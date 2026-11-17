State Legislation Update: New York GRAS Bill Heads to Governor While 2027 Prefiling Begins
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
- On November 13, 2026, the New York Legislature delivered the Food Safety and Chemical Disclosure Act (S1239F/A1556G) to Governor Kathy Hochul. The bill would require food companies to report to the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets any ingredients they have self-affirmed as “generally recognized as safe” (GRAS) without notifying FDA, along with the scientific basis for that determination.
- Under the New York Constitution, the Governor has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to sign or veto the bill. If she takes no action, the bill becomes law without her signature. She could also sign it subject to agreed “chapter amendments” that the Legislature would pass next session. If enacted, the law would take effect 180 days after it becomes law, and New York would become the first state to act on GRAS ingredients.
- Meanwhile, states have begun pre-filing for the 2027 legislative session. On November 9, 2026, the first day of prefiling for the 90th Texas Legislature, lawmakers filed more than 1,200 bills. As Texas lawmakers begin prefiling legislation ahead of the 2027 legislative session, several food-related bills are already signaling where policy debates may be headed.
- Below is a look at some of the key food-related proposals introduced so far.
- Food Additives in School Meals. HB 518 would widen Texas’s existing ban on certain additives, such as brominated vegetable oil, Red 40, and Yellow 5. The ban now covers free and reduced-price school meals. The bill would extend it to all meals schools sell during the school day, except food from contracted restaurants or vending machines. The bill builds on SB 314, enacted last session.
- Imported Seafood. HB 451 relates to the labeling and representation of imported fish and shellfish. It follows FDA’s recent draft guidance on U.S.-origin statements for seafood, which stresses that origin claims must be substantiated.
- Folic Acid in Corn Masa. HB 290 would require folic acid fortification of corn masa flour and wet corn masa products made, sold, or used as ingredients in Texas. It would also address how those products are labeled and would create a criminal offense.
- Halal School Meals. HB 401 would require public and charter schools to offer a halal option in breakfast and lunch programs when a student or parent asks, starting in the 2027-28 school year. HB 426 would impose the same requirement only in counties of at least 2.1 million people and the counties next to them.
- Mobile Food Vendors. HB 854 would set up state and local permitting for mobile food vendors, with licensing, fees, and penalties. HB 860 would regulate mobile food vendors and temporary food event operations, and would repeal Chapter 437A of the Health and Safety Code.
- Ultra-Processed Foods Research. SB 288 would direct the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to study long-term dietary health trends in Texas, including consumption of ultra-processed foods.
Current Public Notices
Published: 11 November, 2026
Published: 9 November, 2026
Published: 6 November, 2026
Published: 6 November, 2026
Published: 4 November, 2026