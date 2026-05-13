Stablecoins - Opportunities, Risks, and the Evolving Regulatory Landscape for Domestic and International Markets

Stablecoins are rapidly reshaping the financial landscape both in the U.S. and internationally. As adoption accelerates, so does the urgency to clarify the legal and regulatory frameworks governing stablecoin activity. Recent legislative and regulatory developments, including the GENIUS Act, signal a new era for banks, FinTechs, and other businesses considering Stablecoin-related opportunities.

What Are Stablecoins?

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies engineered to minimize price volatility by pegging their value to assets such as the U.S. dollar. Leading examples include USDC (Circle/Coinbase), USDT (Tether), and PYUSD (PayPal USD). These digital assets combine the stability of fiat currency with the efficiency and programmability of blockchain technology, making them attractive for payments, remittances, and liquidity management.

From a functional perspective, stablecoins are characterized by several features that distinguish them from other digital assets. Notably, their value is designed to remain stable relative to a reference asset, they support near-instant transferability across borders, and they can be embedded into programmable payment and settlement workflows. Collectively, these attributes have driven increasing interest from both traditional financial institutions and technology-driven market participants.

There are several types of stablecoins, each with distinct mechanisms and risk profiles.

Fiat-collateralized stablecoins are the most common, backed one-to-one by fiat reserves held in banks or trusts.

Crypto-collateralized stablecoins are backed by other cryptocurrencies, which introduce additional volatility.

Algorithmic stablecoins use mechanisms to maintain stability but are often riskier, while commodity-backed stablecoins are pegged to assets like gold.

Tokenized deposits, though not technically stablecoins, are emerging as a bridge between fiat and digital assets.

Stablecoins serve as a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets, enabling fast, global, and programmable transactions. They can provide financial stability and access in volatile or underbanked regions, foster innovation, and encourage regulators and banks to modernize money movement infrastructures. In practice, stablecoins are being deployed by market participants across a wide range of use cases, including cross-border payments, payroll automation, treasury and reserve services, consumer payment and merchant acceptance, and issuance, to name a few. Additional use cases appear frequently, demonstrating strong market interest and competitive momentum.

From an international perspective, stablecoins are increasingly being used as a bridge between local currency systems and global liquidity. This is particularly relevant in markets where access to U.S. dollar infrastructure is constrained or inefficient, though these use cases are also expanding more broadly as businesses and financial institutions seek faster and more cost-effective cross-border payment solutions. In practice, stablecoins are being used for treasury management, cross-border settlements, and access to dollar-denominated value, reflecting their growing role in global financial flows.

The Regulatory Pivot: GENIUS Act and Beyond

Recent years have marked a notable shift in U.S. digital asset policy, with the GENIUS Act and other announcements signaling openness to innovation. Regulatory agencies, including the SEC, OCC, FDIC, and DOJ, have adopted a collaborative and innovative approach that is eager to promote consumer protection and financial stability through bank-style supervision, reserve management, disclosures, and AML/KYC regimes.

Given this shift, there are many strategic opportunities available for banks, FinTechs, and other market participants, including (i) operating as an issuer, co-issuer or service provider; (ii) providing reserve accounts, custody, settlement infrastructure, or payment processing; (iii) enhancing infrastructure through enablement of 24/7 settlement, cross-border payments and new supply chain finance; and (iv) earning fees through FX spreads, custody services, and new customer relationships. Thoughtful engagement with these opportunities may allow market participants to remain competitive as stablecoin use cases continue to evolve.

The Cross-Border Impact

Generally, when a payment is sent, it travels through banking networks, taking several days to settle, involving a handful of intermediaries, and can be expensive for all parties. Stablecoins can mitigate these pain points by offering almost instantaneous settlement at fractions of the cost by operating as a single source of information. If structured appropriately, stablecoin networks also allow for real-time transaction tracking and auditing, which provides a level of transparency and accountability that aligns with regulatory expectations across the world.

In practice, international payment flows often involve additional friction points beyond timing and cost, including foreign exchange controls, local banking restrictions, and correspondent banking limitations. Stablecoins can reduce reliance on these intermediaries by enabling more direct access to dollar-denominated value without requiring a fully integrated global banking footprint.

Further, both internationally and domestically, many individuals are not serviced by traditional banking institutions due to limited access, trust barriers, and technological constraints. The expansion of stablecoin-based solutions has the potential to extend digital financial services to unbanked and underbanked populations, often requiring little more than a mobile device.

Regulators and policy makers have the opportunity to create synergies between countries to keep costs down and settlement fast. This comes with other challenges, such as managing liquidity, payment processing controls, and compliance risks associated with money laundering and other financial crimes.

Cross-border stablecoin use also introduces operational and structuring considerations, including on- and off-ramp arrangements, local licensing requirements and authorizations, and the allocation of custody, control, and settlement functions across jurisdictions.

Risk and Compliance

Although there is a lot of excitement around stablecoins, it is important to consider the associated risk and compliance considerations, including but not limited to:

Regulatory/Compliance Risks: Evolving rules on reserves, redemption, KYC/AML, and systemic risks.

Operational/Technology Risks: Security, custody, and settlement challenges.

Competition Risks: Banks, FinTechs, and non-bank issuers may face pressure from fast-moving market participants and evolving customer expectations.

Business Model Clarity: Banks are tasked with defining revenue models and customer adoption strategies.

Balance Sheet/Funding Risks: Stablecoins could impact deposit bases and funding.

Reputation and Trust: High standards for governance and disclosure are essential.

These considerations can be amplified in cross-border contexts, where regulatory expectations, licensing requirements, and enforcement frameworks may differ across jurisdictions.

While the regulatory environment is becoming more receptive, compliance remains critical. Banks, FinTechs and other businesses should ensure that any stablecoin-related activity is supported by a robust risk management framework aligned with their business model, risk appetite, and applicable regulatory obligations.

Conclusion

Stablecoins present a meaningful evolution in how value may be stored, transferred, and utilized across the global financial system. As regulatory clarity continues to develop, banks, FinTechs and other market participants have unprecedented opportunities to innovate while maintaining compliance and consumer trust. Realizing these opportunities will require thoughtful structuring, operational readiness, and sustained engagement with evolving regulatory expectations.

For further guidance on stablecoin regulation, compliance, or strategic opportunities, please contact our FinTech team at Nelson Mullins.