Supreme Court Clears the Way to End Temporary Protected Status for Haiti and Syria: What Employers Need to Know

On June 25, the U.S. Supreme Court decided Mullin v. Doe (joined with Trump v. Miot) in a 6–3 ruling. The decision removes the legal roadblocks that had stopped DHS from ending TPS for Haiti and Syria, affecting approximately 350,000 Haitian nationals and 6,000 Syrian nationals. In short, DHS can now move forward with ending TPS for Haiti and Syria. But the ruling does not set an end date on its own, and it does not immediately take away the work permits of people who have them today. The current USCIS I-9/E-Verify date for Haiti and Syria lists July 1 as the work authorization expiration date, however, DHS may adopt, modify, or replace that date.

Employers should not take any action against employees just because of this decision. For now, they should keep honoring valid Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) held by employees with Haiti and Syria TPS and wait for DHS to explain when the change takes effect and whether there will be a transition period.

What the Supreme Court Decided

The court ruled that the TPS law (part of the Immigration and Nationality Act, or INA) does not allow courts to second-guess most decisions by the DHS Secretary to end a country’s TPS. This wiped out earlier lower-court orders that had put the Haiti and Syria TPS termination on hold, so DHS is now free to carry out the decision it made earlier.

The court also rejected a claim that ending Haiti and Syria’s TPS was based on race, finding that argument was unlikely to win. The court said this type of constitutional claim can still be argued in lower courts on remand, but for now it does not stop DHS from moving ahead.

Bottom line: the decision lets the termination go forward by removing the legal protection that had shielded Haiti and Syria TPS holders from deportation and losing their work permits.

What the Decision Does Not Do

Employers should know that, on its own, the Supreme Court’s decision does not:

Set an end date for Haiti and Syria TPS

Cancel or invalidate work permits (EADs) that Haiti and Syria TPS holders have right now

Require employers to do anything right away, like sending termination notices or suspending employees, or

Tell employers how to handle Form I-9 reverification timing or wind-down steps.

The next step is up to DHS. It is expected to issue more guidance or a Federal Register notice, explaining how and when the termination will restart, including any effective date and transition period for affected employees and their employers.

What This Means for Employers: Practical Next Steps

Given the decision, we suggest employers take a careful, steady approach: