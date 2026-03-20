Strengthening Accountability: Insights from the 2025 IG Annual Report [Podcast]

In the latest episode of The Inspector General, host Clark Ervin sits down with Andrew Cannarsa, Executive Director of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), to reflect on a remarkable year for the US Inspector General (IG) community. Their discussion centers on CIGIE’s newly released Annual Report to the President and Congress – Fiscal Year 2025, which highlights the extraordinary achievements of US Inspectors General last year.

Cannarsa outlines how the IG community delivered measurable, high‑value results throughout the year. Their oversight efforts identified nearly US$66 billion in potential savings to federal programs and operations and produced close to 2,000 audits and inspections. In addition, IG investigations supported almost 4,000 prosecutions and approximately 1,300 civil actions, underscoring the central role IGs play in deterring misconduct and protecting public resources.

At a time when the nation faces growing fiscal pressures—from expanding deficits to increasing long‑term obligations—the need to curb waste, fraud, and mismanagement has never been more critical.