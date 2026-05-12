Sports Showdown in Dallas: Texas Business Court Referees Redemption Dispute Between the Mavericks and Stars
Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

A recent decision from the Texas Business Court (First Division) provides guidance on nonwaiver clauses and the importance of defined terms in contract interpretation under Texas law.

Introduction

On April 2, 2026, Judge Whitehill (Business Court, First Division) issued an opinion and order in Dallas Sports Group, LLC v. DSE Hockey Club, L.P., addressing disputes between the ownership groups of the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Stars over control of the American Airlines Center. The court’s ruling — that the Mavericks validly redeemed the Stars’ 50% ownership interests in the arena’s operating entities for a total of just $110 — showcases a tactful application of Texas contract law. This blog post summarizes the decision for business owners, in-house counsel, and practitioners structuring joint ventures and closely held entities.

Background of Dispute

The Mavericks and the Stars co-owned two entities that operate the American Airlines Center: (1) Center Operating Company, L.P. (the “COC”); and (2), its general partner, Center GP, LLC. The Mavericks and the Stars held equal 50-50 interests in each entity as part of an arrangement supporting Dallas’s bond financing for the construction of American Airlines Center.

Through earlier (and separately) executed franchise agreements with the city of Dallas, the Mavericks and the Stars agreed to “Location Commitments” requiring that “the Owner[s] shall continuously designate the City as the location (a) in which the Home Games shall be played, and (b) in which the principal corporate and executive offices of the Team shall be maintained.” Dallas Sports Grp. LLC et al. v. DSE Hockey Club, L.P. et al., No. 25-BC01B-0049, 2026 WL 913184, 2026 Tex. Bus. 15, ¶ 3 (Tex. Bus. Ct. Apr. 2, 2026).

In turn, the COC and Center GP company agreements contained “Relocation Events” clauses providing for a redemption right to each respective party. Particularly, if a party breached its Location Commitments to the city of Dallas prior to 2031 (i.e., the expiration of the franchise agreements), the non-breaching party could redeem the breaching party’s ownership interests for nominal consideration ($100 for the partnership interest and $10 for the LLC interest).

In October 2024, the Mavericks delivered such a redemption letter – asserting that the Stars had triggered a Relocation Event by failing to maintain their principal corporate and executive offices in Dallas when they moved their administrative offices and practice facilities to Frisco in 2003.

The Stars rejected the redemption, causing the two sports franchises to go to loggerheads.

The Core Dispute: Does a Contractual Nonwaiver Provision Permit Redemption for a 21-Year-Old Breach?

The Mavericks and the Stars filed seven different summary judgment motions relating to their contract interpretation and affirmative defense arguments, addressing issues including standing, impossibility, limitations, and others. Ultimately, the opinion turned on waiver / nonwaiver arguments.

The Stars made three waiver arguments opposing the Mavericks’ exercise of their redemption rights:

(1) That the Mavericks impliedly waived their redemption right because they knew the whereabouts of the Stars’ offices and did nothing for 20-plus years;
(2) That the Mavericks had relocated their principal office, principal place of business, or mailing address from Dallas to Las Vegas, Nevada, resulting in a waiver by estoppel; and
(3) That the Mavericks, by designating Las Vegas as their principal office and place of business, waived both the nonwaiver provision and the Mavericks’ redemption rights in the company agreements.

Id. ¶ 111.

The first two arguments were belied by evidence and the contracts’ language. As to the third argument, the Court found for the Mavericks, denying the Stars’ waiver arguments. Applying the holdings from Chalker and Shields, the First Division held that (i) inaction cannot waive a nonwaiver provision since waiver requires “intentional conduct that is unequivocally inconsistent with [claiming] the known right at issue,” and (ii) the alleged affirmative conduct did not waive the nonwaiver provision because it had no nexus to “redemption rights, nor do they involve the act of redeeming anything.” Id. ¶¶ 131 (first quote), 136 (second quote) (citing Chalker Energy Partners III, LLC v. Le Norman Operating LLC, 595 S.W.3d 668 (Tex. 2020); Shields Limited P’ship v. Bradberry, 526 S.W.3d 471 (Tex. 2017)).

Left with no defenses, and because Frisco is clearly not Dallas, the First Division granted the Mavericks’ declaratory relief motion, declaring that the Mavericks had effectively caused a redemption of the Stars’ interests and that the Stars’ board members were terminated from the Center GP Board. The Court left several other matters (including a tortious interference claim) for trial, set to begin on May 11, 2026. The Mavericks subsequently nonsuited their tortious interference claim on April 9, 2026, casting doubt on a May 11, 2026 jury trial. See Alexa Shrake, Mavs Drop Tortious Interference Claim as Case Heads Towards Resolution, THE TEX. LAWBOOK (Apr. 9, 2026).

Key Takeaways

  1. Defined Terms Control. The court emphasized that defined terms in contracts must be honored as written. Courts cannot rewrite agreements to change clear definitions.
  2. Redemption Rights Can Be Exercised Without Formal Corporate Action. The Stars argued that only the entities themselves (through formal board votes) could effectuate redemptions. The court rejected this argument, noting that such an interpretation would render the redemption provisions meaningless in a 50-50 deadlock. The contracts’ second redemption path – allowing a “Remaining Partner” to “cause” the redemption – provided an alternative method.
  3. Nonwaiver Clauses Are Enforceable. Texas public policy favors the parties’ freedom to order their relationship through contractual agreements, absent violation of law or public policy. A nonwaiver by inaction clause is a bargained for agreement that the non-breaching party can delay acting on without forfeiting its right to act later.
  4. The Texas Business Courts Have Demonstrated a Willingness to Engage in Extensive Dispositive Motion Practice.
  5. The Texas Business Courts Expect Litigants to Be Familiar With the Full Range of Contract Interpretation Tools Under Texas Law.
©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: B2B Cloud Software Business
Published: 5 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Massachusetts Appeals Court Affirms Contract Damages, Rejects Chapter 93A Claim in Architect Fee Dispute
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
Texas Business Court Weighs Transfer and Approval Provisions for Texas LLC Membership Units
by: Samuel G. Davison , Sergio Cavazos
Texas Business Court Dismisses Out-of-State Defendants for Lack of Personal Jurisdiction in Trailer Financing Dispute
by: C. Mark Stratton
Self-Driving Vehicles: Liability Assignment in Crashes and Violations
by: J. Andrew “Drew” Schaffer
Texas Business Court Clarifies Fiduciary Duties in Texas LLCs
by: Bill Katz
Understanding the President’s FY 2027 Budget Request for the Department of War
by: Daniel Sennott , Misha Lehrer
European Commission Publishes Draft Revised Merger Guidelines
by: Dr. Lucas Wüsthof
UK REITs and Private Equity Real Estate Funds: Structuring Considerations
by: Matthew Birchall
US Tariff Update: Section 122 Duties Found Unauthorized by Law; IEEPA Refunds Under Way
by: Laura Siegel Rabinowitz
DOJ Lawsuit Against Cloudera Alleges Discrimination Tied to PERM‑Related Hiring Practices
by: Cole F. Heyer
FAA Proposes New Process for Restricting Drone Flights Over Critical Infrastructure
by: Joel E. Roberson , Daniel Sennott
SEC Proposes Optional Semiannual Reporting for Public Companies
by: Drew M. Altman , Raffael Fiumara
EU Court of Justice Clarifies Jurisdiction Rules for Competition Damages Claims
by: Hans Urlus , Robert Hardy

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 