Stark Integrity Podcast: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Law & Compliance, and Compliance Program Effectiveness [Podcast]
Wednesday, April 22, 2026
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Check out the latest episodes on the Stark Integrity podcast hosted by Nelson Mullins' Nashville partner Bob Wade, with episodes featuring Nelson Mullins partners Bob Coffield and Darren Skyles.

Part 3: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Law & Compliance: A Discussion with Nelson Mullins Partners Bob Coffield & Darren Skyles

Actively use Artificial Intelligence (AI). In Part 3 of this 3-part episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade talks AI in healthcare law & compliance with Nelson Mullins Partners Bob Coffield & Darren Skyles. Hear why the implementation of AI technology will separate the winners & losers, how to explore AI applications as a Compliance Officer, how to think of AI governance like the development of a robust compliance program, the ties between AI governance & autonomous cars, and what AI use in healthcare will look like in 3-5 years.

Click here to listen.

Part 2: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Law & Compliance: A Discussion with Nelson Mullins Partners Bob Coffield & Darren Skyles

Being unbiased & fair is critical in the healthcare space. In Part 2 of this 3-part episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade talks Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare law & compliance with Nelson Mullins Partners Bob Coffield & Darren Skyles. Hear examples of how AI can be used in compliance, the key questions to put on the table, where there’s greater risk, whether it will eventually be considered malpractice if you’re not using AI in healthcare, and how worried compliance teams should be about bias with AI tools.

Click here to listen.

Part 1: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Law & Compliance: A Discussion with Nelson Mullins Partners Bob Coffield & Darren Skyles

Healthcare laws weren’t designed with artificial intelligence (AI) in mind. In Part 1 of this 3-part episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade talks AI in healthcare law & compliance with Nelson Mullins Partners Bob Coffield & Darren Skyles. Hear where AI is already delivering real value in healthcare law & compliance today, the governance & risk management building blocks related to AI, the pros & cons of AI as it relates to existing healthcare laws, how AI compares to other tech revolutions over the years, and why AI might even be its own species.

Click here to listen.

Compliance Program Effectiveness: The 8th Element of an Effective Compliance Program

Evaluating the effectiveness of a compliance program is a very important step. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade describes what a compliance effectiveness review is all about. Hear what the 8th element of an effective compliance program is, who should do the reviewing, why it’s all about culture, what Bob looks at in a review, and infamous examples where organizations failed to test effectiveness.

Click here to listen.

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