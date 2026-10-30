At a Stand“still:” Supreme Court to Decide Whether Congress Can Ban Home Distilling

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider the constitutional authority Congress has to ban home distilling. The case puts a longstanding restriction under fresh scrutiny, but for those interested in making their own spirits, the federal question is only part of the picture.

Why is there a Federal ban on Home Distilling?

Before the 18th Amendment marked the start of Prohibition in 1919, a movement known as the Temperance Movement began around 1808 and lobbied to reduce or eliminate alcohol consumption in the United States. This small grassroots movement’s reach continued to expand, and in 1826, the national American Temperance Society was founded. Notably, the Temperance Movement also overlapped with the Civil War (1861 to 1865).

The Civil War prompted Congress to impose a federal excise tax on distilled spirits as a source of revenue. The rate rose from $0.20 per proof gallon in 1862 to $0.60 in March 1864, $1.50 in July 1864, and $2.00 in January 1865. The high rate encouraged widespread evasion; a congressional report estimated that at least seven-eighths of distilled spirits escaped taxation.

Starting in 1866, Congress responded with a comprehensive revenue-enforcement regime that prohibited locating a distilled spirits plant in a dwelling house or its connected shed, yard, or enclosure , and amended the language again in 1868 . The rate fell to $0.50 per proof gallon when the amended legislation took effect in July 1868. The present prohibition appears in 26 U.S.C. § 5178(a)(1)(B), with criminal penalties supplied by 26 U.S.C. § 5601.

Some states have decriminalized marijuana or made it legal; why can’t they do that for home distilling?

Under the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, a state cannot authorize conduct that displaces a valid federal prohibition. State marijuana laws generally remove or limit state penalties; they do not repeal the federal Controlled Substances Act or prevent federal enforcement. In practice, federal enforcement has often been constrained by prosecutorial priorities and, for state medical-marijuana programs, congressional appropriations restrictions. A state could likewise remove its own penalties for home distilling, but federal restrictions would remain independently enforceable unless Congress changed them or a court held them unconstitutional.

If this has been the law since 1866, why is the Supreme Court discussing it now?

In October 2026, the Supreme Court agreed to review Department of Justice v. McNutt after the Fifth and Sixth Circuits reached opposite conclusions about the constitutionality of the federal home-distilling provisions. The Fifth Circuit held in McNutt that 26 U.S.C. §§ 5178(a)(1)(B) and 5601(a)(6) exceed Congress’s authority under the Taxing Clause and the Necessary and Proper Clause. Eleven days later, the Sixth Circuit upheld the same provisions in Ream v. U.S. Department of the Treasury as a necessary and proper means of protecting collection of the distilled-spirits excise tax. That direct conflict, commonly called a circuit split, gave the Supreme Court a strong reason to resolve the question.

The Sixth Circuit held that the residential-location restriction is a lawful exercise of Congress’s authority under the Necessary and Proper Clause because limiting distilleries to inspectable premises helps protect collection of the federal excise tax. The Fifth Circuit disagreed, concluding that the prohibition is neither necessary nor proper to carrying out the taxing power. Its analysis also emphasized federalism concerns and the traditional state police power over local health, safety, welfare, and morals, but the decision did not rest solely on an independent state police-power theory. Because the Constitution grants Congress enumerated powers and reserves undelegated powers to the States or the people through the Tenth Amendment, the dispute turns on whether this particular restriction is sufficiently connected to Congress’s taxing authority.

Both sides make strong points and argue from different theories of the law, so it's hard to predict how the Supreme Court will respond.

If the Supreme Court rules the home distilling ban is unconstitutional, can I buy a still and start home distilling?

if the Supreme Court affirms the Fifth Circuit’s decision, the federal ban on home distilling will be vaporized. But state-level liquor codes may act as a condenser, dripping the ban back into play at the state level. For example, Section 492(1) of the Pennsylvania Liquor Code permits a person to brew up to two hundred (200) gallons per year of beer without a license, and 491(2) permits a person to produce up to two hundred (200) gallons per year of wine without a license as long as such beverages are not produced for sale. But without a specific exemption, home distilling in PA will remain illegal unless the legislature amends the liquor code.

Don’t forget that many states, like Pennsylvania, created their liquor codes in the 1930s, after the Twenty-First Amendment repealed the Eighteenth Amendment. So even though Prohibition ended, the home distilling ban remained in place, preventing states from creating exceptions as they did for beer and wine.