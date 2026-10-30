Sunshine Act Amendment Limits Late Additions to Posted Meeting Agendas

On October 22, 2026, Governor Josh Shapiro signed Senate Bill 1150 into law as Act No. 103 of 2026, which amends Section 712.1 of the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act to end the practice of a local government adding any matter of agency business to a meeting agenda by a simple majority vote and acting on it at that meeting. The amendment takes effect on December 21, 2026.

As Pennsylvania local governments will recall, on June 30, 2021, the General Assembly enacted Act 65 of 2021, which amended the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act to require agencies to post their meeting agendas at least 24 hours in advance at the principal office of the agency and on the agency’s website and to restrict official action to items listed on the posted agenda. The Sunshine Act set out four exceptions to that restriction, including, in Section 712.1(e), a process allowing an agency to amend the posted agenda during the meeting by majority vote. Less than a year after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court confirmed that the majority-vote exception stood on its own and did not have to relate to emergency business, or be de minimis and brought to the agency’s attention 24 hours before the meeting or during the meeting, the General Assembly has removed it. (Please see our previous Public Sector Alert.)

The Prior Rule: Four Freestanding Exceptions Under Coleman

Under the 2021 amendment, the legislature included four exceptions to the requirement that items appear on the agenda before an agency takes public action. First, Section 712.1(b) permits official action on a matter not included in the agenda if it relates to a real or potential emergency involving a clear and present danger to life or property. Second, Section 712.1(c) permits official action on a matter brought to the agency’s attention within the 24-hour period before the meeting, provided the matter is de minimis and does not involve the expenditure of funds or entering into a contract or agreement. Third, Section 712.1(d) permits business raised by a resident or taxpayer at the meeting to be referred to staff, researched for a later meeting, or acted upon where it is de minimis and does not involve the expenditure of funds or a contract.

The fourth exception, Section 712.1(e), allowed an agency to amend the agenda at the meeting itself: upon a majority vote of the individuals present and voting, and after announcing the reasons for the change before the vote, the agency was permitted add a matter of agency business to the agenda and then take official action on it. The Commonwealth Court had previously held that subsection (e) could not be used on its own and could be invoked only in connection with a matter falling under one of the other three exceptions. On November 24, 2025, in Coleman v. Parkland School District, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overruled that reading, holding that Section 712.1 unambiguously created four freestanding exceptions, including the standalone majority-vote exception in subsection (e).

What Act 103 Changes

Act 103 reverses the result in Coleman and the enacted text does two things. First, it strikes “or (e)” from Section 712.1(a), so that the only exceptions to the 24-hour agenda rule are subsections (b), (c), and (d). Second, it rewrites subsection (e). An agency may still add an item during a meeting by a majority vote of the individuals present and voting, with the reason announced before the vote, but only where the item is “a matter of agency business arising under subsection (b), (c) or (d).”

In other words, the majority vote is now a procedural step and not a separate ground for adding business. An agency can no longer vote to place any item on the agenda and act on it at that meeting. An added item must fit one of the three remaining categories: (b) emergency business presenting a clear and present danger to life or property; (c) a de minimis matter that arose or was brought to the agency’s attention within the 24 hours before the meeting and does not involve spending funds or entering into a contract; or (d) a matter raised by a resident or taxpayer at the meeting, which the agency may refer to staff or, if it is de minimis and non-contractual, act upon.

The follow-up and carve-out provisions carry over. After a qualifying vote, the agency may take official action on the added matter and must post the amended agenda no later than the first business day after the meeting on its publicly accessible website, if available, and at its principal office. The minutes must continue to reflect the substance of the added matter, the vote, and the reasons for the addition, as Section 712.1(f) requires. As before, subsection (e) does not apply to a conference or working session under Section 707 or an executive session under Section 708.

When the Change Takes Effect

Act 103 takes effect 60 days after the October 22, 2026 enactment. Thus, the effective date is Monday, December 21, 2026. Until then, current Section 712.1(e) as the Supreme Court interpreted it in Coleman still governs, and agencies retain the broader majority-vote flexibility that decision restored. An agency that meets on December 21, 2026 or later should plan its agenda under the new rule.

Impact and Considerations

The practical effect of Act 103 is a return to a narrower agenda regime and a loss of the same-meeting flexibility that Coleman had reinstated. Matters that involve spending funds or entering into a contract—such as the walked-on collective bargaining agreement at issue in Coleman—will no longer qualify for a same-meeting addition by majority vote and must instead be placed on a properly noticed agenda for a later regular or special meeting. Agencies should treat the agenda posted at least 24 hours in advance as the complete list of business for meetings on or after the effective date, apart from the three narrow exceptions.

Before December 21, 2026, agencies should review and update their board procedures, solicitor guidance, and meeting scripts to reflect the new rule. When an item is added during a meeting, the presiding officer or solicitor should identify on the record which exception—(b), (c), or (d)—applies and announce the reason before the vote. Agencies should also continue to observe the Sunshine Act’s public comment requirements before taking official action and the existing follow-up steps of posting the amended agenda by the next business day and documenting the amendment in the minutes.