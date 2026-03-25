Spilling Secrets- Non-Competes in 2026 - FTC Signals Major Policy Shift [Podcast]

What employers should know about key developments this week:

FTC Enforcement Shift on Non-Competes: The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced it will enforce non-compete agreements on a case-by-case basis, moving away from broad rulemaking.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced it will enforce non-compete agreements on a case-by-case basis, moving away from broad rulemaking. Key Enforcement Priorities: The FTC is prioritizing non-competes in industries with limited access to confidential information and for low-wage, hourly, or entry-level workers.

The FTC is prioritizing non-competes in industries with limited access to confidential information and for low-wage, hourly, or entry-level workers. Health Care Industry Scrutiny: The composition of panelists at the FTC’s recent workshop—including physicians and veterinarians—suggests the agency will continue focusing on non-competes involving health care professionals.

In this episode of Spilling Secrets, Epstein Becker Green attorneys Daniel R. Levy and Gianna Dano break down what the FTC’s new approach means for employers, including key enforcement priorities and compliance tips.