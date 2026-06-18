STALEMATE- Another Court Finds Texts Are Calls– But The Map Hasn’t Changed in A While

As anyone following TCPAWorld knows there is a huge split right now as to whether consumers can sue businesses for unwanted text messages under the TCPA’s DNC provisions.

Numerous courts have gone in both directions.

We just reported yesterday that a court in W.D. Tex. had held texts are calls for TCPA DNC purposes. And today we see a federal court in Pennsylvania holding the same– but there is a larger story here. We’ll get to that in a second.

First in Pero v. Brown- Daub Chevrolet, 2026 WL 1747214 (E.D. Pa. June 17, 2026) a consumer allegedly received 6 unwanted text messages from Brown-Daub after she had opted out of SMS. Her number was on the national DNC list at the time. Plaintiff sued the dealership in a TCPA class action seeking to represent anyone who received an SMS message in violation of the DNC rules.

The dealership moved to dismiss arguing SMS aren’t calls under the TCPA- but the court disagreed. Finding that the “overwhelming” majority of courts have held SMS messages do equal calls the Pero court arrived at that conclusion as well without too much independent analysis.

So putting on my best ChatGPT impressions– here’s what everyone’s missing.

Yes the “SMS are calls” group have more decisions but they are all coming out of the same jurisdictions. As the map shows there hasn’t been a new territory falling into one cap or another– this map is from April and it is still static.

Essentially we are in a stalemate right now– the courts that have found SMS are calls keep doing so. But the courts that have already found SMS are not calls also keep doing so.

So this is more of a true split situation than a “majority rule” situation (although there are slightly more jurisdictions in the “SMS are calls” camp it is definitely NOT an overwhelming majority.