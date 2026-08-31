State Department Pauses Immigrant Visa Interviews for New Public Charge Guidance Training

The U.S. Department of State has temporarily paused immigrant visa interview appointments worldwide so its consular officers can undergo training on new public charge screening guidance—an assessment used to determine whether someone seeking to immigrate is likely to become dependent on government assistance. Nonimmigrant visa appointments and their application processing are not affected by this action, as the pause appears specific to immigrant visa applications.

Quick Hits

The State Department has paused immigrant visa interview appointments at consulates and embassies worldwide so that its officers can undergo training on new public charge screening guidance.

Nonimmigrant visa categories—including tourist, student, and temporary work visas—are currently not impacted by the pause.

The pause in appointments appears temporary, though a specific timeline has not been announced.

The postponement of immigrant visa interviews comes after DHS policy changes affecting public charge standards and a federal district court ruling that vacated the State Department’s earlier pause on issuing immigrant visas to foreign nationals from seventy-five countries.

The State Department has temporarily paused immigrant visa interviews at U.S. embassies and consulates around the world while consular officers complete enhanced training on the public charge ground of inadmissibility. Securing an immigrant visa allows a foreign national to request admission into the United States as a permanent resident (“green card” holder). The pause affects applicants for immigrant visas in family-based, employment-based, and Diversity Visa categories, but does not impact nonimmigrant visas such as H-1B, L-1, F-1, B-1/B-2 visas, or pending adjustment of status applications.

Press reports indicate applicants with previously scheduled interviews are receiving email notifications that their appointments are postponed and will be rescheduled, although the State Department has not yet provided a timeline for when interviews will resume or how quickly cases will be rebooked.

Under existing immigration law, consular officers may deny an immigrant visa if an applicant is deemed likely to become a public charge, meaning dependent on government or public benefits. In making that determination, officers consider factors including age, health, family circumstances, financial resources, education, skills, employment prospects, and English proficiency. The State Department has also begun testing public charge bonds in certain cases, but has not released details about the new training materials or how adjudications may change.

The State Department’s immigrant visa interview pause and public charge training initiative follows several recent events affecting the Trump administration’s policies surrounding public charge, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s rescission of the Biden-era public charge policy on July 20, 2026, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’s release of new public charge standards on August 18, and a federal district court ruling on August 21 vacating the State Department’s earlier suspension of immigrant visa issuance to applicants from seventy-five countries.

The immigrant visa interview pause also comes amid a series of recent immigration policy changes, including expanded screening measures, visa revocations, and restrictions on adjustment of status. As more applicants may be required to complete consular processing abroad, the impact of immigrant interview postponement may increase.

Next Steps

Employers and individuals with pending immigrant visa applications or appointments should monitor consular communications closely, as interview delays or rescheduled appointments may affect overall case timelines and travel plans. Those with time-sensitive matters may want to assess potential impacts and evaluate available options.