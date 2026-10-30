State Department Faces $461 Million Lawsuit Over Pandemic-Era Embassy Projects

B.L. Harbert International (BLHI) has filed a $461 million lawsuit against the United States in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington, D.C., seeking compensation for additional costs incurred on embassy and consulate construction projects during the COVID-19 pandemic due to directions from the government.

“We did not want to take this step. The U.S. Government is an important partner, and we are proud of the work we do together to advance America’s interests and protect Americans serving overseas,” said Charles Bohn, president of BLHI’s International Group. “We kept our commitment under extraordinarily difficult conditions. We are asking the government to keep its commitment to us.”

BLHI has participated in the State Department’s Embassy Program for more than two decades, working on more than 60 embassy and consulate projects. The company has been among the leading recipients of State Department construction contracts.

The dispute dates to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, when the State Department directed BLHI to continue work on projects at various stages of construction. BLHI maintains that it is not seeking to hold the government responsible for the broader economic consequences of the pandemic, but rather to recover additional costs allegedly incurred as a result of the State Department’s directives to continue construction and planning.

According to the complaint, the government directed construction to continue despite labor and supply-chain disruptions that had halted or delayed building projects worldwide. BLHI alleges that the contracts’ excusable-delay provisions permitted the company to suspend procurement and construction activities until conditions stabilized. Instead, the complaint notes that BLHI complied with Government directives “to stay mobile ready, stay mobilized, continue procurement, work through disruption, and accelerate over the excusable delay to complete the applicable projects.”

BLHI claims that maintaining equipment on-site, keeping crews on standby, and absorbing the pandemic-related increases in material prices resulted in more than $500 million in additional costs across 12 Embassy Program construction projects. BLHI alleges that the government instructed the company to document the additional costs and submit requests for equitable adjustments (REAs) claims.

The government combined the REAs across all projects to negotiate a single resolution for BLHI’s claims. According to the complaint, the parties reached a settlement agreement in September 2025 following months of negotiations with career State Department officials. Under the settlement, the government would reimburse BLHI for $370 million, with the company agreeing to forgo more than $130 million in additional claims. BLHI alleges that the government subsequently abandoned the agreement after making an initial payment of $502,000.

BLHI alleges that, in early 2026, political appointees at the State Department “inserted themselves into the process after a settlement was reached,” leading to the government reneging on its agreement.

A State Department spokesman declined to comment on pending litigation, stating, “The Trump Administration takes seriously its obligation to protect U.S. taxpayer dollars from waste.” According to the complaint, BLHI agreed to accept $370 million to resolve REAs totaling more than $500 million, representing a reduction of at least $130 million from the amount originally sought.

BLHI subsequently submitted 13 certified claims under the Contract Disputes Act. Government contracting officers denied all 13 claims in final decisions, the last of which was issued on October 13, 2026.

The Embassy Program requires highly specialized contractors, and BLHI points out that the government’s failure to honor its contractual obligations could discourage companies from bidding on future projects. Harbert says it is one of the last steadfast participants in the Embassy Program. The company said if contractors lose confidence in the State Department’s commitment to honoring its obligations, fewer companies may be willing to undertake these projects.

B.L. Harbert International, LLC v. United States was filed on October 28, 2026, in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.