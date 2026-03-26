Supreme Court Recalibrates Sovereign Immunity for State-Created Entities

Key Takeaway

On March 4, 2026, the Supreme Court issued a unanimous opinion in Galette v. New Jersey Transit Corporation, holding that NJ Transit—a public corporation created by the New Jersey Legislature to operate bus and rail transit—does not qualify as an “arm of the state” and therefore cannot invoke New Jersey’s sovereign immunity in court. Justice Sotomayor’s opinion clarifies and streamlines the arm‑of‑the‑state inquiry, making formal legal structure and fiscal independence the dominant considerations while diminishing the relevance of an entity’s public mission, state funding, and state control.

Background

The case consolidated two negligence actions arising from separate incidents in which NJ Transit buses struck and injured pedestrians—one in Midtown Manhattan (Colt v. NJ Transit) and one in Philadelphia (Galette v. NJ Transit). In both cases, NJ Transit moved to dismiss on sovereign immunity grounds, claiming status as an arm of the State of New Jersey. The New York Court of Appeals rejected that claim, while the Pennsylvania Supreme Court accepted it. The Supreme Court granted certiorari to resolve the split.

The New Jersey Legislature created NJ Transit in 1979 as a “body corporate and politic with corporate succession,” constituted as an “instrumentality of the State exercising public and essential governmental functions” but expressly “independent of any supervision or control” by the State’s Department of Transportation. N.J. Stat. § 27:25-4(a). State law grants NJ Transit broad corporate powers, including the power to sue and be sued, enter contracts, acquire property, and raise funds. The statute provides that “[n]o debt or liability of the corporation shall … constitute a debt, liability, or a loan or pledge of the credit of the State.” Id. § 27:25-17.

What Is State Sovereign Immunity and Why Does It Matter?

Before diving into the decision, it helps to understand the doctrine at stake. State sovereign immunity is a deeply rooted constitutional principle that generally bars private parties from suing a state without its consent. The doctrine predates the Constitution and was understood by the Framers as a fundamental attribute of statehood. Sovereign immunity guards against the affront of haling a sovereign into court at a private party’s behest and the risk of exposing a state’s treasury to judgments it never agreed to bear.

As a general rule, a state controls its own sovereignty in its own courts. Beyond that, there are two related but distinct settings in which immunity operates as a matter of federal law. The first is interstate sovereign immunity, which bars suits against nonconsenting states in another state’s courts. The second is the Eleventh Amendment context, which bars suits against nonconsenting states in federal court. The Galette case arises in the former setting: both lawsuits were filed in state courts outside of New Jersey, and NJ Transit argued it enjoyed New Jersey’s interstate sovereign immunity.

A threshold clarification: Galette addresses only the federal constitutional question of when a state-created entity qualifies as an “arm of the state” for purposes of these federal immunity doctrines. It does not disturb state-law immunity frameworks. Political subdivisions—such as counties, school districts, special-purpose authorities, and similar entities—that rely on state-law immunity doctrines for protection against state-law claims are therefore unaffected by the decision in that context. That said, while this case is not directly controlling on the various state-law sovereign-immunity doctrines, it cannot be ruled out that some state courts may consider Galette persuasive guidance that warrants revisiting their respective state-law doctrines.

The Doctrinal Uncertainty Preceding Galette

The split Galette resolves can be traced back to the Supreme Court’s 1977 decision in Mt. Healthy City Board of Education v. Doyle, 429 U.S. 274 (1977). There, the Court asked whether a local school board “was more like a county or city than … like an arm of the State.” To answer, the Court examined a handful of characteristics under state law—whether the board was labeled a “political subdivision,” whether it could issue bonds and levy taxes, whether it received money and guidance from the state—and concluded the board fell on the “county or city” side of the line.

The problem with Mt. Healthy was that it identified relevant considerations without specifying which ones mattered most or how to weigh them against each other. Lower courts filled that vacuum with their own multifactor frameworks, with different tests emerging across the country. See, e.g., United States ex rel. Oberg v. Ky. Higher Educ. Student Loan Corp., 681 F.3d 575, 580 (4th Cir. 2012) (listing four factors); Manders v. Lee, 338 F.3d 1304, 1309 (11th Cir. 2003) (articulating four different factors); Clark v. Tarrant Cnty., 798 F.2d 736, 744–45 (5th Cir. 1986) (identifying six factors). Some circuits treated the state-treasury question as close to dispositive, while others gave heavy weight to operational control exercised by the state. The same type of entity could thus win immunity in one circuit and face full exposure in the next.

The Galette litigation itself illustrates the problem in miniature. Applying its own six-factor test, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court concluded that NJ Transit was an arm of the state, emphasizing the entity’s “legal classification,” the degree of gubernatorial control, its funding relationship with the state, and the characterization of public transit as an essential government function. See Galette v. NJ Transit, 332 A.3d 776 (Pa. 2025). The New York Court of Appeals, using a different three-factor framework, reached the opposite result by focusing on NJ Transit’s corporate structure and the absence of formal state liability for its debts. Colt v. N.J. Transit Corp., 264 N.E.3d 774 (N.Y. 2024). Two courts of last resort examined the same entity, applied the same legal concepts, and landed in irreconcilable positions.

The Court’s Analysis

Writing for a unanimous Court, Justice Sotomayor traced the arm-of-the-state doctrine through two centuries of jurisprudence before emphasizing a hierarchy derived from those cases. The analysis can be organized into three principal considerations—with a clear rank order among them.

First and foremost: Is the entity legally separate and liable for its own judgment?

The Court held that the threshold consideration is whether the state structured the entity as a distinct legal person responsible for its own obligations. Corporate form—specifically, incorporation with the traditional powers to sue and be sued, hold property, make contracts, and incur debt—supplies the “clearest evidence” of separateness. Slip op. at 11. When a state chooses to incorporate an entity rather than house a function within an existing agency, courts should treat that choice as carrying the full set of consequences that come with separate legal personality: the entity stands apart from the state for purposes of both rights and liabilities. The Court also noted that other statutory markers can reinforce that conclusion, such as where state law defines the entity as something other than “the State.” Id. at 11–12.

The Court also asked whether the state itself must answer for judgments against the entity—specifically, whether damages must be “satisfied out of the state treasury.” Id. at 12. Where that formal obligation exists, the entity more closely resembles the state because successful claims directly drain the state’s resources and impair the legislature’s spending discretion. But the Court drew a line between legal obligation and practical financial ties. The state’s history of subsidizing the entity, the degree of state funding, and the likelihood that the state would voluntarily pay the entity’s judgments all carry “less relevance”; the state does not “imbue an entity with its immunity simply by agreeing to ‘pick up the tab.’” Id.

Second, relevant but entitled to limited weight: Does the state exercise control over the entity?

The Court recognized that state control may inform the analysis, but it cautioned courts to treat control skeptically. Every state-created entity, including cities, counties, and state-chartered corporations, ultimately answers to the state, yet none of those entities qualifies as an arm of the state. Moreover, measuring the level of control in practice is “a perilous inquiry” and “an uncertain and unreliable exercise” that requires courts to sift through an unwieldy mix of appointment authority, veto power, project direction, and day-to-day oversight. Id. at 13. The Court emphasized that it had never found a corporation liable for its own judgments to be an arm of the state, “even when the State had significant control over the entity” as a shareholder, appointer or remover of officials, or manager of operations. Id.

Third, a safety valve: Is the state the real party in interest?

While tightening the arm-of-the-state analysis, the Court highlighted an important consideration that could shield even non-arm entities from liability: sometimes a plaintiff names the entity as defendant, but the real target is the state itself. For example, claims against individuals in their “official capacity” run against the state, not the official. Similarly, requests for injunctive relief may require state action, rather than by the entity. In those situations, the court may dismiss on sovereign immunity grounds because the suit effectively runs against the state, not because the named defendant is an arm of the state.

Application to NJ Transit

Applying these principles, the Court concluded NJ Transit does not qualify as an arm of the State of New Jersey. NJ Transit is a separate corporation with traditional corporate powers, and the state is not formally liable for NJ Transit’s debts. And while the state exercises substantial control through gubernatorial appointments and veto authority, that control did not overcome the entity’s corporate separateness and financial self-sufficiency.

Practical Implications

The Galette decision may have far-reaching consequences for state-affiliated entities, the litigants who face them, and the state legislatures that created them:

Many quasi-public entities may lose their immunity shield. Galette’s emphasis on formal structure and fiscal independence means that state-created corporations—including transit authorities, port authorities, toll-road authorities, public colleges and universities, university-affiliated health systems, economic development corporations, and similar entities—may no longer qualify as arms of the state if they are separately incorporated, possess standard corporate powers, and are not backed by a formal state obligation to pay their judgments.

Galette’s emphasis on formal structure and fiscal independence means that state-created corporations—including transit authorities, port authorities, toll-road authorities, public colleges and universities, university-affiliated health systems, economic development corporations, and similar entities—may no longer qualify as arms of the state if they are separately incorporated, possess standard corporate powers, and are not backed by a formal state obligation to pay their judgments. The Eleventh Amendment analysis will change, too. Although Galette arises in the interstate immunity context, the Court’s framework draws entirely on the same arm-of-the-state precedent that governs the Eleventh Amendment inquiry. In other words, even though Galette concerned the ability to sue one state-created entity in a different state’s courts, the impact will be felt in claims brought against such entities in federal Lower courts applying multifactor balancing tests will need to recalibrate in light of the Court’s clear instruction that legal separateness and formal liability are the predominant considerations, and that state control, public function, and practical financial ties carry less weight.

Although Galette arises in the interstate immunity context, the Court’s framework draws entirely on the same arm-of-the-state precedent that governs the Eleventh Amendment inquiry. In other words, even though Galette concerned the ability to sue one state-created entity in a different state’s courts, the impact will be felt in claims brought against such entities in federal Lower courts applying multifactor balancing tests will need to recalibrate in light of the Court’s clear instruction that legal separateness and formal liability are the predominant considerations, and that state control, public function, and practical financial ties carry less weight. State legislatures may need to act. The Court’s closing observation that “the States are always free to amend their laws” sends a clear signal: states wishing to preserve immunity for their instrumentalities may do so through legislative changes. States may reconsider corporate separateness for certain critical entities or modify financial dependence to reassert immunity for those entities.

The Court’s closing observation that “the States are always free to amend their laws” sends a clear signal: states wishing to preserve immunity for their instrumentalities may do so through legislative changes. States may reconsider corporate separateness for certain critical entities or modify financial dependence to reassert immunity for those entities. Watch for ripple effects beyond sovereign immunity. Galette’s framework may also influence how courts assess whether state-created entities qualify as “the state” in other contexts—including qui tam liability under Vermont Agency of Natural Resources v. United States ex rel. Stevens, 529 U.S. 765 (2000)—where lower courts have relied on the same multi-factor tests Galette

Galette’s framework may also influence how courts assess whether state-created entities qualify as “the state” in other contexts—including qui tam liability under Vermont Agency of Natural Resources v. United States ex rel. Stevens, 529 U.S. 765 (2000)—where lower courts have relied on the same multi-factor tests Galette What Galette does not change. Galette addresses only the federal constitutional question of whether a state-created entity qualifies as an “arm of the state” for purposes of federal sovereign immunity doctrines. It does not disturb state-law immunity frameworks. Political subdivisions—such as counties, school districts, special-purpose authorities, and similar entities—that rely on state-law immunity doctrines for protection against state-law claims are therefore unaffected by the decision in that context. That said, while this case is not directly controlling on the various state-law sovereign-immunity doctrines, it cannot be ruled out that some state courts may consider Galette persuasive guidance that warrants revisiting their respective state-law doctrines.

Further contributions to this article by Trevor S Cox, Mark S Hedberg