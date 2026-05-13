Supreme Court Paves the Way for State Investigatory Subpoena Challenges in Federal Court

Background

On April 29, 2026, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in First Choice Women’s Resource Centers, Inc. v. Davenport that recipients of state investigatory subpoenas do not have to wait for a state court to order compliance before challenging the subpoena in federal court. The ruling gives subpoena recipients earlier access to federal court when a state demand threatens First Amendment associational rights.

The case arose when New Jersey’s Attorney General served a subpoena on First Choice, a religious nonprofit that provides counseling to pregnant women. The subpoena demanded 28 categories of documents, including donor names, addresses, and employment information, effectively requiring disclosure of nearly all the organization’s financial supporters. First Choice argued that this demand chilled its First Amendment rights by discouraging donors from associating with the organization.

What the Supreme Court Decided

The Court held that First Choice did not have to wait to be held in contempt or ordered to comply before challenging the subpoena in federal court. The subpoena itself caused harm because it sought private donor information and, according to First Choice’s evidence, made donors less willing to associate with the organization. That was enough to establish First Choice’s right — their “standing” — to sue in federal court.

The Attorney General argued that First Choice had not suffered any injury because the subpoena was “non-self-executing,” meaning documents would not have to be produced unless a state court enforced the subpoena. The Court rejected this argument, explaining that the subpoena created immediate pressure while it remained outstanding: donors could reasonably fear disclosure, and the organization could reasonably feel pressure to limit its advocacy.

The Court also rejected two other arguments from the Attorney General: (1) that some anonymous donations could still be made through one website, and (2) that a protective order would keep the information confidential. Neither argument defeated First Choice’s standing. A subpoena that burdens most avenues of donor interaction still causes constitutional harm, and confidentiality protections do not eliminate the chilling effect of a government demand for private donor information, particularly when that demand becomes public knowledge.

Key Takeaways

If you receive an investigatory subpoena from a State Attorney General or other state agency:

Triage immediately. If a subpoena seeks donor lists, membership information, advocacy records, patient data, or other sensitive material, assess upfront whether production could chill protected activity. Do not wait for an enforcement motion by the issuing agency. Preserve objections and track deadlines. A “non-self-executing” subpoena still creates pressure while outstanding. Avoid producing sensitive information before a legal strategy is in place. Build the factual record early. This decision opens a path to federal court but does not decide the merits. Document how the subpoena affects donors, members, or other constituencies, and identify facts showing overbreadth or lack of tailoring. Negotiate scope before producing. Consider narrower search terms, phased production, anonymization, redactions, or custodial limits that address the government’s stated needs while reducing constitutional and business risk. Use confidentiality tools, but do not rely on them alone. The Court made clear that protective orders do not fully eliminate the First Amendment burden. Treat confidentiality protections as part of the response strategy, not a substitute for evaluating whether the subpoena is lawful. Consider forum strategy early. If early negotiations with the government agency fail, evaluate whether to move to quash, seek a protective order, or file a federal action under § 1983. The right approach depends on the information requested, the strength of the constitutional injury, and the subpoena’s deadlines. Document issuer statements and context. The Court relied on evidence that the Attorney General had publicly called pro-life groups “extremists” and suggested charges might be brought. Recipients should preserve public statements, press releases, or other evidence suggesting that the subpoena may be motivated by hostility toward the organization’s mission rather than a legitimate investigative purpose.

Conclusion

First Choice does not invalidate state investigatory subpoenas, but it gives recipients a clearer path to federal court when a state demand burdens associational rights. Combined with recent district court rulings quashing administrative subpoenas, the trend is clear: federal courts are increasingly willing to scrutinize subpoenas that appear designed to chill protected activity. Organizations across the ideological spectrum, from the ACLU to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, filed briefs supporting First Choice. Any organization that relies on donor, member, or supporter privacy should take note.