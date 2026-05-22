State PFAS Requirements — A Conversation with Carla N. Hutton [Podcast]

This week, I had the pleasure of speaking with my colleague, Carla N. Hutton, Senior Regulatory Analyst for B&C, to discuss emerging state per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) restrictions. As many listeners appreciate, dozens of states are considering, and others have enacted, state restrictions on a wide variety of products with the goal of eventually prohibiting the sale of products that contain intentionally added PFAS. Several states have implemented regulatory provisions that require, or will require, reporting the presence of PFAS intentionally added to products, label certain products as to the presence of PFAS in the product as soon as January 2027, and/or prohibit the sale or offering for sale of products containing PFAS by 2032. Monitoring, understanding, and explaining the complex diversity of these state PFAS restrictions is Hutton’s superpower. Her encyclopedic knowledge of these restrictions and understanding of subtle but important distinctions among them is impressive. We discuss the most urgent and controversial programs in Minnesota and New Mexico with a view to assist listeners with understanding the key areas of controversy and how best to prepare for some fast-approaching deadlines.

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