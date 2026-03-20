Strengthening Accountability: Insights from the 2025 IG Annual Report [Podcast]
Friday, March 20, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In the latest episode of The Inspector General, host Clark Ervin sits down with Andrew Cannarsa, Executive Director of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), to reflect on a remarkable year for the US Inspector General (IG) community. Their discussion centers on CIGIE’s newly released Annual Report to the President and Congress – Fiscal Year 2025, which highlights the extraordinary achievements of US Inspectors General last year.

Cannarsa outlines how the IG community delivered measurable, high‑value results throughout the year. Their oversight efforts identified nearly US$66 billion in potential savings to federal programs and operations and produced close to 2,000 audits and inspections. In addition, IG investigations supported almost 4,000 prosecutions and approximately 1,300 civil actions, underscoring the central role IGs play in deterring misconduct and protecting public resources.

At a time when the nation faces growing fiscal pressures—from expanding deficits to increasing long‑term obligations—the need to curb waste, fraud, and mismanagement has never been more critical.

© Copyright 2026 Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP

At A Crossroads Issue #3
by: Francesco Liberatore
EEOC Chair Andrea R. Lucas Reminds Fortune 500 Companies About DEI Programing (US)
by: Harriet Gibson
Washington State Tells Employers Not to Get Under Their Employees’ Skin: New Law Limits Ability to Microchip Employees (US)
by: Labor and Employment Practice Group Squire Patton Boggs
Michigan Joins Majority of States in Enacting Anti-SLAPP Law (US)
by: Margaret D. Lombardo
Belgium – Pay Transparency – Flemish Minister Announces Fines for Companies “that Pay Men More than Women”
by: Marga Caproni
IPR and PGR Institution Decisions – America First?
by: Frank L. Bernstein
EDPB Binding Decisions Can Be Challenged Directly by Organizations Before EU Courts
by: Stéphanie Faber , David Naylor
Argentina’s Labor Reform 2026: What Employers Need to Know
by: Jose Martin
A Setback for Cemex: Sixth Circuit Reigns in the NLRB’s Adjudicatory Authority (US)
by: Chase A. Clark , Daniel B. Pasternak
CalPrivacy Update: Shifting to Structural Compliance and Auditing
by: Lydia de la Torre , Alan L. Friel
Inside the Supreme Court’s IEEPA Ruling with Keith Bradley [Podcast]
by: Keith Bradley
Sixth Circuit Addresses Arbitrability of Individual Claims in Sexual Assault and Harassment Claims (US)
by: Margaret D. Lombardo
Quick Hits- New York Employment Law Updates (US)
by: Michael Fussell

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 