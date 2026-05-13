SOX Whistleblower Claim Survives Summary Judgment Despite No Explicit Allegation of Fraud
Wednesday, May 13, 2026
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On April 17, 2026, in Potyondy v. Pacific Coast Energy Co. (No. 2:24-CV-09151), the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California denied an employer’s motion for summary judgment on a SOX whistleblower claim—even though the plaintiff admitted he never explicitly reported “fraud.” The court found there to be triable issues of fact where the alleged protected activity consisted largely of technical disagreements only tangentially related to investors’ potential perceptions of the company’s financial condition.

Background

The plaintiff, a Production Engineer, claimed he raised concerns he believed implicated securities fraud, including: (1) telling the CFO that well counts were intentionally falsified; (2) telling the CEO that contingent resources were misclassified as reserves; and (3) raising concerns about asset retirement obligation (ARO) reporting. Following his assertion of these concerns, defendant informed plaintiff that his position was being eliminated.

The company characterized the issues plaintiff raised as routine technical disputes with no material impact on financial reporting. Plaintiff argued they could mislead auditors and investors. Notably, he admitted he never used terms like “fraudulent” or “deceptive,” explaining he “wanted to keep [his] job,” although the opinion does not suggest that plaintiff’s alleged concern about job security was caused by any act of the employer.

Ruling On Protected Activity

The court held that each of plaintiff’s alleged concerns raised a triable issue of fact. It emphasized that the key question is whether a reasonable employee could believe the conduct was fraudulent—not whether it actually was. Even declarations describing the disputes as typical or immaterial were insufficient to establish, as a matter of law, that plaintiff’s belief was unreasonable.

The court also rejected the argument that plaintiff lacked a subjective belief in fraud because he avoided using explicit language like “fraudulent,” crediting his explanation that he softened his wording to protect his job.

Implications

Potyondy shows that some courts appear willing to permit plaintiffs to proceed based on technical disagreements that arguably affect financial reporting, even without explicitly alleging fraud at the time. There is concern that this heightens the risk for employers that internal disputes may later be reframed as protected activity.

© 2026 Proskauer Rose LLP.

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