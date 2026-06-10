Summer Road Trip Dangers in New Jersey: What to Do After a Serious Crash—And Who May Be Responsible
Wednesday, June 10, 2026
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Summer in New Jersey means road trips, family vacations, weekends down the Shore, and heavier traffic on virtually every major roadway. From the Garden State Parkway heading South to Route 1, the New Jersey Turnpike, and local shore routes packed with vacationers, the risk of serious motor vehicle crashes increases significantly during the summer months.

Unfortunately, some of the most devastating crashes involve impaired drivers.

Late nights at shore bars, restaurants, beach clubs, and summer parties often lead to an increase in drunk driving crashes—leaving innocent drivers and passengers with life-changing injuries. In some cases, the drunk driver is not the only party that may be legally responsible.

If you or a loved one has been injured in a summer crash, it is important to understand what to do immediately after the collision—and whether someone beyond the at-fault driver may share responsibility.

Why Summer Driving in New Jersey Can Be More Dangerous

Summer creates a perfect storm for serious roadway crashes:

  • Increased traffic from family vacations and weekend travel
  • Out-of-state drivers unfamiliar with New Jersey roads
  • Distracted driving from GPS use, cell phones, and passengers
  • Teenage drivers out of school for summer break
  • Fatigued drivers returning home late from Shore weekends
  • Alcohol-impaired drivers leaving bars, restaurants, weddings, and private parties

The Jersey Shore in particular becomes a hotspot for dangerous driving during the summer.

Popular destinations like Belmar, Point Pleasant, Seaside Heights, Asbury Park, Long Branch, Avalon, Stone Harbor, and Wildwood attract thousands of visitors each weekend. More nightlife often means more impaired drivers on the road—especially during late-night and early-morning hours.

Drunk Driving Crashes Can Cause Catastrophic Injuries

Drunk driving crashes are rarely minor.

Alcohol impairs judgment, slows reaction time, reduces coordination, and increases reckless decision-making. The result can be devastating collisions, including:

  • Rear-end crashes
  • Head-on collisions
  • Wrong-way crashes
  • High-speed impacts
  • Pedestrian strikes
  • Multi-vehicle pileups

Victims may suffer:

  • Traumatic brain injuries
  • Spinal injuries
  • Broken bones
  • Internal injuries
  • Permanent disability
  • Wrongful death

Even when the drunk driver is clearly at fault, that may not end the legal analysis.

Can a Bar or Restaurant Be Held Responsible for a Drunk Driving Crash?

Possibly.

Under New Jersey law, bars, restaurants, and other licensed establishments that serve alcohol may be held responsible in certain circumstances when they serve alcohol to a visibly intoxicated person or an underage individual who later causes a crash.

These are commonly referred to as dram shop claims.

These cases often require immediate investigation because critical evidence can disappear quickly, including:

  • Surveillance footage
  • Credit card receipts
  • Witness statements
  • Incident reports
  • Alcohol service records
  • Employee recollections

The sooner an investigation begins, the better the chance of preserving evidence that could make a significant difference in the case.

What to Do Immediately After a Summer Car Accident

  1. Call 911

If you suspect the other driver is impaired, notify law enforcement immediately.

Signs of impairment may include:

  • Slurred speech
  • Smell of alcohol
  • Confusion
  • Difficulty standing
  • Erratic behavior

A police investigation can be critical.

  1. Get Medical Attention Immediately

Adrenaline can mask pain after a crash.

Serious injuries such as concussions, spinal injuries, or internal trauma may not be immediately obvious. Prompt medical treatment protects both your health and your claim.

  1. Preserve Evidence

If you are physically able:

  • Take photographs of the vehicles, scene, and injuries
  • Get witness contact information
  • Save dashcam footage
  • Document statements made by the other driver

  1. Be Careful Speaking With Insurance Companies

Insurance adjusters often move quickly after serious crashes.

What you say early in the claim can be used against you later.

  1. Speak With an Experienced New Jersey Personal Injury Lawyer Quickly

This is especially important in drunk driving and dram shop cases where evidence may disappear within days.

Summer Travel Can Create Insurance Coverage Complications

Summer crashes often involve complicated insurance issues, including:

  • Out-of-state drivers
  • Rental vehicles
  • Commercial vehicles
  • Uber and Lyft drivers
  • Uninsured motorists
  • Underinsured motorists

A serious crash may involve multiple insurance policies and potentially multiple responsible parties.

That is why early investigation matters.

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