Supply Chain Pricing Disputes: Using Commercial Leverage Strategically and Responsibly

Pricing disputes remain a recurring reality across manufacturing and automotive supply chains. Volatility in commodity pricing, labor markets, logistics, and customer demand frequently forces suppliers and OEMs to revisit previously negotiated pricing structures. For companies on both sides of the supply relationship, the central challenge is determining how to assert commercial leverage effectively while preserving critical business relationships and avoiding litigation.

This second installment to our three-part Supply Chain Pricing Disputes series focuses on how organizations can use leverage strategically and responsibly to achieve pricing relief while maintaining credibility and long-term partnerships. In Article 1 – Managing Pricing Pressures and Avoiding Early Escalation, we explore how organizations can identify early signs of pricing disputes and take steps to keep negotiations constructive. In the final installment, Article 3 – Preventing Future Conflicts Through Contract Strategies, we look at how thoughtful contract structures and pricing provisions can minimize the risk of future disputes and support long‑term supply chain stability.

Strategic and Responsible Use of Leverage in Negotiations

Commercial leverage is not simply about possessing it; its effectiveness depends on how, when, and why it is used. Successful negotiators understand the difference between leverage that drives constructive results and leverage that strains relationships or escalates disputes.

Leverage is most effective when it is grounded in solid, verifiable facts, clearly defined contractual rights, an understanding of program dependencies, viable alternative options, and transparency regarding costs and current market conditions. This approach not only strengthens the case for necessary pricing relief but also helps preserve goodwill and trust between the parties.

By contrast, leverage built on threats and ultimatums — though common and sometimes unavoidable — often triggers defensive responses, escalates conflict, and can permanently erode credibility. Once trust is damaged, even favorable short‑term outcomes may come at the cost of long‑term business stability.

The Risks and Use of Stop-Shipment Threats

As an example, threatening to halt shipments is one of the most frequently used leverage tools in supply chain pricing disputes. However, such threats should generally be reserved for circumstances where a party faces a bona fide operational or financial inability to continue performing under existing pricing terms.

When used solely as a negotiating tactic, stop-shipment threats risk undermining credibility and may expose the party to unnecessary litigation. Improper use of these threats can produce lasting negative consequences for both parties.

On the other hand, a carefully considered decision to cease supply may be justified when continued performance would cause significant financial harm and all reasonable resolution attempts have been exhausted. In such situations, openly explaining the rationale and providing advance notice can help preserve business relationships and demonstrate that the action represents a genuine last resort — rather than a negotiating tactic.

Ultimately, proper use of supply disruption as leverage requires ensuring that it reflects genuine hardship rather than an attempt to extract concessions.

Credibility as the Most Effective Form of Leverage

The most effective form of leverage is credibility — a reputation for being consistent, transparent, and fair in all dealings. Credibility is earned over time through actions that align with stated positions, balanced communications that acknowledge both commercial needs and contractual realities, and openness in sharing the facts and data underlying a pricing request. When a party’s conduct is reliable and its reasoning well‑supported, counterparties are more likely to engage constructively, view proposals as legitimate, and work toward mutually acceptable solutions. In high‑stakes disputes, credibility can often outweigh raw negotiating power, serving as the foundation for trust and enabling resolution without escalation.

To maximize credibility in any supply chain dispute, business teams must be prepared to clearly articulate:

What is our position, both factually and contractually?

Why is our position justified, including supporting data and rationale?

What alternatives or solutions are we proposing to resolve the issue?

A credible and consistent negotiation posture strengthens a party’s position while reducing the likelihood of escalation. It signals preparedness, reasonableness, and openness to mutually beneficial solutions while maintaining firm support for necessary pricing adjustments.

Strategic and responsible use of commercial leverage can resolve immediate pricing disputes while safeguarding valuable business relationships. In Article 3 – Preventing Future Conflicts Through Contract Strategies, we look ahead, exploring how to build pricing flexibility and dispute‑prevention mechanisms directly into your contracts so you can reduce risk, improve clarity, and strengthen supply chain stability over the long term.

The authors of this article series are available to discuss your pricing disputes and other supply chain needs. Contact them to learn more about what Foley’s Manufacturing Sector and Litigation teams can do for you.