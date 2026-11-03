The Structural Pressures Behind Senior Living and Long-Term Care Distress

When a senior living or skilled nursing facility gets into financial trouble, restructuring professionals and lenders must account for the structural pressures faced by all long-term care facilities.

At the American Bankruptcy Institute’s Healthcare Program in Washington, D.C., in October 2026, Ryan Cochran moderated a panel, “Structural Pressures Driving Distress,” with senior living operators that discussed outside forces that strain all operators.

Here is what they covered.

Financial Pressures in Senior Living and Skilled Nursing

Labor: Wage growth peaked at 5.9 percent in 2022, leveled out near 4 percent in 2024, and is expected to stay at 3–4 percent through 2026. Labor typically accounts for 50–60 percent of a facility’s budget, and in recent years wages have grown faster than reimbursement. High labor turnover and thin labor supply compound the problem.

Wage growth peaked at 5.9 percent in 2022, leveled out near 4 percent in 2024, and is expected to stay at 3–4 percent through 2026. Labor typically accounts for 50–60 percent of a facility’s budget, and in recent years wages have grown faster than reimbursement. High labor turnover and thin labor supply compound the problem. Borrowing costs: The effective federal funds rate climbed from near zero in early 2022 to 5.33 percent by mid-2023 and at the time of the conference sat at about 3.8 percent. Refinancing, repairs, and expansion all cost more as a result. When debt service costs more, there are fewer funds available for repairs and maintenance.

The effective federal funds rate climbed from near zero in early 2022 to 5.33 percent by mid-2023 and at the time of the conference sat at about 3.8 percent. Refinancing, repairs, and expansion all cost more as a result. When debt service costs more, there are fewer funds available for repairs and maintenance. Supply costs: Costs for drugs, supplies, food, energy, and cybersecurity are climbing faster than reimbursement. Raw food costs are up significantly.

Costs for drugs, supplies, food, energy, and cybersecurity are climbing faster than reimbursement. Raw food costs are up significantly. Reimbursement: Operating costs are outpacing reimbursement, and more Medicaid cuts are expected. Medicaid is the primary payor for long-term care in skilled nursing. Medicaid rates vary widely by state. Those rates reflect budget priorities, cost of living, and labor markets more than the actual cost of care residents need. In 2025, the five highest-paying states averaged $625 per resident per day in Medicaid reimbursement, while the five lowest-paying states averaged $247.

Each is significant on its own. Together, they create a structural trap.

Acuity of Senior Living and Skilled Nursing Residents is on the Rise

Fifteen years ago, skilled nursing admissions were a mix of frail seniors and patients recovering from a hospital stay. Now, residents arrive with more complex needs, including severe dementia, behavioral challenges, and high-tech care such as dialysis, tracheostomy care, and tube feeding. Today, total care dependency is the standard. The workforce is short on both training and numbers. Treating higher-acuity residents may result in more skin-integrity risks, workplace violence, falls, infections, and hospital readmissions, along with lower ratings and greater malpractice exposure.

CMS’s Five-Star Quality Rating System

Two components of the federal Five-Star rating, staffing and quality, can be strained by sicker residents and labor costs. A low rating impacts three areas:

Admissions: Managed care organizations often require at least three stars before referring residents, and once one referral source is compromised, others often follow.

Managed care organizations often require at least three stars before referring residents, and once one referral source is compromised, others often follow. Revenue: Medicare withholds 2 percent of fee-for-service Part A payments and redistributes it based on performance. Many state Medicaid programs and managed care plans also tie payments to quality.

Medicare withholds 2 percent of fee-for-service Part A payments and redistributes it based on performance. Many state Medicaid programs and managed care plans also tie payments to quality. Lending: Lenders and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) use the rating to gauge risk.

Facility Maintenance

The average senior living facility is 24 years old. Deferred maintenance accumulates leading to code violations and prospective residents choosing competitors. Because margins are tight and lenders are often reluctant to finance repairs, facilities can find themselves without capital to fund needed repairs.

Takeaways for Restructuring Professionals and Lenders

Effort Alone Cannot Overcome Structural Pressures

Before proposing a fix, determine which structural pressures are impacting the bottom line.

Diagnosis Determines Treatment

Separate the pressures operators control from those they do not. Once identified, implement strategies to address these structural pressures.

Key Takeaways