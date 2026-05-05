Staying Compliant in New Jersey- Key Employment Law Updates
Tuesday, May 5, 2026
In this podcast, Morristown shareholders Justine Abrams and Michael Nacchio break down the latest developments shaping New Jersey employment law. They cover key updates including the expansion of the New Jersey Family Leave Act, new pay transparency regulations, a landmark earned sick leave ruling, and a proposed bill that would effectively ban most non-competes in the state. Employers doing business in New Jersey will want to tune in to understand what these changes mean for their compliance obligations.
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