SpaceX IPO Governance: How Public Investors Lost Their Rights

The SpaceX IPO asked public investors to accept significant financial risk with minimum unprecedentedly low level of legal protection.

Less than a month after listing, the market and the governance critics have delivered their initial verdicts. SpaceX initially priced at $135 per share on June 11, 2026, raised $75 billion in the largest IPO in history, and closed its first day of trading up 19% at $160.95. The offering pushed Elon Musk's net worth to an estimated $1.1 trillion, making him the world's first trillionaire on paper. The stock then surged further, reaching an all-time high of $225.64 on June 16, 2026; a 67% move from the IPO price in three trading sessions. However, as of June 23, 2026, SPCX has corrected more than 20% from that peak, falling for three consecutive sessions on a combination of analyst caution, financial pressure, and a governance backlash that has moved from prediction to public record.

This DE Insight examines the four interlocking provisions that preemptively caused concern and that drove the recent backlash: (1) an uncapped executive compensation package conditioned on colonizing Mars; (2) an 85.1% voting block with no sunset; (3) mandatory arbitration of securities claims; and (4) a Texas derivative standing threshold requiring tens of billions of dollars in stock to effect any meaningful change.

The Compensation Package: Vesting on Mars

In January 2026, SpaceX's board approved a grant to Elon Musk of one billion performance-based restricted shares. For any tranche to vest, two independent conditions must both be met: (1) a market capitalization milestone; and (2) “a permanent human colony on Mars with at least one million inhabitants.” There is no outside time limit. A separate award of 300 million restricted shares, replacing Musk's canceled xAI grant following the February 2026 merger, adds additional dilution tied to market cap milestones and 100-terawatt data centers in space. The combined dilutive potential disclosed by SpaceX’s S-1 is substantial, however the effect on the public was not fully contextualized.

This structure cannot be evaluated in isolation, as it directly draws from the precedent set by Musk’s own Tesla compensation package. In 2018, Tesla granted Musk what was then the largest executive compensation package in public market history. In Tornetta v. Musk, Delaware Chancellor McCormick found the board process was controlled by Musk and that the compensation award was not entirely fair to the corporation and ordered rescission of the compensation package. The Delaware Supreme Court reversed in December of 2025, but only on the narrow ground that rescission was an inappropriate remedy. It awarded the plaintiff one dollar in nominal damages. The award stood, Tesla reincorporated to Texas, and shareholders subsequently ratified a new Musk compensation package valued at up to $1 trillion. Bloomberg noted that the Tesla pay package gave Musk his first path to trillionaire status, with SpaceX getting him there faster.

Consequently, the SpaceX award is more difficult to challenge than Tesla's award. The board that approved it is not required to maintain an independent compensation committee because SpaceX claims “controlled company” status under Nasdaq listing rules. Morningstar's pre-IPO governance review found the SpaceX board as widely friendly to Musk and thus not answerable to public shareholders, and catalogued a pattern of related-party dealings across Musk's enterprises (including SpaceX's purchase of approximately $131 million in Tesla Cyber Trucks in 2025, accounting for as much as 6% of that vehicle's annual sales). Harvard Law's Lucian Bebchuk and Kobi Kastiel argued in a June 2, 2026, commentary that even investors who admire Musk's abilities should be troubled by a structure that frees him from constraints entirely, rather than merely loosening them. This relief from constraint is a built-in design feature based on preserving Musk’s personal interests, which has now since attracted the formal attention of ratings agencies. MSCI assigned SpaceX a CCC rating, the lowest possible on its ESG scale, citing a governance score of 3.2 out of 10 and a controversies score of 1 out of 10. The rating may deter sustainability-focused funds and compounds the governance scrutiny already directed at the compensation structure.

The Voting Structure: A Supermajority Without a Sunset

SpaceX went public with two classes of common stock: (1) Class A shares, the only shares available to public investors, which carry one vote each; and (2) Class B shares, which carry ten votes each. Musk holds 93.6% of all Class B shares, producing a combined voting power of 85.1%. A design feature which results in public shareholders, regardless of their aggregate economic stake, being unable to collectively influence any matter put to a shareholder vote.

Dual-class structures are not inherently impermissible: Google adopted one in 2004; Meta uses one; Snap offered public shareholders zero votes at issuance, but the academic argument against perpetual founder control applies with particular force in this case. Bebchuk and Kastiel's foundational 2017 Virginia Law Review article, “The Untenable Case for Perpetual Dual-Class Stock”, demonstrated that the efficiency gains of founder-control arrangements diminish over time as the founder's informational advantage erodes and entrenchment costs accumulate. Their proposed solution, and the Council of Institutional Investors' formal position, is a time-based sunset provision, recommended to fall between seven and fifteen years post-IPO. SpaceX's S-1 proposes no such sunset. The structure is perpetual, so long as Musk desires it.

The more acute concern is what the voting structure enables operationally. As the shareholders must vote to remove Musk from his roles as CEO, CTO, and Chairman. Since Musk controls 85.1% of those votes, he cannot be removed from any position without his own affirmative vote. SOC Investment Group, in a letter sent shortly before the IPO priced, warned that SpaceX's combination of Musk's overwhelming voting power, mandatory arbitration, and high ownership thresholds for shareholder proposals would strip investors of “seemingly all of the accountability mechanisms that have been associated with the term 'corporate governance' for the past half-century.” That warning has since been supported by several of the market’s primary signal callers; KeyBanc initiated coverage with a Sector Weight rating and no price target, concluding that while SpaceX “possesses significant disruptive growth avenues,” much of that potential is already reflected in the stock's valuation, a measured rebuke from one of the first independent analysts to weigh in.

Two Additional Layers: Arbitration and Texas Law

Two further provisions complete the accountability picture. Both of which have moved from theoretical concern to documented reality since the IPO priced.

Mandatory Arbitration: SpaceX's governing documents require shareholders to resolve federal securities law claims through mandatory binding arbitration rather than in federal court, eliminating class action litigation as a remedy. On September 17, 2025 the SEC released new guidance which concluded that mandatory arbitration clauses do not conflict with federal securities laws, later described by Chairman Paul Atkins as “among the first steps” of his goal to “make IPOs great again.” As of June 15, 2026, SpaceX has become the first major IPO issuer to actually implement the SEC's new shareholder arbitration policy, formally adopting the bylaw provision rather than merely reserving the option to do so. For smaller shareholders alleging disclosure violations, the practical consequence is stark: without the ability to: (1) meaningfully effect change through voting; and (2) aggregate claims in a class action, most investors have no meaningful avenue for relief.

The Texas Three-Percent Threshold: In a mirror image to the path Tesla took after Tornetta v. Musk, SpaceX reincorporated under the Texas Business Organizations Code. Texas law permits companies to require shareholders to hold up to three percent of outstanding stock to maintain standing for a derivative action. At SpaceX's $1.77 trillion IPO valuation, three percent exceeds $53 billion, a threshold that an impossibly small group of potential shareholders could realistically meet, making derivative litigation substantially more difficult as a practical enforcement tool.

Conclusion

The debate surrounding SpaceX’s IPO was never primarily about rockets, satellites, artificial intelligence, or even valuation: it was about accountability. Public investors were offered ownership in one of the world’s most ambitious and valuable companies, but they were offered that ownership through a structure that concentrates control, limits shareholder remedies, and reduces the practical constraints that traditionally govern public-company management.

None of the four provisions examined here are unlawful. Dual class voting structures are common. Executive compensation can be tied to aggressive performance targets. Arbitration agreements are increasingly accepted in corporate governance. Texas law permits heightened standing requirements for derivative litigation. The significance of the SpaceX IPO lies not in any one provision, but in their combination. Together, they leave shareholders with fewer tools to influence management, challenge board decisions, or seek redress that investors typically possess in public markets.

SpaceX’s first month as a public company has illustrated both the appeal of the investment thesis and its vulnerabilities. The stock's rapid ascent from $135 to $225.64 in three sessions reflected genuine enthusiasm, especially with Musk’s history of golden goose companies for retail investors. Whether investors ultimately receive adequate protection in exchange for surrendering so many traditional governance safeguards is a question that cannot be answered by an IPO, a prospectus, or a week of trading. It will be answered over time, when the first serious conflict arises between management and shareholders and the mechanisms described in this DE Insight are tested in practice.