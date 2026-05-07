Stress, Burnout, and Safety: OSHA’s Modern Approach to Worker Well-being
Thursday, May 7, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has increasingly emphasized that stress, anxiety, and burnout can contribute to accidents and reduced productivity, making mental wellness a significant part of its modern safety framework since the agency released a fact sheet on workplace mental health in 2024.

Quick Hits

  • OSHA is making mental wellness a significant part of its modern safety framework.
  • Employers may want to ensure that their safety and health management systems include worker input to ensure psychologically safe environments.
  • Psychological risk prevention may include employee assistance programs, leaves of absence accommodations, and other accommodations to prevent and mitigate risk exposure.

Psychological safety refers to the mental and emotional well-being of workers in the workplace, including well-being following traumatic workplace events, high-stress work environments, and employee substance use disorders. Improved psychological safety is directly correlated to employee retention, incident reporting compliance, and workplace violence prevention.

While there is no specific standard for psychological safety under the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act, OSHA addresses psychological risks through the General Duty Clause. The General Duty Clause requires employers to provide a workplace free from recognized hazards causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm. To prove a General Duty Clause violation for psychological safety, OSHA would need to show a recognized hazard of workplace stressors specific to the worksite, that the employer was aware of the stressors, that feasible means of addressing the stressors existed, and that the employer’s efforts were insufficient.

OSHA has previously applied the General Duty Clause to investigations of workplace violence, severe harassment that causes psychological harm, and other emotionally traumatic events, especially those that are linked to physical injuries.

Mitigating Psychological Risks

In the face of OSHA’s increasing focus on emotional and psychological safety, employer programs that provide confidential support services, stress management resources, and mental health days are becoming expected benefits. OSHA now encourages employers to be aware of employees carrying unique emotional loads, identify possible emotional impediments at work and mitigate them if possible, demonstrate that employees are not alone, and provide access to coping and resiliency resources. Employers have many resources at their disposal to mitigate psychological risks within their workforce, including employee assistance programs (EAPs), leaves of absence (LOAs), and enhanced training on mental health. Genuinely accessible EAPs providing stress reduction systems often reduce psychological risks, including high stress and burnout. Many employers also offer LOAs following traumatic events, including workplace accidents and workplace violence incidents.

In anticipation of potential OSHA enforcement on psychological safety, employers may want to ensure any mental health initiatives, including employee and supervisor training, EAPs, and other tools are tailored to the unique stressors of the workplace. Documenting these efforts is also essential to demonstrating the commitment to ensuring workplace safety.

Listen to this post here.

© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: B2B Cloud Software Business
Published: 5 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Sunshine Enclosures, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Full Scale, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Virginia and Maine Enact Pay Transparency Laws to Take Effect in July 2026
by: Cameron W. Ellis
Maine Revises Workplace Drug Testing Law
by: Aimee B. Parsons
Mexico’s 40-Hour Workweek Amendment Reaches Its Final Stage- Key Insights
by: Pietro Straulino-Rodriguez , Natalia Merino Moreno
Just Cause Dismissal and Litigation Lessons From a British Columbia Court of Appeal Opinion
by: Shir Fulga
Navigating the EU Pay Transparency Directive: The Latest Developments
by: Daniella McGuigan
Vacation Approved but Spent on Strike—German Labor Court Denies Pay and Leave
by: Dr. Martin Römermann
Staying Compliant in New Jersey- Key Employment Law Updates
by: Justine L. Abrams , Michael Nacchio
Cal/OSHA Discovery- Tools, Tactics, and Practice Pointers [Podcast]
by: Kevin D. Bland , Karen Tynan
Oklahoma Gives Employers Broader Drug Testing Authority
by: Matthew D. Craig
California Legislature Proposes 90-Day Layoff Notice Requirement Due to Employer’s AI Use
by: Michael J. Nader
Can the DOL Seek Punitive Damages for FLSA Retaliation? A Kentucky Case May Shape the Answer
by: Mathew Parker , Samuel H. Ottinger
Beware of FLSA Violations with Unpaid Interns
by: Rebecca J. Bennett , Charles E. McDonald, III
Wildfire Smoke at the Workplace: Safety and Legal Considerations for Employers
by: Dee Anna Hays , Karen Tynan

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 