State‑Level GRAS Disclosure Bills Regain Momentum in NY and NJ

In New Jersey, a parallel proposal has also reemerged. Senate Bill S3277, which would require food manufacturers to disclose certain new food additives that have not been reported to the FDA, was introduced in prior sessions under different bill numbers, including S4748 and A4640. Those earlier versions ultimately failed to advance before the close of the legislative session. The bill was formally re‑introduced on February 2, 2026.

New Jersey’s S3277 focuses on disclosure and reporting obligations to the Department of Health rather than prohibitions on specific additives. The bill would require annual reporting for new GRAS determinations, including intended use, safety data, and the basis for the GRAS conclusion.