transportation workers” exempt from the FAA, (2) whether they want to add or revise a back-up state choice of law provision in their arbitration agreement, and (3) whether they want to create a separate arbitration agreement for those workers likely to be governed by state law rather than the FAA.

The decision, which addressed a category of workers often referred to as “last leg” or “last mile” delivery drivers, is the latest in a series of Supreme Court rulings in recent years that have interpreted the FAA’s transportation worker exemption. The FAA requires courts to enforce most private arbitration agreements, but Section 1 of the Act exempts certain transportation workers who are “engaged in … interstate commerce.”

In a unanimous opinion by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the Court declined to adopt a bright-line rule that for a worker to be covered by the transportation worker exemption, the worker “must either cross state lines or interact with a vehicle that does,” such as by loading or unloading cargo.

Key Takeaways

The Supreme Court’s ruling—and the Court’s interpretation of the FAA’s transportation worker exemption—have significant implications for employers that distribute or transport goods and their existing arbitration agreements with workers.

Employers may wish to evaluate the extent to which they have workers who might be considered “transportation workers” exempt from the FAA.

Second, employers may want to consider whether to add or revise a back-up state choice-of-law provision in their arbitration agreements, as an arbitration agreement that relies solely on the FAA for its enforceability may be unenforceable against exempt workers.

Finally, for those employers with transportation workers, they may want to create a separate arbitration agreement for those workers likely to be governed by state law rather than the FAA, thereby enhancing the likelihood of enforcing the arbitration agreement under state law even if the FAA does not apply.

Listen to this post here. 

© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ICC Group Holdings, Inc
Published: 28 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Chicago Pauses Its Tip Credit Phaseout
by: Jennifer L. Colvin , Victoria L. Vish
New Executive Order Calls for Stricter Vetting by Financial Institutions
by: Michael K. Mahoney
FTC Begins Enforcement of the TAKE IT DOWN Act: New Risks and Tools for Businesses
by: Jeffrey D. Coren , Evan J. Yahng
Colorado’s New AI Act Targets Automated Decision-Making for Consequential Decisions
by: Benjamin W. Perry , Lauren N. Watson
High Schools Build a Safer Future With Occupational Safety and Compliance-Focused Learning
by: Karen Tynan
Florida’s Major Changes to Civil Rights Claim Filing Rules
by: Karen M. Morinelli , Elizabeth T. Jozsi
Immigration Adjustment of Status Applications Are a Matter of Discretion, USCIS Reaffirms
by: Nancy Shalhub , Edward J. Castillo
Supreme Court to Review Whether Title IX Allows Employee Discrimination Claims
by: Bethany S. Wagner , Zachary V. Zagger
Summer Hiring Alert: Child Labor Law Updates Across Four States
by: Zachary V. Zagger
Beltway Buzz, May 22, 2026
by: James J. Plunkett
What’s in a Name? Successor Liability and Cal/OSHA Citations
by: Adam J. Crane
SCOTUS Sides With Pension Fund in Withdrawal Liability Calculation Dispute
by: Russell S. Buhite
Understanding Legal Compliance for Paid Holidays
by: Lucas J. Asper , Charles L. Thompson, IV

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 