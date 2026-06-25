Supreme Court Allows DHS to End Temporary Protected Status for Haiti and Syria
Thursday, June 25, 2026

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The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to move forward with terminating Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for certain nationals of Haiti and Syria. The decision overturns lower court orders that had temporarily blocked the administration from ending the protections.

Temporary Protected Status is a humanitarian immigration program that allows eligible individuals from designated countries experiencing armed conflict, natural disasters or other extraordinary conditions to temporarily live and work in the United States. Similar TPS terminations have previously affected certain nationals of Afghanistan and Venezuela.

The Supreme Court’s decision may affect individuals who currently rely on TPS for immigration status or employment authorization. Individuals impacted by changes to TPS should evaluate their immigration options with qualified counsel, as eligibility for other immigration benefits or forms of relief will depend on individual circumstances.

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