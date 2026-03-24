Speaking of Litigation - State AGs in Action: Health Care Enforcement in 2026 [Video, Podcast]
Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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Key Takeaways:

  • State Attorneys General (AGs) Are Stepping Up: With reduced federal enforcement staffing, state AGs are expanding their budgets, hiring former federal prosecutors, and taking the lead in health care fraud investigations.
  • Medicaid Takes Center Stage: As federal enforcement focuses on Medicare, state Medicaid Fraud Control Units are prioritizing Medicaid fraud, creating a shift in enforcement focus and risk profiles for health care companies.
  • Proactive Compliance Is Critical: Companies must prioritize internal complaint management, monitor their external reputation, and engage experienced local counsel to navigate the complexities of state and federal enforcement.

In this episode of Speaking of Litigation, Epstein Becker Green attorneys Zachary Taylor, Sarah Hall, and Jeremy Avila discuss the implications for general counsel regarding the expansion of state-level health care enforcement and explore how companies can proactively manage risk in this evolving environment.

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