State Department Expands ‘Online Presence Review’ for Additional Nonimmigrant Visas Effective March 30

The Department of State has announced an expansion of its 2025 visa screening and vetting process for certain nonimmigrant visas to other classifications. The new policy is scheduled to go into effect March 30, 2026.

Consular officers will be broadening “online presence review” as part of adjudicating certain nonimmigrant visa applications. Groups already subject to online presence review include H-1B applicants and their dependents and F, M, and J student and exchange visitor visa applicants.

Expanded review will apply to additional visa classifications, including:

A-3

C-3 (if a domestic worker)

G-5

H-3 and H-4 dependents

K-1/K-2/K-3

Q

R-1/R-2

S

T

U

L visas are not included in the additional classifications listed in the March 25, 2026, announcement.

For applicants, the most immediate takeaway is operational. Individuals applying for A-3, C-3 (domestic worker), G-5, H-3, H-4, K, Q, R, S, T, U, H-1B/H-4, and F/M/J visas are instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all social media profiles to “public” or “open” to facilitate vetting.

Anyone preparing an application should plan ahead and review what is publicly visible, confirm your online footprint aligns with your described purpose of travel, and be ready to clarify inconsistencies during the interview process.