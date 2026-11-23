As of November 10, 2026, a borrower with $7 million in debt can now file a faster, cheaper form of Chapter 11.

On that date, President Donald Trump signed the Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment Act, which permanently raises the debt limit for Subchapter V bankruptcies from $3,424,000 to $7.5 million. If you lend, lease, or sell to midsize companies, expect to see more Subchapter V cases. These bankruptcy cases are designed to move quickly, with the owners having more leverage than they would in a traditional Chapter 11.

Subchapter V’s Six-Year Rollercoaster Ride

Subchapter V took effect in February 2020. Congress designed it for small businesses that could not afford the expense and delay of a traditional Chapter 11. Congress realized that Chapter 11 was not one-size-fits-all and that smaller companies needed a streamlined path of reorganization. At the start, a company qualified only if its debts totaled less than about $2.7 million. During the pandemic, Congress raised the cap to $7.5 million. That increase expired in June 2024, and the cap fell to roughly $3 million. Inflation adjustments pushed it to $3,424,000.

The new law ends the rollercoaster ride. Congress passed it with little controversy. the House approved it by voice vote in September, and the Senate followed without amendment. The $7.5 million limit has no expiration date. It will adjust for inflation every three years, so expect it to creep upward.

The higher limit applies only to cases filed on or after November 10, 2026. A company that filed on November 9 is measured against the old $3,424,000 cap.

How the Debt Limit Works

The debt limit cap is based on the company’s debts on the day it files for bankruptcy protection. Secured and unsecured debts count against the cap. Four rules decide who qualifies:

Contingent and unliquidated claims – those that depend on a future event or whose amount is not yet determined — do not count. An unresolved lawsuit is the common example. That means that a company can qualify for Subchapter V with potential obligations far in excess of $7.5 million.

Debts owed to the company’s owners or other insiders do not count. Debts owed to affiliated companies may or may not count depending on the circumstances.

At least half of the debt must come from business activity.

Companies whose main business is owning a single piece of real estate cannot use Subchapter V at all. That also goes for public companies and affiliates of public companies.

Consider a contractor that owes its bank $4 million and its suppliers $1.5 million. The owner has also lent the company $2 million, and a customer has sued for $3 million in a case still pending. On paper, the company owes $10.5 million. For Subchapter V, only $5.5 million counts, and the contractor qualifies. Creditors can challenge a debtor’s eligibility, and the arithmetic deserves a careful look.

Subchapter V versus Traditional Chapter 11

We have previously written on the key differences between Subchapter V and traditional Chapter 11. Here is a refresher on the differences that affect creditors:

Only the debtor can propose a plan. A creditor cannot file a competing one.

No creditors’ committee is appointed unless the court orders one. Unsecured creditors must represent themselves and cannot formally band together (with legal fees paid by the debtor).

The debtor need not prepare a disclosure statement, the detailed document that accompanies and justifies confirmation of a traditional Chapter 11 plan. You may know less when it’s time to vote.

The owners of the debtor company can keep their ownership without paying unsecured creditors in full, so long as the plan commits the company’s projected disposable income to creditors for three to five years. Disposable income is the cash left after the expenses of running the business (based on a Court-approved budget).

The court can approve a plan even if every creditor votes no, provided the plan meets the legal tests for being fair and equitable and in the best interests of the creditors collectively.

The debtor must file its plan within 90 days of filing the case.

A trustee is appointed in every case to help the parties reach agreement. If the debtor misbehaves, the court can expand the trustee’s role to investigate or even take over the company.

In a plan approved over creditor objections, some administrative expenses, such as professional fees, can be paid in installments instead of at confirmation.

Subchapter V is already popular. Debtors were already doing everything possible to get below the cap. With the limit doubled, inevitably debtors will file more Subchapter V cases. When they file, don’t tarry. Expect a faster timeline, no competing plan, and owners who may keep their equity. The 90-day plan deadline leaves little time to prepare. And remember that you have a potential ally in the Subchapter V trustee, whose job is facilitate an effective reorganization. In that role, the trustee acts as a negotiator, mediator, and information gatherer.