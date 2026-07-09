Supreme Court Rejects Mechanical Judicial Estoppel Rule for Undisclosed Litigation Claim Assets

In bankruptcy, what is not said can matter as much as what is. An asset left off a schedule may appear to be an omission on paper, but if the asset is a litigation claim, the omission can carry significant consequences—shaping the bankruptcy estate and, at times, extinguishing legitimate claims altogether. In Keathley v. Buddy Ayers Construction, Inc., the United States Supreme Court addressed how courts should evaluate those omissions through the lens of judicial estoppel, moving away from a strict mechanical test toward a holistic assessment of the totality of the facts.

On June 11, 2026, the Court unanimously vacated a Fifth Circuit decision applying judicial estoppel to bar a Chapter 13 debtor’s personal injury lawsuit after the debtor failed to disclose the claim in his pending bankruptcy case. Keathley held that—assuming, without deciding, judicial estoppel’s applicability in bankruptcy—courts should analyze omissions under a totality-of-the-circumstances approach, rather than a rigid knowledge-and-motive test.

Although the case arose in Chapter 13, the Court’s reasoning has broader significance. Disclosure disputes regularly arise in Chapters 7 and 11 cases, and the decision signals that courts should approach those issues using a flexible, fact-specific inquiry rather than categorical rules.

Background

Thomas Keathley filed a Chapter 13 petition in 2019, and the bankruptcy court confirmed a plan requiring full repayment without interest over five years. While the case remained open, he was involved in a car accident and filed a personal injury lawsuit without updating his schedules, though he informed his bankruptcy counsel.

After the defendant moved for summary judgment on judicial estoppel grounds, Keathley amended his schedules and submitted evidence that the omission was inadvertent, explaining that he believed informing his attorney satisfied his disclosure obligations. The district court nevertheless granted summary judgment under Fifth Circuit precedent, and the Fifth Circuit affirmed.

The Supreme Court granted certiorari to resolve a circuit split between circuits applying a rigid rule-bounded framework and those adopting a more holistic, fact-driven inquiry.

The Court’s Decision

Justice Jackson, writing for a unanimous Court, held that courts applying judicial estoppel in this context must conduct a holistic, case-by-case inquiry. The Court made clear that judicial estoppel is an equitable doctrine, and that equity “eschews mechanical rules” in favor of flexibility.

Under that framework, the Fifth Circuit’s rule was both too rigid and too broad. It was rigid because it confined courts to consider only two factors—prior knowledge of the underlying facts and a “potential” motive for the nondisclosure—while excluding other relevant evidence. It was too broad because those factors are almost always present, effectively transforming judicial estoppel into a near-automatic bar. The Court concluded that the Fifth Circuit “artificially narrowed its inquiry” by focusing only on those considerations.

The Concurrences

The concurring opinions—like the Court’s decision—are notable in their own right. Justice Thomas (joined by Justice Gorsuch) agreed with the result but expressed deep skepticism about the doctrine’s validity, noting its uncertain grounding in statute or precedent and suggesting that it may warrant reconsideration in a future case.

Justice Sotomayor likewise concurred, questioning the use of judicial estoppel in bankruptcy given the availability of less drastic alternatives. She noted that dismissing a debtor’s claim may reduce recoveries for creditors and highlighted that bankruptcy courts can address nondisclosure through tailored remedies such as plan modification, sanctions, or Chapter 7 conversion.

Chapter 11 Parallels

Although Keathley involved Chapter 13, the same disclosure principles apply in Chapter 11. Filing a petition creates an estate encompassing all legal or equitable interests in the debtor’s assets, including causes of action. 11 U.S.C. § 541(a)(1). Debtors must disclose those assets in their schedules and statements under § 521(a)(1)(B) and applicable bankruptcy rules.

In Chapter 11, these disclosures are central. Creditors, committees, and the court rely on them to evaluate the debtor’s financial position and proposed plan. Causes of action often represent significant estate value and may be preserved, assigned, or resolved through a plan. See, e.g., 11 U.S.C. § 1123(b)(3).

Viewed in that context, Keathley cautions against rigid approaches that could operate to eliminate estate value, directing courts to conduct a comprehensive, fact-specific assessment of the omission.

Practical Implications

For Companies Navigating Chapter 11

Keathley reinforces the need for disciplined disclosure practices. Debtors should identify and monitor potential litigation claims and update schedules as necessary throughout the case.

While the decision reduces the likelihood of automatic dismissal based solely on knowledge and motive, it does not excuse incomplete disclosures. Failures can still result in motion practice, discovery disputes, sanctions, and confirmation challenges. Even where judicial estoppel does not apply, the consequences of a disclosure issue may be significant.

The takeaway is straightforward: Keathley introduces flexibility in the analysis, not a safe harbor. Coordinated processes among restructuring counsel, litigation counsel, and business teams remain essential.

For Creditors in Chapter 11 Cases

For litigation defendants, Keathley limits reliance on judicial estoppel as a categorical defense. Courts must now consider the full factual record rather than apply presumptions based on knowledge and potential motive.

At the same time, the decision underscores that dismissal of undisclosed claims may reduce overall estate value. As Justice Sotomayor observed, barring recovery can remove assets that would otherwise be available to satisfy creditor claims and effectively grant a windfall to defendant tortfeasors.

Creditors should therefore monitor a debtor’s litigation activity in other forums for potential disclosure deficiencies that may be strategically leveraged, consistent with Justice Sotomayor’s concurrence, to pursue outcomes such as accelerated repayment or enhanced distributions.

Looking Ahead

Keathley narrows the application of judicial estoppel as a near-automatic defense while leaving open foundational questions about the doctrine itself. Future cases may address whether judicial estoppel applies in bankruptcy at all and how courts should balance competing equitable considerations.

The Court also briefly discussed in footnote 1 a potential gating issue: whether debtors have a continuing duty to disclose assets acquired after filing. Because the parties proceeded on the assumption that such a duty existed, the Court did the same. Yet the question is particularly noteworthy given the procedural posture of the case. Keathley’s schedules were accurate when filed; his personal injury claim arose nearly two years later. His omission therefore involved a failure to update prior disclosures rather than a failure to identify a preexisting asset. While many courts have recognized an ongoing disclosure obligation in Chapter 13, the source and scope of that duty remain unsettled and may differ across bankruptcy chapters.