Subchapter V's $7.5 Million Debt Limit is Almost Law — Patience is a Virtue. Here, it's Also a Strategy.

If your company has more than $3,424,000 but no more than $7.5 million in qualifying debt1, and you’re considering bankruptcy (or another strategy2 to deal with a financially struggling business), wait if you can. If you represent that company, the advice is the same.

Here's why: the debt ceiling for Subchapter V debtors is likely to increase from about $3.4 million to $7.5 million very soon because Congress passed the Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment Act (H.R. 7730) (the “Bill”) on September 28th3, and it was presented to the President yesterday (November 5th)4 for his signature.

If your company qualifies for Subchapter V, you’d be stupid not to consider it before choosing another path.

Yes, stupid. Not because Subchapter V is always the right answer. Because it belongs on the list.

Why I Expect the Bill to Become Law

I expect the Bill to become law. This is not much of a limb to go out on.

First, the House passed it by voice vote, and the Senate passed the identical text by unanimous consent.

In the House, there are four forms of votes: voice vote, division vote, yea and nay vote, and recorded vote. 5 In Congress, most actions decided by a voice vote are those for which a large majority favors the action, or even enjoy unanimous support. 6

In Congress, most actions decided by a voice vote are those for which a large majority favors the action, or even enjoy unanimous support. The Senate’s official glossary7 defines “unanimous consent” as follows: “Agreement on any question or matter before the Senate that sets aside a rule of procedure to expedite proceedings. Many requests for unanimous consent (u.c.) are routine but if any senator objects, the request is rejected. A more complex unanimous consent agreement sets terms for the consideration of a specified bill or other measure, reflecting negotiations among senators interested in the measure. Examples include limiting time available for debate and only permitting a list of specified amendments to a measure.”

The House passed it by voice vote. The Senate passed it by unanimous consent. That is a lot of agreement for Washington.

Until it is signed, or until 10 days have passed after it is presented8, the cap remains $3,424,000. The $7.5 million will apply only to Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases filed on or after the date of enactment.

There are other reasons to expect enactment. None requires much political daring:

This President has signed this exact increase before. The $7.5 million cap originated in the CARES Act, which President Trump signed in March 2020. Vetoing in 2026 what he signed in 2020 would be an odd reversal.



The $7.5 million cap originated in the CARES Act, which President Trump signed in March 2020. Vetoing in 2026 what he signed in 2020 would be an odd reversal. It has been enacted three times already. Congress set the $7.5 million limit in 2020, extended it in 2021, and extended it again in 2022. The only new feature now is that it will be permanent.



Congress set the $7.5 million limit in 2020, extended it in 2021, and extended it again in 2022. The only new feature now is that it will be permanent. The sponsors are Republicans with clout. The Senate bill was led by Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley with Ranking Member Dick Durbin. The House bill is Rep. Ben Cline’s. A veto would hand a loss to the President’s own party.

So, When Will the Bill Become Law?

School House Rock provides an excellent overview of the general process, but cutting to the chase, my prediction is that it will become law by mid-December, and more likely before Thanksgiving. Three things drive my view:

First, Congress has indicated its intention. The clock does not start when Congress passes it; it starts when the enrolled bill is physically presented to the President. Congress was out campaigning until just the other day, holding only brief pro forma sessions. Presentment occurred immediately after the election. 9 I read these tea leaves as a clear signal that Congress is prepared to override a veto.



The clock does not start when Congress passes it; it starts when the enrolled bill is physically presented to the President. Congress was out campaigning until just the other day, holding only brief pro forma sessions. Presentment occurred immediately after the election. I read these tea leaves as a clear signal that Congress is prepared to override a veto. Second, once presented, the outcome is nearly automatic. See note v.



See note v. Third, a veto seems unlikely. See third bullet point above. Plus, nobody spends political capital vetoing a small-business bill that passed without a recorded "no." Plus, the Administration would be wise, considering the election results, to lean into highlighting how effective the Government can be when the Executive and Legislative Branches work together.

The one real wild card is a pocket veto. If the bill weren’t presented until the waning days of the 119th Congress, which must end by January 3, a President who simply let it sit could kill it without a veto Congress could override. I put very long odds on that-- for all the reasons I list above.10

Why It's Worth the Wait

For a debtor, Subchapter V is faster, cheaper, and more likely to produce the desired result than traditional Chapter 11. That’s the short version. The reasons matter.

Owners can keep the company even if creditors aren't paid in full--and even if creditors object. In a traditional Chapter 11, the “absolute priority rule” generally provides that equity receives nothing unless unsecured creditors are paid in full or vote to accept. Subchapter V switches that rule off for the owners’ benefit.11 Instead, the owner keeps the business by committing the company's "projected disposable income" to creditors for three to five years.12

Creditors don't get a veto. The debtor can confirm a plan over the objection of every creditor class, so long as the plan is "fair and equitable" as Subchapter V defines it.13

There are a host of other benefits14: Only the debtor can propose a plan.

No creditors' committee, as a rule.

Usually no separate disclosure statement.

A Subchapter V trustee is appointed.15

These are not just ways to save on the legal bill. They change what a debtor can accomplish. That’s why the eligibility line matters.

And the comparison is not only with traditional Chapter 11. Alternatives to Chapter 11 have gained ground in the last couple of decades for good reason: they evolved largely in response to the downsides of traditional Chapter 11.16

But that was then, and this is now.17 Subchapter V addresses many of those drawbacks from the distressed company’s perspective.18

“Compared to what?”

That’s the question whether you’re considering traditional Chapter 11, an out-of-court workout, an assignment for the benefit of creditors, or a friendly Article 9 foreclosure. Once the $7.5 million limit takes effect, leaving Subchapter V off the list for a qualifying company would be stupid. You don’t have to choose it. You do have to consider it.

But Can You Wait?

Waiting is not the same as doing nothing. If you can buy a few weeks, put them to work:

Do the math now. The debt-limit calculation includes noncontingent, liquidated secured and unsecured debt, excluding debt owed to insiders or affiliates. At least half of that qualifying debt must arise from the debtor’s commercial or business activities. For affiliated debtors in bankruptcy, qualifying debts are aggregated. Know whether you are at or below $7.5 million before you bet on it.19

Buy runway. A short forbearance or standstill with your key lender is worth more right now than it usually is. Lenders read the news too; many would rather see a Subchapter V plan in January than a liquidation in November.

Get the petition ready. Have the first-day papers drafted so you can file the morning after enactment-- not the week after.

Watch for the involuntary. An aggressive creditor can force the timing on you. If one is circling, that changes the calculus; talk to counsel immediately.

Know when to stop waiting. If payroll is about to bounce, a foreclosure sale is scheduled, or cash will run out before Christmas, file now. The express is no help if you're not alive to board it.

1 The word “qualifying” is incredibly important here. Not all debt counts toward the cap and, and so the headline number can be seriously misleading. I have filed Subchapter V cases and confirmed Subchapter V plans of reorganization for companies facing tens and even hundreds of millions of dollars in claims.

The key is that not all claims count in calculating the debt ceiling. For it to count, the claim must be both non-contingent and liquidated. These are legal terms of art with very specific meanings.

Though beyond the scope of this article, I write extensively about them in Subchapter V of Chapter 11: A User’s Guide (“Friedland’s Subchapter V Bankruptcy User Guide”). Note that pinpoint citations are to the version published on February 6, 2024, when the debt limit was still $7.5 million. The debt limit was adjusted down on June 21, 2024. Thus, ironically, that article’s repeated reference to the $7.5 million is wrong as of the date of this article's publication but will be correct again soon enough.

2 By “another strategy,” I mean Chapter 11 alternatives, including out-of-court restructurings, assignments for the benefit of creditors, and friendly Article 9 sales. See Dealing with Corporate Distress 07: Chapter 11 is Not Always the Answer: Strategic Alternatives For and Against Distressed Businesses.

3 A note on dates, since the coverage has been a bit tangled: the Senate actually passed this bill twice-- or, more precisely, passed two bills: the Senate passed its own version, S. 3977, by unanimous consent on August 3rd. See GovInfo – S. 3977, Engrossed in Senate; Congress.gov – S. 3977). But the House never took up S. 3977. It instead passed its own companion bill, H.R. 7730, on September 16th. See Congress.gov – H.R. 7730). Because a bill must clear both chambers in identical form, the Senate then passed H.R. 7730 without amendment, again by unanimous consent, on September 28. See U.S. Senate Floor Activity, Sept. 28, 2026). And H.R. 7730, passed on September 28th, and was presented to the President on November 5th. Note that some reports cite August 4th for the first Senate vote, but that is the day the news ran, not the day the Senate acted.

4 See Congress.gov's list of bills presented to the President.

5 See House Voting Procedures: Forms and Requirements at p.1

6 Voice Vote. (26 August 2026). In Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Voice_vote&oldid=1371523250 citing Mark A. Smith, American Business and Political Power: Public Opinion, Elections, and Democracy (2000), University of Chicago Press, pp. 65–68.

7 I didn’t know there was one either.



8 Under Article I, Section 7, a bill becomes law if the President does not return it within ten days, Sundays excepted, so long as Congress has not adjourned. Because Congress now keeps itself in pro forma session, a quiet non-signature still produces a law. That has already happened twice this year. See Roll Call. Translation: roughly 12 calendar days after presentment at the outside.

9 See Victor Feldman, As Congress leans on ‘pro formas,’ bills become law without Trump signature (Roll Call, October 5, 2026).

10 Normally, if the President neither signs nor vetoes a bill within ten days (Sundays excepted), it becomes law without his signature. The Constitution carves out one exception: if Congress’s adjournment “prevent[s] its Return,” the bill does not become law (U.S. Const. art. I, § 7, cl. 2). That is a pocket veto. If that happens, the only remedy is to reintroduce the bill and start over. See USAFacts (School House Rock, regretfully, does not get into this level of detail).

Today, however, Congress rarely gives a President that opening. It holds brief “pro forma” sessions, often lasting only minutes, precisely so it is never formally adjourned, and the ten-day clock keeps running toward enactment. See Roll Call. The one adjournment pro forma sessions cannot paper over is the end of a Congress itself. The Twentieth Amendment ends members’ terms at noon on January 3, so the 119th Congress can last no later than January 3, 2027-- and, as the Congressional Research Service (Bill Presentment and the Pocket Veto at the Conclusion of a Congress (2026)) explains, a bill caught unsigned at that point cannot be revived by the next Congress; it must start over. So, the risk is narrow but real: a bill presented in the final days of December could see its ten-day window straddle that deadline, leaving it at the mercy of a President who chose not to act.

11 That’s less radical than it sounds: from 1952 to 1978, there was no absolute priority rule at all for smaller debtors under the old Chapter XI. Congress didn't invent an exception in 2019-- it restored one. See Jonathan Friedland, Robert Glantz & Jeffrey Schwartz, How to Save Your Business from Financial Distress: The Potency of Subchapter V of Chapter 11, DailyDAC (“[F]rom 1952 until 1978, there was no absolute priority rule for Chapter XI debtors. It was the Bankruptcy Code of 1978 ... [that] codified for the first time the absolute priority rule for all debtors large and small.”).

12 See Id. (“The second game-changer is the total displacement of the absolute priority rule in the case of unsecured claims by a projected disposable income requirement.... [A] plan is fair and equitable as to a class of unsecured creditors or to a class of interests if either the plan applies all of its 'projected disposable income' over three to five years to payments under the plan or the value of the property to be distributed under the plan in that same timeframe is not less than the debtor's projected disposable income.”).

13 See Friedland’s Subchapter V Bankruptcy User Guide, §9, subsection titled, Cramdown Excuses More Than Just §1129(a)(8):

“Another key difference between traditional chapter 11 and subchapter V is that in subchapter V cases the debtor can satisfy the cramdown requirements and confirm a plan that, in addition to failing to satisfy §1129(a)(8), may also fail to satisfy §1129(a)(10) and (a)(15).

Bankruptcy Code §1129(a)(10) requires that, in a traditional chapter 11 case, if a class of claims is impaired under a plan, at least one class of impaired claims must accept the plan (determined without including any acceptance of the plan by any insider). By doing away with this requirement, a subchapter V debtor can cramdown a plan even if no impaired class of claims accepts the plan.”

14 See Friedland’s Subchapter V Bankruptcy User Guide, §9 (“Unlike traditional chapter 11, where parties other than the debtor are allowed to file a plan, §1189(a) allows only the debtor to file a plan. The debtor, however, must file a plan within 90 days after the bankruptcy filing...”; listing as advantages that “[c]reditors' committees are the exception rather than the rule” and “[d]isclosure statements are the exception rather than the rule”).

15 See Friedland’s Subchapter V Bankruptcy User Guide, §11 (“[T]he trustee's role (at least through plan confirmation) can be thought of as akin to a mediator, a disinterested person who ... can understand the debtor's business and financial matters to work with all parties in the case to reach agreement regarding the terms of the debtor's plan.”); see also Adam D. Stein-Sapir, Tug of War: District Court Versus Bankruptcy Court Over the Heart of Subchapter V, DailyDAC (describing the Subchapter V trustee's role as “akin to an impartial mediator whose goal is a consensual plan”). The position of the Subchapter V trustee didn’t exist before Subchapter V became law, and initially many practitioners were skeptical that this new player on the board would be of any value to the process. My experience has proven otherwise.

16 See RISE OF THE ALTERNATIVES: the increasing use of alternatives to chapter 11 bankruptcy for selling an insolvent business in the United States.

17 If you don’t know it, That Was Then, This Is Now is a great song.

18 See Strategic Alternatives for and Against Distressed Businesses in 2026.

19 Two qualifications: I’m summarizing here only the debt-related requirements, not all eligibility requirements; the Bill retains the existing exclusions for single-asset-real-estate businesses, SEC-reporting corporations, and affiliates of those reporting corporations.