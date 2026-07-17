State Attorneys General Elections in 2026 – A State-by-State Analysis

Key Takeaways:

A significant portion of the 2026 landscape features open seats due to strict term limits or candidates seeking higher office in major economic engines like Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, and Oklahoma. These open contests represent the most significant baseline shifts for corporate compliance, as new leadership routinely alters administrative priorities and enforcement personnel.

Businesses must track competitive reelection bids for influential incumbents in key swing states, notably Kris Mayes (Arizona), Keith Ellison (Minnesota), and Josh Kaul (Wisconsin). These offices have historically driven powerful consumer protection and tech-focused regulatory enforcement.

Even where transitions may not shift party control, leadership changes in economic titans like California (privacy, environmental enforcement), Texas (anti-ESG, federal-state litigation), and Florida (technology platforms, financial services) will dictate the nationwide baseline for sector-specific regulatory risk.

The outcome of these specific races will directly alter the composition of multistate enforcement coalitions. A shift in executive leadership can determine whether a state actively leads, passively joins, or completely pulls out of multi-million dollar corporate investigations and administrative challenges against the federal government.

While national headlines focus on executive and legislative chambers, the operational frontline of corporate regulatory risk is mapped directly across individual state attorney general elections. The 2026 cycle spans 30 states plus the District of Columbia, featuring an unprecedented volume of structural changes driven by constitutional term limits and strategic vacancies in key economic engines.

Rather than viewing these contests purely through a political lens, corporate compliance and legal teams must evaluate them through explicit electoral metrics. Utilizing non-partisan baseline tracking from sources like Ballotpedia and MultiState, alongside the partisan handicapping matrixes of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, The Cook Political Report, and Inside Elections, this section evaluates the states to watch. These summaries are intended to be neutral and non-predictive, focusing on election mechanics, office responsibilities, and policy areas that may be relevant to businesses with interests in these jurisdictions.

State-by-State Analysis

Alabama (Open Seat)

With incumbent Attorney General Steve Marshall term-limited, Alabama features a highly watched open-seat contest. As a key player in conservative multi-state litigation, particularly regarding federal overreach and ESG regulations, the transition in leadership will dictate whether Alabama maintains its highly aggressive posture in national administrative law challenges.

Arizona

Incumbent Attorney General Kris Mayes is seeking reelection in 2026. Major declared candidates include Mayes, Warren Petersen, and Rodney Glassman. Arizona’s growing economy and importance in regional policy and litigation matters make the race especially relevant to businesses. The office is active on matters involving consumer protection, antitrust, water-related disputes, and technology regulation, and companies should monitor how those issues are discussed throughout the campaign.

Arkansas

Incumbent Attorney General Tim Griffin is seeking reelection. The office remains active in regulatory disputes affecting agriculture, energy, and tech platforms. Under Griffin, the office has consistently aligned with conservative multi-state coalitions challenging federal environmental mandates, a trajectory businesses expect to continue.

California

Incumbent Attorney General Rob Bonta is seeking reelection in 2026. Major candidates include Bonta and Michael Gates. Developments in the California AG race remain relevant to businesses nationwide because of the state’s economy and the office’s leadership in privacy, environmental policy, consumer protection, antitrust, labor, and health care oversight. Companies should continue to monitor discussions regarding privacy and cybersecurity enforcement, artificial intelligence, environmental litigation, and consumer protection.

Colorado

Colorado’s attorney general race is an open-seat contest because Attorney General Phil Weiser is term-limited. Following the June 2026 primary, the field includes Jena Griswold, Michael Dougherty, Michael Allen, and David Wilson. Colorado remains an increasingly important state from a regulatory and enforcement perspective, particularly in privacy, consumer protection, environmental policy, and energy-transition issues. Businesses should monitor how candidates discuss artificial intelligence, merger review, consumer protection, and energy policy.

Connecticut

Incumbent Attorney General William Tong is up for reelection. Under his leadership, Connecticut has been a prominent leader in progressive multi-state coalitions, specifically targeting consumer protection, pharmaceutical pricing, anti-trust enforcement in tech, and environmental accountability.

Delaware

Attorney General Kathy Jennings faces reelection in a state of critical importance due to its corporate headquarters density. The Delaware AG’s office focuses heavily on corporate data privacy, consumer protection, and financial fraud, making this race highly relevant to national corporate compliance teams.

Florida

Incumbent Attorney General James Uthmeier is seeking election after being appointed to fill a vacancy. Major candidates include Uthmeier, Steven Leskovich, José Javier Rodríguez, and Jim Lewis. Florida remains one of the most visible attorney general offices in the country because of its size, economic importance, and active role in litigation involving consumer protection, technology platforms, and federal-state disputes. Businesses should pay particular attention to discussions surrounding financial services regulation, anti-ESG initiatives, health care oversight, and technology-related enforcement.

Georgia

Georgia’s attorney general race is an open-seat contest following Attorney General Chris Carr’s decision to run for Governor. Major candidates include Brian Strickland, Tanya Miller, and Robert Trammell. Given the state’s economic growth, logistics importance, and regional significance across manufacturing, health care, technology, and infrastructure, businesses should monitor how candidates address consumer protection, antitrust, infrastructure, and regulatory enforcement priorities.

Idaho

Incumbent Attorney General Raúl Labrador is on the ballot. Since taking office, Labrador has shifted the office toward a highly active, litigation-focused model, frequently challenging federal public lands, environmental policies, and healthcare mandates.

Illinois

Incumbent Attorney General Kwame Raoul is running for reelection. Illinois possesses one of the most active consumer protection and antitrust bureaus in the Midwest, regularly leading multi-state actions against digital platform practices, deceptive marketing, and worker protection violations.

Iowa

Incumbent Attorney General Brenna Bird is seeking reelection in 2026 against challenger Nathan Willems. Iowa remains an important state to monitor because of the attorney general office’s role in multistate litigation, consumer protection, and legal developments affecting agriculture, manufacturing, environmental regulation, and public health. Businesses should also monitor discussions surrounding agricultural markets, carbon pipeline disputes, and consumer privacy issues.

Kansas

Incumbent Attorney General Kris Kobach is seeking reelection in a closely watched race against Chris Mann. Kansas remains relevant because its attorney general frequently participates in multistate litigation involving energy, federal administrative actions, antitrust matters, and economic policy. Businesses should monitor discussions related to technology enforcement, federal-state disputes, and energy regulation.

Maryland

Incumbent Attorney General Anthony Brown is seeking reelection following a contested primary. Major candidates include Brown, Wanika Fisher, and James Rutledge III. Maryland’s attorney general office remains influential in multistate matters and carries particular importance for health care, life sciences, technology, and consumer protection. Businesses should monitor candidate positions regarding privacy, consumer rights, health care oversight, and federal-state coordination.

Massachusetts

Incumbent Attorney General Andrea Campbell is seeking reelection in 2026. Major candidates include Campbell and Michael Walsh. Massachusetts continues to be a consequential attorney general office because of its active role in health care, labor, consumer protection, technology, and environmental matters. Businesses should monitor discussions regarding corporate accountability, labor enforcement, health care costs, and data governance.

Michigan

Michigan features an open-seat attorney general race because Attorney General Dana Nessel is term-limited. Major candidates include Karen McDonald, Eli Savit, Kevin Kijewski, and Doug Lloyd. Given Michigan’s importance to the automotive, manufacturing, energy, and consumer-facing sectors, the race is particularly significant for businesses. Companies should monitor how candidates discuss environmental enforcement, consumer protection, antitrust issues, and industrial regulation.

Minnesota

Incumbent Attorney General Keith Ellison is seeking reelection in 2026. Major candidates include Ellison, Dave Madgett, and Ron Schutz. Minnesota’s attorney general office has been active in consumer protection, antitrust, health care, and technology-related issues, making it relevant to a broad range of businesses. Businesses should monitor discussions involving health care markets, corporate conduct, worker protections, and digital business practices.

Nebraska

Incumbent Attorney General Mike Hilgers is seeking another term. Current non-partisan projections rate this race as Safe Republican with low electoral volatility. Under Hilgers, the Nebraska department plays an active role in state-level data privacy enforcement, supply chain transparency, and multistate litigation defending regional agricultural and energy infrastructure.

Nevada

Nevada’s attorney general race is an open-seat contest because Attorney General Aaron Ford is term-limited. Following the June primary, major candidates include Nicole Cannizzaro, Zach Conine, and Adriana Guzmán Fralick. Nevada’s significance to the gaming, hospitality, real estate, technology, and health care sectors makes the race particularly important for businesses. Companies should monitor discussions regarding consumer protection, gaming regulation, housing markets, and technology-related enforcement.

New Mexico

Incumbent Attorney General Raúl Torrez is seeking reelection in 2026 against challenger Sam Kane. New Mexico is particularly relevant for companies in the energy and natural resources sectors, as well as those monitoring environmental enforcement and public-lands litigation. Businesses should pay close attention to discussions involving energy development, utility regulation, environmental compliance, and consumer protection.

New York

Incumbent Attorney General Letitia James is up for reelection. Non-partisan trackers maintain a safe ranking for the Democratic incumbent. As one of the most heavily resourced and influential AG offices in the country, the New York Attorney General serves as a primary regulatory driver for the financial services sector, labor enforcement, digital assets, and corporate governance rules.

North Dakota

Incumbent Attorney General Drew Wrigley is running for reelection in a securely rated Republican contest. For entities operating in conventional energy development, pipeline construction, and industrial agriculture, the North Dakota office continues to focus heavily on protecting state economic and environmental regulatory authority over natural resources.

Ohio

Ohio’s Attorney General Race is an open-seat contest because Attorney General Dave Yost is term-limited. Major candidates include Keith Faber and John Kulewicz. The office remains significant because of Ohio’s industrial base, energy relevance, and role in multistate litigation. Businesses should monitor discussions regarding consumer protection, privacy, pharmacy benefit managers, health care regulation, and state-federal disputes.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma will elect a new attorney general in 2026 following Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s decision to run for Governor. Major candidates include Jon Echols, Jeff Starling, and Nick Coffey. The office remains important because of its involvement in energy, natural resources, manufacturing, tribal jurisdiction issues, and litigation involving federal regulatory authority. Businesses should monitor discussions surrounding energy development, tribal regulatory matters, and infrastructure policy.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is expected to be one of the most closely watched attorney general races in the country from a business perspective. The state’s economic diversity, large consumer market, significance in health care and energy, and history of impactful litigation make the office highly consequential. Businesses should monitor developments relating to health care transaction review, consumer protection, environmental and energy enforcement, antitrust matters, and multistate coalition activity.

Rhode Island (Open Seat)

Incumbent Attorney General Peter Neronha is constitutionally term-limited, triggering an open-seat election. While the open nature of the seat invites closer tracking, the state’s partisan baseline heavily favors a Democratic hold. The office has historically maintained highly localized, active oversight over healthcare market consolidation, nonprofit hospital transactions, and state-level environmental compliance.

South Carolina (Open Seat)

Longtime Attorney General Alan Wilson is vacating the seat to mount a gubernatorial campaign, creating a highly significant open-seat race. Because Wilson was an architect of modern conservative multistate AG litigation strategy, tracking the primary candidates to fill his vacancy is critical. The office remains a central hub for consumer finance enforcement and legal challenges against federal overreach.

South Dakota (Open Seat)

Incumbent Attorney General Marty Jackley is not seeking reelection, choosing instead to focus on a federal congressional run. This triggers an open-seat selection, which in South Dakota is typically decided via party nominating conventions rather than standard primaries. The office maintains a highly stable institutional focus on agricultural antitrust matters, rural banking consumer protections, and pipeline/energy infrastructure development.

Texas

Incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton is seeking re-election in 2026. Major candidates include Paxton, Mayes Middleton, Nathan Johnson, and Joe Jaworski. Texas remains among the most influential attorney general offices nationally because of the state’s size, economic significance, and role in major litigation. Businesses should monitor discussions involving energy policy, financial services, ESG-related issues, consumer protection, technology enforcement, and federal-state litigation.

Vermont

Incumbent Attorney General Charity Clark is seeking reelection. Vermont is projected as a secure Democratic seat. The office frequently serves as an early incubator for pioneering progressive legal theories, maintaining an outsized footprint in national multistate coalitions targeting tech platform safety, greenwashing claims, and children’s digital privacy protections.

Wisconsin

Incumbent Attorney General Josh Kaul is seeking reelection against Eric Toney in a closely watched contest. Wisconsin remains an important state for companies operating in manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and consumer markets across the Midwest. Businesses should monitor discussions regarding environmental enforcement, consumer protection, health care oversight, multistate litigation, and industrial regulation.

Tracking the Map Into 2027

As these campaigns mature toward November, tracking the partisan ratings and non-partisan electoral indices across these jurisdictions becomes an essential risk-management tool. The state-by-state breakdowns underscore that an office’s commercial impact rarely correlates with campaign rhetoric alone. Rather, as historical tracking from non-partisan sources reveals, the critical inflection point for a state’s business climate often centers on whether an office faces a structural leadership change—regardless of whether the seat changes partisan hands.

A transition in leadership frequently triggers an immediate reset in an office’s internal hierarchy, bureau appointments, and institutional appetite for high-stakes enforcement. Moving forward, companies should cross-reference moving electoral ratings with the key transition markers emerging from these critical jurisdictions between Election Day and inauguration. Monitoring candidate positioning alongside data-driven electoral projections is no longer just a political exercise; it is a baseline corporate requirement for anticipating litigation exposure and navigating an increasingly active state regulatory apparatus in 2027 and beyond.