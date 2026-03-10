Supreme Court Poised to Revisit NEPA and RCRA

Takeaways

On March 9, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court granted certiorari in Department of the Air Force v. Prutehi Guahan, a case that asks whether the Air Force’s submission of a Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) permit renewal application is reviewable final agency action and triggers National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review.

The case sits at the intersection of NEPA, RCRA, and the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). The Court’s decision could affect when parties can challenge permit-related decisions and whether specialized environmental permitting programs can limit duplicative NEPA processes.

The Court is returning to NEPA one year after Seven County Infrastructure Coalition v. Eagle County, continuing a period of active Supreme Court attention to NEPA-based challenges.

Oral arguments will likely occur in the fall at the start of the Court’s next Term, with a decision likely by the end of June 2027.

Background

The dispute arises from the Air Force’s practice of open burning and open detonation (OB/OD) of hazardous waste munitions at Tarague Beach, Guam. For nearly four decades, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency approved RCRA permits for the Air Force’s OB/OD of the hazardous munitions, but in 2021, the agency delayed the Air Force’s renewal application based on public comments.

A year later, an environmental non-profit group filed suit, alleging that the Air Force violated NEPA by failing to conduct a NEPA review in seeking renewal of its RCRA permit in 2021. The district court in Guam dismissed the action, finding that a permit renewal was not final agency action and that no NEPA analysis was required because RCRA “specifically deals with the environmental issue at hand.” The Ninth Circuit reversed in a February 2025 split decision. The Ninth Circuit concluded that the Air Force’s submission of the renewal application constituted reviewable final agency action and that RCRA’s permitting framework did not render NEPA superfluous in this context. The court reasoned that, by submitting the application, the Air Force had effectively committed itself to a particular method and location for munitions disposal, thereby triggering NEPA.

Why is this important?

The case presents two important questions at the intersection of RCRA, NEPA, and administrative law: whether a federal agency’s submission of a permit renewal application under a comprehensive permitting program may constitute reviewable final agency action, and whether NEPA review must precede that submission.

The issue is significant because RCRA already establishes a detailed regulatory framework for hazardous waste treatment, storage, and disposal, including technical permitting requirements, agency oversight, and public participation. The Air Force argues that this specific framework governs and precludes the application of NEPA’s more general environmental-review requirements. The government also argues that the permit application was not a reviewable final agency action because it only set the stage for a subsequent decision and did not have legal consequences.

The contrary view, accepted by the Ninth Circuit, is that the act of applying for renewal reflects a sufficiently definite commitment to a particular disposal method and location to trigger NEPA and to qualify as final agency action. On that reasoning, the Air Force had effectively committed itself to continue a course of action with environmental consequences by developing and submitting a renewal application, and the application was the agency’s “last word” on its intentions. A vigorous Ninth Circuit dissent argued that treating an agency’s decision to “(again) renew a permit for longstanding agency operations [as] a challengeable final agency action” had “the potential to envelop almost any decision made by an agency,” with “massive implications beyond this case.” The dissent argues that the majority’s view opens the door to judicial review of a “whole category of perfunctory implementation decisions,” including decisions to initiate enforcement and other intermediate steps in agency decisionmaking.

What Does This Mean for NEPA?

In 2025, the Supreme Court in Seven County Infrastructure Coalition v. Eagle County emphasized NEPA’s procedural character and signaled skepticism toward judicial approaches that expand NEPA beyond its statutory function (see B&D’s prior news alert here). The new case gives the Court an opportunity to revisit those themes in a different setting, not by focusing on the adequacy of an EIS itself, but by addressing when NEPA is triggered in the context of a separate environmental permitting program. In that sense, the case could become an important statement on the limits of NEPA as a tool for challenging agency action at the front end of the regulatory process.

What are the Implications?

The implications of the case extend beyond federal facilities and hazardous waste operations. Many regulated entities operate under specialized environmental permitting programs that already require substantial technical submissions, agency reviews, and public participation. Against that backdrop, the Court’s treatment of finality and statutory overlap could shape a broader range of disputes concerning when environmental review must occur, whether an existing permitting process is sufficient to address concerns, and at what point litigation risk arises.

If the Supreme Court affirms the Ninth Circuit’s ruling, challengers may increasingly argue that the decision to seek, renew, or modify a permit is itself the relevant federal action for NEPA and APA purposes, thereby moving litigation to an earlier stage of the permitting process. If the Supreme Court reverses, it would reaffirm preexisting understandings of finality and give greater weight to Congress’s decision to regulate environmentally sensitive activities through specialized permitting regimes such as RCRA. In either event, the decision could affect not only federal agencies, but also a broader set of regulated entities whose operations depend on the sequencing, durability, and defensibility of permit approvals and renewals.

Next Steps

Pending the Supreme Court’s review, we recommend that interested stakeholders: