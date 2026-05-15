State Department Waives Visa Bond for World Cup Travelers
Wednesday, May 20, 2026

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The State Department announced that visitors from countries required to post bonds to obtain B-2 visitor visas will be waived for nationals of competing countries. The waiver applies if applicants (1) purchased FIFA World Cup tickets no later than April 15, 2026, (2) opted in to the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (PASS) through the FIFA web page, and (3) demonstrate visa eligibility. Applicants will be vetted and screened prior to visa issuance and should expect delays in processing due to the increase in applications for this event.

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