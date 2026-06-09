Supreme Court Rejects “Pecuniary Loss” Requirement for SEC Disgorgement

On June 4, 2026, the Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision in Sripetch v. SEC, holding that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not need to prove that investors suffered pecuniary loss in order to obtain disgorgement. The decision resolves a circuit split and rejects the Second Circuit’s more restrictive approach articulated in SEC v. Govil, which had required pecuniary harm to investors before disgorgement could be awarded.

The Supreme Court held that “a showing of pecuniary loss to investors is not required before the SEC may obtain a disgorgement award.” Disgorgement, the Court explained, is not a compensatory remedy measured by investor losses, but rather an equitable remedy designed to strip wrongdoers of their unjust gains obtained by interfering with investors’ legally protected interests. While investor harm is still relevant to this analysis, it is not a prerequisite to disgorgement, and disgorgement may be available even where victims have suffered “no measurable loss whatsoever.”

The decision does not eliminate all limits on SEC disgorgement. The SEC must still tie the award to the defendant’s unjust enrichment, and traditional limitations on disgorgement—including net profits, causation, and concerns about punitive awards—remain important. Although the Court has previously held that disgorged funds should be returned to victims when feasible, it remains unclear whether disgorgement that cannot practicably be distributed to investors retains its equitable character or instead functions as a penalty.

In his concurrence, Justice Thomas reiterated his view that SEC disgorgement more closely resembles a legal remedy, not an equitable one, suggesting that future cases may need to address whether defendants are entitled to a jury trial under the Seventh Amendment when the SEC seeks disgorgement.

Implications for Investment Advisers

The Court’s decision has several important implications for investment advisers: