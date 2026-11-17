Just last week I reported on a decision in the S.D. Tex. that changed the map in the region from red to green– a district court holding (for the first time) that SMS messages do not equal calls.

But getting a federal judge to depart from the case law of their district is no easy feat– as insurance giant The General learned yesterday.

In Waterman v. The General, 2026 WL 3522712 (W.D. Tex. Nov. 16, 2026) the General was sued for allegedly sending marketing SMS without consent.

The General moved to dismiss arguing SMS aren’t texts and, regardless, it had an EBR. It lost on both arguments.

Most pertinently, as to whether an SMS is a “telephone call” for TCPA DNC purposes the court cited–without expansion– the bulk of recent case law out of the district and refused to depart from it. This stands in marked contrast to the result achieved in Siringi v. Crust Pizza, 2026 WL 3417126 (S.D. Tex. Oct. 14, 2026)– where the Court did so depart– but was also the expected result given the case law in Texas right now.

As to the EBR issue, the General argued the complaint’s failure to address the issue was a concession an EBR existed but the court disagreed concluding an EBR is a defense and not an element of the claim.

Interestingly, the General is probably correct that EBR IS an element of a TCPA DNC claim– the Plaintiff must plead and prove receipt of a telephone solicitation and that word is defined to exclude calls made with an EBR. So EBR is not actually a defense but rather a Plaintiff must prove the non-existence of an EBR as an element of the claim.

Not sure if the General failed to present the argument correctly or the court just flubbed it (didn’t read the briefs) but either way the General has been stonewalled.