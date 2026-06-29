State Department’s Pay.gov Transition Creates Visa Issuance Challenges for Applicants, Employers
Monday, June 29, 2026
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The U.S. Department of State has begun transitioning certain visa issuance, reciprocity,  and Blanket L fraud prevention fee payments to the Pay.gov platform. While the change is intended to modernize fee collection and standardize payment processes across consular posts, immigration practitioners have reported implementation issues that have resulted in delays, confusion, and, in some cases, visa refusals under INA Section 221(g). 

As with many government technology initiatives, the policy objective may be straightforward, but the practical impact on visa applicants can be significant. 

What Is Changing? 

Historically, visa issuance fees, reciprocity fees, and certain Blanket L fraud prevention fees were often paid directly through post-specific payment systems. The Department of State is now moving many of these payments to Pay.gov, the federal government’s centralized payment platform. 

The transition affects fees that are separate from the standard visa application fee (MRV fee), including: 

  • Visa reciprocity (issuance) fees applicable to certain nationalities; 
  • Fraud prevention fees associated with Blanket L visa applications; and 
  • Other post-specific fees that may be required before visa issuance. 

While centralization may eventually improve consistency, the rollout appears to be creating uncertainty for applicants and consular officers. 

Emerging Issue: Visa Refusals Under INA Section 221(g) 

Practitioners have reported INA Section 221(g) refusals in cases where payment-related issues prevent immediate visa issuance. 

Although a Section 221(g) refusal is generally considered a temporary administrative hold rather than a final denial, it can delay travel plans, employment start dates, project assignments, and business operations. Consular officers issue Section 221(g) refusals when additional action or documentation is required before a visa can be issued. 

In the context of the Pay.gov transition, applicants may encounter situations where: 

  • Payment records are not immediately reflected in consular systems; 
  • Payment instructions are unclear or inconsistent; 
  • Applicants are unsure which fees must be paid and when; or 
  • Consular officers cannot verify payment at the time of adjudication. 

Any of these issues may result in additional administrative processing and delayed visa issuance. 

Why Employers Should Care 

For multinational employers, visa issuance is often the final step in an employee’s mobility process. Even after a petition has been approved by USCIS, an employee may be unable to begin work or return to the United States until a visa is issued. Administrative issues at this stage can create meaningful business disruptions. 

 Employers with employees applying for visas abroad — particularly Blanket L applicants — should consider: 

  • Confirming fee payment requirements well before the visa interview; 
  • Retaining copies of all payment confirmations and receipts; 
  • Building additional time into travel and onboarding schedules; 
  • Preparing employees for the possibility of post-interview administrative processing; and 
  • Coordinating closely with immigration counsel when unusual payment issues arise. 

 The Bigger Picture 

The Pay.gov transition reflects a broader trend in immigration processing. Delays increasingly arise not from substantive eligibility issues but from operational and procedural requirements surrounding adjudication. For employers, immigration planning can no longer focus solely on petition approval. Consular processing, appointment availability, security vetting, payment systems, and post-interview administrative processing may affect business timelines.

As additional consular posts adopt Pay.gov and implementation issues are resolved, the process may become more streamlined. In the near term, however, applicants and employers should be prepared for additional scrutiny and potential delays associated with fee verification and processing. 

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

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