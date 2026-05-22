Still Grounded: Why Rescheduling Doesn’t Mean Truckers and Pilots Can Light Up

Good news for people who don’t want their airline pilots any higher than they already are.

If you’ve been following the rescheduling saga as closely as I have, you might have assumed that once President Trump signed the executive order directing DEA to move state-licensed medical marijuana and DEA-approved medications to Schedule III, the ripple effects would be immediate and sweeping. The “everything changes at midnight” school of thought has a lot of adherents in this industry. As I explained in “How Will the Cannabis World Look When Marijuana Is Rescheduled?” and again when we broke down the executive order itself in “Trump Orders Marijuana Rescheduled, Broader CBD Access in Major Announcement: What Does It Mean?,” the reality is considerably more complicated. A new statement from the Department of Transportation drives that point home in the starkest possible terms: Truckers and pilots cannot use state-licensed medical marijuana — even now.

The Transportation Department’s guidance is straightforward, if jarring to those who expected immediate change. Federal safety regulations for commercial drivers, airline pilots, and other DOT-regulated workers are keyed to federal law — specifically, to whether a substance remains a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act. Rescheduling state-licensed medical marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III does not remove it from the CSA. It does not create a federally recognized medical exception. And it does not touch the specific DOT drug testing rules that have governed the transportation industry for decades. Under those rules, a positive test is a positive test, regardless of whether your state has a medical marijuana program or whether the federal government now treats the substance as having “currently accepted medical use.”

This should not be entirely surprising. As I noted in “Why Has Marijuana Not Been Rescheduled? The Answer Is Obvious, Kinda,” the rescheduling process — even when driven by executive order — is not a magic wand. Different federal agencies operate under different statutory mandates, and the DOT’s drug testing regime for safety-sensitive employees is its own ecosystem. The Federal Aviation Administration, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and other modal agencies within DOT have independent authority to set standards for their regulated industries. Rescheduling changes the DEA’s classification. It does not automatically rewrite every federal regulation that touches controlled substances.

The employment implications here are significant, and they connect to work my colleagues Anne Knox Averitt and Anne R. Yuengert wrote about in “The Best of Intentions: State Law Protections for Employee Cannabis Use May Not Protect Them After All.” State-level employment protections for off-duty cannabis use are a growing trend, but as that post explains, they run headlong into federal preemption in safety-sensitive industries. The DOT’s transportation sector is perhaps the clearest example of that preemption in action. A state can say all it wants that a licensed medical marijuana patient cannot be fired for using state-licensed medical marijuana outside of work hours. The DOT can — and does — say something very different to the trucker or pilot holding a federal certificate or commercial license.

So, what, practically speaking, does rescheduling mean for DOT-regulated workers? At the moment, not much. The DOT itself has been clear that it will continue to enforce its existing drug testing regulations, full stop. Workers in safety-sensitive transportation roles should proceed as if nothing has changed, because for their purposes, nothing has. A positive test for marijuana metabolites remains a career-altering event. The fact that a physician in their state can legally recommend state-licensed medical marijuana for a qualifying condition does not create a defense or an exception.

There is a longer-term question lurking here, of course. Congress could act to carve out exceptions for certain DOT-regulated workers who use state-licensed medical marijuana outside of duty hours, or to develop impairment-based testing standards that measure present intoxication rather than metabolite presence. Some advocates have pushed for exactly that. But as of today, no such legislation has passed, and the DOT has given no indication it is moving in that direction on its own authority. The rescheduling of state-licensed medical marijuana and DEA-approved medications does not compel the agency to change its rules, and the agency has made clear it does not intend to.

The broader lesson — one I keep coming back to in posts like these — is that federal cannabis law is not a monolith. Rescheduling is not legalization. It is not a comprehensive regulatory overhaul. It is a change in one agency’s classification of a substance, with real but bounded consequences. Understanding where those boundaries lie is, frankly, half the battle for cannabis industry participants and their counsel. The truckers and pilots who are still grounded by DOT rules despite the rescheduling of state-licensed medical marijuana are a vivid illustration of why precision matters in this space.